Local Advisors

Our editorial staff handpicks Local Golf Advisor based on their quality and regularity of golf course reviews. If you're interested in becoming a Local Golf Advisor, make sure you are writing thoughtful reviews and attach images or video in them if you can. Add a profile picture and write your profile bio. If you think your profile is worthy of being a Local Golf Advisor and we've overlooked you, tweet us @GolfAdvisor or Contact Us here.

Need some help getting started? Managing Editor Brandon Tucker has some tips for writing a great golf course review.