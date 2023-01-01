About Oldfield Club

Oldfield is a private riverfront golf community located in Okatie, South Carolina, centralized between Hilton Head Island, Beaufort, and Savannah, GA. There is a place that can only be Oldfield, amenity-rich, allowing for the ultimate member experience while immersed in the natural and purposely designed Lowcountry elegance. Across 860 acres along the Okatie River, a true private golf community exists in harmony with the land. The sense of community comes from the heart of the people and residents often speak of “Oldfield Hospitality" which is deeply ingrained in the fabric of this place. At its heart, Oldfield’s wide array of lifestyle choices is fundamentally about connecting you with the people and the things you love to do.