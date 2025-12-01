Home / Directory

Golf2Grow Indoor Golf Experience

Book Now
Golf2Grow Indoor Golf Experience
Golf2Grow Indoor Golf Experience
Golf2Grow Indoor Golf Experience
A view form Golf2Grow Indoor Golf Experience.
Golf2Grow Indoor Golf Experience
A view form Golf2Grow Indoor Golf Experience.
Annual
The Best Way To Book Is With GolfPass+ Annual
redeemtrophy
Exclusive member pricing on select tee times
waivedfees
Waived booking fees (on 12 bookings)
Shield-2.svg
Tee Time Protection (flexible cancellation)
golf ball.svg
$120 in monthly tee time promo codes
Trophy-Simple.svg
Redeem GolfPass Points
NBC-Peacock (1).svg
Peacock Premium streaming (up to 12 months)
...and much more!
$119 USD/year. Terms apply.

Rating Index
Tooltip Information Icon

3.9
3.9 out of 5 stars, based on 7 reviews
71.4%
Recommend
7
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    3.9
  • Value
    3.6
  • Layout
    4.0
  • Friendliness
    4.4
  • Pace
    3.7
  • Amenities
    4.3

Rating Index

Golfer Photos

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
BiermanBlake
Review 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Helped my game

I am able to play a full 18 in 30 min by myself. Staff is always accommodating and friendly. Tons of options for courses and membership is well worth it if you go 4 times a month. Highly recommend!

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
JDRIETjYXcc7vSidtZhZ
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Played

DO NOT COME HERE EVER

Absolutely crazy customer service from a small business owner. I am a go golf now user who lives in Metro Atlanta. (YOU CANNOT EVEN FULL SWING )I decided to drive all the way out here because of the cold weather. I was golfing with a partner who ended up being 15 minutes late. I arrived at 4:30 and started putting for a few minutes when I was offered to warm up. The owner insisted on squeezing a few holes in for his personal use before my round started at five.he did not get off until 505, to which he put me on the driving range. My friend arrived at 5:15 in which the owner insisted on getting our names and numbers which took about 10 more minutes. right now it is almost 530, and I am thinking we have about 30 more minutes. We played nine holes that ended at 6:10. At 6:15. We walked out the door and we stopped because we allegedly didn't pay. Keep in mind I paid for an hour on the GolfNow app, which is what l intended to use. we were charged $30 for an extra 10 minutes of playing time. This is ridiculous behavior from a small business owner who is trying to grow their business. I will be disputing the charge. Not to mention, I did not feel comfortable taking a full swing given the tight construction of the simulators. All around pretty horrible experience.

Not a waste of my afternoon and money.

First Time Playing
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 1.0
Value 1.0
Layout 1.0
Friendliness 1.0
Pace 1.0
Amenities 1.0
Default User Avatar
bjmccranie
Review 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Golfers Paradise

Golf2Grow Indoor Golf Experience is awesome. As an avid golfer I enjoy honing in on my distances and using the club video along with the club path and club face data to understand what I’m feeling in my swing and how it feels on the club head. I can’t get that same info at an outdoor facility. The 100s of courses offered are extremely entertaining and not having to worry about the weather is a plus. Kelly and William and their staff are so welcoming and truly go above and beyond to provide an exceptional experience. I highly recommend!

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
mikeandjennh
Reviews 3
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Golf2Grow Indoor Golf

Love this place. Current plan is to sign up for a membership in the winter. The staff is amazing, the only challenge is that it’s a little costly if you’re there by yourself

Previously Played
4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 3.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 4.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
u314159442002
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played

Awesome Experience!

Had a great time playing the indoor simulator. Never too hot or rainy to get in 18 holes, no more excuses! Staff is great and very helpful. You can bring food in from the surrounding restaurants, there are even partner discounts available. Book a tee time and have fun, you won’t regret it!

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
u314159717798
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Great time all around

This is a great place to do all things golf. You can book time to play with friends, practice, compete, take lessons and more!

The bays are in great condition and the staff is extremely friendly and helpful. There are food options and TVs to watch while playing as well. There is even a putting green.

If you’re trying to simply improve your game, you can join as a member where $125 a month gets you 60 mins in a

bay daily. No more guessing on “was my club face closed? Swing path outside? How far is that flag actually?”

Awesome place that I will continue to frequent any day I’m not on a real course.

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
jonbrock2017
Reviews 2
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
Played

Time Limit Will Hurt Them

Not a bad activity for a rainy day. Simulator took a bit getting used to. The GM seems to barely know how to work the software or know anything about the virtual courses, But, she was very nice and professional. Maybe she’s new.

However, paying that amount for just an hour? I could pay less and go play 18 holes for 4 hours.. I guess that’s how it is with all simulation businesses. I understand they have to make money.

Very nice layout and the staff was great to be around. Just pricey for an hour long time limit.

First Time Playing
2.0
2.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 1.0
Value 1.0
Layout 2.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 1.0
Amenities 4.0
Default User Avatar
Commented on 04/17/2024

Hi, I'm sorry we didn't meet your expectations. You're right, our GM is new, we all are. We were open for less than a month when you visited us. We opened on March 1, 2024 and we were all still learning the software. Simulator businesses do indeed book by the hour. We try to make it clear that you are not guaranteed to get through 18 holes. Some take longer than others to play and some play quickly. Last week we had a guy come in for an hour and played 28 holes, a course and a half. He obviously has the record, ha! Many people can finish 18 holes in an hour and still have time to play the range. Thank you for the compliments. We hope you'll join us again. Prices on GolfNow are set by GolfNow and are not up to us. - Kelly, The owner

Default User Avatar
Commented on 04/17/2024

*not guaranteed

Default User Avatar
Commented on 04/16/2024

Hi, I'm sorry we didn't meet your expectations. You're right, our GM is new, we all are. We were open for less than a month when you visited us. We opened on March 1, 2024 and we were all still learning the software.

Simulator businesses do indeed book by the hour. We try to make it clear that you are now guaranteed to get through 18 holes. Some take longer than others to play and some play quickly. Last week we had a guy come in for an hour and played 28 holes, a course and a half. He obviously has the record, ha! Many people can finish 18 holes in an hour and still have time to play the range.

Thank you for the compliments. We hope you'll join us again. Prices on GolfNow are set by GolfNow and are not up to us.

- Kelly, The owner

Other Nearby Driving Ranges

Default Course Image
The Swing Factory Golf Center
Woodstock, GA
Default Course Image
The Georgia Golf Center
Roswell, GA
Default Course Image
Marietta Golf Center
Marietta, GA
TopGolf Alpharetta - Exterior by night
TopGolf - Alpharetta
Alpharetta, GA
Default Course Image
Deer Valley Golf Range
Alpharetta, GA
Atlanta Golf & Social
Atlanta Golf & Social
Chamblee, Georgia
Grand Slam Golf Academy at Bobby Jones Golf Course
Grand Slam Golf Academy at Bobby Jones Golf Course
Atlanta, Georgia
TopGolf Atlanta Midtown - Exterior by night
TopGolf - Atlanta Midtown
Atlanta, GA
Default Course Image
Northcrest Golf Range
Atlanta, GA
The Nine Golf
The Nine Golf
Duluth, Georgia
Now Reading

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account
    • Search Near Me