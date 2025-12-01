Golf2Grow Indoor Golf Experience

Absolutely crazy customer service from a small business owner. I am a go golf now user who lives in Metro Atlanta. (YOU CANNOT EVEN FULL SWING )I decided to drive all the way out here because of the cold weather. I was golfing with a partner who ended up being 15 minutes late. I arrived at 4:30 and started putting for a few minutes when I was offered to warm up. The owner insisted on squeezing a few holes in for his personal use before my round started at five.he did not get off until 505, to which he put me on the driving range. My friend arrived at 5:15 in which the owner insisted on getting our names and numbers which took about 10 more minutes. right now it is almost 530, and I am thinking we have about 30 more minutes. We played nine holes that ended at 6:10. At 6:15. We walked out the door and we stopped because we allegedly didn't pay. Keep in mind I paid for an hour on the GolfNow app, which is what l intended to use. we were charged $30 for an extra 10 minutes of playing time. This is ridiculous behavior from a small business owner who is trying to grow their business. I will be disputing the charge. Not to mention, I did not feel comfortable taking a full swing given the tight construction of the simulators. All around pretty horrible experience.

Not a waste of my afternoon and money.