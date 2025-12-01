Golf2Grow Indoor Golf Experience
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Golfer Reviews
Helped my game
I am able to play a full 18 in 30 min by myself. Staff is always accommodating and friendly. Tons of options for courses and membership is well worth it if you go 4 times a month. Highly recommend!
DO NOT COME HERE EVER
Absolutely crazy customer service from a small business owner. I am a go golf now user who lives in Metro Atlanta. (YOU CANNOT EVEN FULL SWING )I decided to drive all the way out here because of the cold weather. I was golfing with a partner who ended up being 15 minutes late. I arrived at 4:30 and started putting for a few minutes when I was offered to warm up. The owner insisted on squeezing a few holes in for his personal use before my round started at five.he did not get off until 505, to which he put me on the driving range. My friend arrived at 5:15 in which the owner insisted on getting our names and numbers which took about 10 more minutes. right now it is almost 530, and I am thinking we have about 30 more minutes. We played nine holes that ended at 6:10. At 6:15. We walked out the door and we stopped because we allegedly didn't pay. Keep in mind I paid for an hour on the GolfNow app, which is what l intended to use. we were charged $30 for an extra 10 minutes of playing time. This is ridiculous behavior from a small business owner who is trying to grow their business. I will be disputing the charge. Not to mention, I did not feel comfortable taking a full swing given the tight construction of the simulators. All around pretty horrible experience.
Not a waste of my afternoon and money.
Golfers Paradise
Golf2Grow Indoor Golf Experience is awesome. As an avid golfer I enjoy honing in on my distances and using the club video along with the club path and club face data to understand what I’m feeling in my swing and how it feels on the club head. I can’t get that same info at an outdoor facility. The 100s of courses offered are extremely entertaining and not having to worry about the weather is a plus. Kelly and William and their staff are so welcoming and truly go above and beyond to provide an exceptional experience. I highly recommend!
Golf2Grow Indoor Golf
Love this place. Current plan is to sign up for a membership in the winter. The staff is amazing, the only challenge is that it’s a little costly if you’re there by yourself
Awesome Experience!
Had a great time playing the indoor simulator. Never too hot or rainy to get in 18 holes, no more excuses! Staff is great and very helpful. You can bring food in from the surrounding restaurants, there are even partner discounts available. Book a tee time and have fun, you won’t regret it!
Great time all around
This is a great place to do all things golf. You can book time to play with friends, practice, compete, take lessons and more!
The bays are in great condition and the staff is extremely friendly and helpful. There are food options and TVs to watch while playing as well. There is even a putting green.
If you’re trying to simply improve your game, you can join as a member where $125 a month gets you 60 mins in a
bay daily. No more guessing on “was my club face closed? Swing path outside? How far is that flag actually?”
Awesome place that I will continue to frequent any day I’m not on a real course.
Time Limit Will Hurt Them
Not a bad activity for a rainy day. Simulator took a bit getting used to. The GM seems to barely know how to work the software or know anything about the virtual courses, But, she was very nice and professional. Maybe she’s new.
However, paying that amount for just an hour? I could pay less and go play 18 holes for 4 hours.. I guess that’s how it is with all simulation businesses. I understand they have to make money.
Very nice layout and the staff was great to be around. Just pricey for an hour long time limit.
Hi, I'm sorry we didn't meet your expectations. You're right, our GM is new, we all are. We were open for less than a month when you visited us. We opened on March 1, 2024 and we were all still learning the software. Simulator businesses do indeed book by the hour. We try to make it clear that you are not guaranteed to get through 18 holes. Some take longer than others to play and some play quickly. Last week we had a guy come in for an hour and played 28 holes, a course and a half. He obviously has the record, ha! Many people can finish 18 holes in an hour and still have time to play the range. Thank you for the compliments. We hope you'll join us again. Prices on GolfNow are set by GolfNow and are not up to us. - Kelly, The owner
*not guaranteed
Hi, I'm sorry we didn't meet your expectations. You're right, our GM is new, we all are. We were open for less than a month when you visited us. We opened on March 1, 2024 and we were all still learning the software.
Simulator businesses do indeed book by the hour. We try to make it clear that you are now guaranteed to get through 18 holes. Some take longer than others to play and some play quickly. Last week we had a guy come in for an hour and played 28 holes, a course and a half. He obviously has the record, ha! Many people can finish 18 holes in an hour and still have time to play the range.
Thank you for the compliments. We hope you'll join us again. Prices on GolfNow are set by GolfNow and are not up to us.
- Kelly, The owner