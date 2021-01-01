The best for the traveling golfer. One convenient membership.
Plan the perfect golf trip with expert advice, discounts on travel packages, and more.
TRY 7 DAYS RISK FREE

Whether your dream course is down the street or around the globe, GolfPass has the travel resources to help you get there. Plan the perfect trip from beginning to end with expert advice on golf destinations, custom travel itineraries, insider information and booking assistance. And with the discount on Golf Advisor travel package, you can get more out of your next golf vacation.
Travel Deals
When you’re a GolfPass member, you get $100 off qualifying Golf Advisor travel packages of $1000 or more at popular domestic and international partner resorts and golf courses.
Ultimate Itineraries
Golf Advisor's custom-built itineraries make it easy to plan your ideal golf trip, complete with advice from industry insiders.
Golf Advisor Round Trip
Golf Advisor explores some of the best resorts and destinations in Golf and you’re invited along. Enjoy the complete archive of Golf Advisor Round Trip and watch the latest episodes before they air on Golf Channel.
Trip Manager by Golf Advisor
Trip Manager saves you time and hassle by helping you easily plan and pay for your golf trip. Track and share expenses, create a dedicated website for your trip and more ($249 value).
Expert Travel Advice & Concierge Service
With thousands of rounds and destinations under our belts, we want to help you with your next round or golf vacation. Tap into our experts to ensure you make the most of your golf vacation.
TaylorMade Tour Response golf balls
Limited Time Offer
Get a FREE dozen TaylorMade Tour Response golf balls when you become an Annual GolfPass member.
TRY 7 DAYS RISK FREE

* Monthly GolfNow tee time credit and one (1) dozen TaylorMade golf balls will not be provided until after the paid subscription has begun.

Start your 7-day free trial
GolfPass makes it easier to play more and play better by bringing together the best of golf - including a $10 monthly tee time credit, instruction from top tour pros and their coaches, original shows and more - into one membership.

Terms and conditions apply.
TaylorMade golf balls offer not applicable on GolfPass Monthly membership.
  • $9.99 / MONTH
    GolfPass Video
    • Includes 7 days free trial
    • Access to all GolfPass videos
    • Exclusive shows and videos
    • Golf Channel fan favorites, including Feherty
    • 4,000+ lessons from top coaches
    • Live coverage of featured groups & speed rounds
    • Access anywhere with the GolfPass App
    TRY 7 DAYS RISK FREE
    $99.00 / YEAR
    GolfPass Annual
    • Includes 7 days free trial
    • Includes full GolfPass benefits
    • One dozen TaylorMade golf balls*
    • $10 anytime monthly tee time credit*
    • Exclusive shows and videos, including Golf Advisor Round Trip
    • Expert editorial golf travel content
    • Golf Channel fan favorites, including Feherty
    • 4,000+ lessons from top coaches
    • Custom coaching plans from top instructors
    • Member-exclusive pricing
    • $100 discount on Golf Advisor travel packages
    • Trip Manager tool by Golf Advisor
    • Exclusive member support
    TRY 7 DAYS RISK FREE
This "One Free Week of GolfPass" offer (the "Offer") is valid for new GolfPass subscribers only. As of September 24, 2019 offer is also valid on GolfPass+ memberships. A valid GOLF account with credit card on file must be used at the time of checkout and Offer will not be applied to guest checkout. Offer not valid for current GolfPass or GolfPass+ members. Once the Offer is applied, you will receive seven (7) days of access to GolfPass or GolfPass+ free of charge (the "Trial"). At the end of the Trial, your GolfPass Membership will automatically renew on a monthly or yearly basis and you will be charged the then applicable monthly rate ($9.99), annual rate ($99) or annual plus rate ($199), plus any applicable taxes. To avoid being charged, automatic renewal must be turned off on your account page before the end of the Free Trial. Some GolfPass benefits may not be available during the Trial. Monthly 'tee time credit' and one (1) dozen TaylorMade golf balls, or other promotional gift, will not be provided until after paid subscription has begun. Offer valid for a limited time only. The Offer is non-transferable and has no cash value. Adjustments to prior purchases will not be permitted. GolfPass reserves the right to withdraw or modify this offer at any time, in its sole discretion, and without notice. Additional terms and conditions apply. See GolfPass Terms of Use for details.
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me