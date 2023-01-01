Greece Golf Packages

Greece’s growing golf culture

A vacation to Greece always involves indulging in its fascinating history, culture, food and scenery, but now it can include golf, too. With fewer than 10 courses, Greece doesn’t have much of a golf culture just yet, although that’s changing thanks to a stunning destination in Peloponnese in southwest Greece 3 ½ hours from Athens. Costa Navarino has blossomed into a golf destination worthy of the best in Europe. It’s loaded with 72 holes of golf, four distinct hotels, restaurants, spas, plus many other amenities and leisure activities. There’s a place to stay for every budget and taste between the W Costa Navarino, Mandarin Oriental, Westin and Romanos. The four courses are all decorated with seaside views and designed to be resort friendly but still plenty challenging. Robert Trent Jones Jr.’s Bay Course gets closest to the water, while the Dunes course by Bernhard Langer boasts the most bunkers. Jose Marie Olazabal added the Hills Course and International Olympic Academy Course in 2021, both with panoramic vistas of the water.