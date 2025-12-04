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The Nine Golf

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The Nine Golf
A view from The Nine Golf.
The Nine Golf
A view from The Nine Golf.
Hot Deals at The Nine Golf
Tue 9/29

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Wed 9/30
$2200
1
Thu 10/1
$2300
1
Fri 10/2
$3000
1
Sat 10/3

No Hot Deals for this date.

Sun 10/4
$4000
1
Mon 10/5
$3000
1
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Rating Index
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4.7
4.7 out of 5 stars, based on 3 reviews
100.0%
Recommend
3
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    5.0
  • Value
    5.0
  • Layout
    5.0
  • Friendliness
    5.0
  • Pace
    5.0
  • Amenities
    4.0

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
JLeBel21
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

“Golf Vx”

Played with my buddies recently really awesome system. The mat would move based off where my ball was and they had a sand and rough mat instead of just the singular mat to hit off of. Price isn’t bad if you’re splitting it up with some buddies.

Food and drinks are GREAT

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Value 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Default User Avatar
SaintFox
Reviews 7
Recommended
Played

Nice place

Current simulators at the place are nice. It’s missing some features I’ve seen at another place but they are currently building some new sims that seem really nice. Enjoyed the feedback you get on the shots and a slow motion video of your shot with details on it. Wasn’t busy at all. Would go to again.

First Time Playing
4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars
Value 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 3.0
Default User Avatar
WfA7xz9n0EybLkSXTPEC
Reviews 2
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

great facility!

would highly recommend and will be back. Make sure you download your trackman app before you go.

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0

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