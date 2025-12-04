The Nine Golf

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Golfer Reviews
“Golf Vx”
Played with my buddies recently really awesome system. The mat would move based off where my ball was and they had a sand and rough mat instead of just the singular mat to hit off of. Price isn’t bad if you’re splitting it up with some buddies.
Food and drinks are GREAT
Nice place
Current simulators at the place are nice. It’s missing some features I’ve seen at another place but they are currently building some new sims that seem really nice. Enjoyed the feedback you get on the shots and a slow motion video of your shot with details on it. Wasn’t busy at all. Would go to again.
great facility!
would highly recommend and will be back. Make sure you download your trackman app before you go.