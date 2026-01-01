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Route 52 Country Club

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About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 7009 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7009 yards 73.1 123
Blue 72 6797 yards 70.7 121
White 72 6289 yards 69.2 117
Yellow 72 5816 yards 66.1 111
Yellow (W) 72 5816 yards 70.2 119
Red (W) 72 5040 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Route 52 Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 383 405 372 558 180 421 164 552 437 3472 399 175 552 416 366 612 377 213 427 3537 7009
Blue M: 70.7/121 361 405 372 536 180 383 164 538 417 3356 399 159 552 388 366 593 377 213 394 3441 6797
White M: 69.2/117 341 364 344 510 153 353 142 509 392 3108 366 131 509 366 328 569 339 186 387 3181 6289
Yellow M: 66.1/111 W: 70.2/119 311 328 308 484 125 330 118 488 372 2864 351 128 479 346 287 519 308 170 364 2952 5816
Red W: 67.1/113 221 284 268 443 115 295 98 458 306 2488 295 109 437 312 262 443 262 137 295 2552 5040
Handicap 11 7 13 9 15 1 17 3 5 12 8 14 10 16 2 18 4 6
Par 4 4 4 5 3 4 3 5 4 36 4 3 5 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2021
Fairways Anyang Jungji Grass
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - KRW 100000
Caddies Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms
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