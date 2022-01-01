About Grande Dunes Members Club

Experience private golf club living at its finest as a member of Grande Dunes Members Club. Anchored off the coast of South Carolina’s Myrtle Beach, Grande Dunes Members Club offers impeccable views and an exclusive par-71 course. With nearly perfect weather all year-long, golfers relish in regular play at their convenience on the newly renovated 18-hole championship course and golf instruction specific to their needs. Members stay active off the course as well with a fitness center, tennis courts, and swimming pool. Grande Dunes Members Club also features a 27,000-square-foot clubhouse, which plays host to several experiences for members including social and dining gatherings plus trivia nights, wine dinners, and so much more. While home to many members, this resort destination also makes itself available for weddings, parties, and corporate events honing in on its world-class service and hospitality expertise.

Managed by Troon, the world’s largest golf management company, members of Grande Dunes Members Club receive even more access and benefits exclusive to the Troon Privé family of clubs. Privileges include access to other Troon Privé courses and amenities with resort and daily fee locations at preferred rates, in addition to opportunities at Cliff Drysale Tennis locations. Plus benefits and special rates from other well-known travel and entertainment companies.