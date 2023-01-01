Oldfield Club
Oldfield is a private riverfront golf community located in Okatie, South Carolina, centralized between Hilton Head Island, Beaufort, and Savannah, GA. There is a place that can only be Oldfield, amenity-rich, allowing for the ultimate member experience while immersed in the natural and purposely designed Lowcountry elegance. Across 860 acres along the Okatie River, a true private golf community exists in harmony with the land. The sense of community comes from the heart of the people and residents often speak of “Oldfield Hospitality" which is deeply ingrained in the fabric of this place. At its heart, Oldfield’s wide array of lifestyle choices is fundamentally about connecting you with the people and the things you love to do.
"The combination of low country charm and the lack of stress on the property makes for an environment that allows you to embrace the peace and serenity that exists in Oldfield."
-Carl Grygiel
"Great place to live, meet new folks, and get involved in the community!"
-Kenneth McCarthy
"Awesome golf and private club. Lots of plantation history here. A great course, will not be disappointed."
-Rob Cudden
