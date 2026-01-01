Route 52 Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 7009 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7009 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6797 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|6289 yards
|69.2
|117
|Yellow
|72
|5816 yards
|66.1
|111
|Yellow (W)
|72
|5816 yards
|70.2
|119
|Red (W)
|72
|5040 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Route 52 Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|383
|405
|372
|558
|180
|421
|164
|552
|437
|3472
|399
|175
|552
|416
|366
|612
|377
|213
|427
|3537
|7009
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|361
|405
|372
|536
|180
|383
|164
|538
|417
|3356
|399
|159
|552
|388
|366
|593
|377
|213
|394
|3441
|6797
|White M: 69.2/117
|341
|364
|344
|510
|153
|353
|142
|509
|392
|3108
|366
|131
|509
|366
|328
|569
|339
|186
|387
|3181
|6289
|Yellow M: 66.1/111 W: 70.2/119
|311
|328
|308
|484
|125
|330
|118
|488
|372
|2864
|351
|128
|479
|346
|287
|519
|308
|170
|364
|2952
|5816
|Red W: 67.1/113
|221
|284
|268
|443
|115
|295
|98
|458
|306
|2488
|295
|109
|437
|312
|262
|443
|262
|137
|295
|2552
|5040
|Handicap
|11
|7
|13
|9
|15
|1
|17
|3
|5
|12
|8
|14
|10
|16
|2
|18
|4
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2021
Fairways Anyang Jungji Grass
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - KRW 100000
Caddies Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
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