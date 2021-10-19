Bear Trap Dunes
About Bear Trap DunesLocated only 3 miles west of the beach town of Bethany Beach, Delaware, Bear Trap Dunes is a 700-home community that boasts serene open spaces, 27 holes of championship golf, and a variety of home types to fit any lifestyle, including single family homes, townhomes and golf villa condominiums. With amenities such as indoor/outdoor pools, a fitness facility, tennis courts, outdoor amphitheater, a clubhouse with restaurant and banquet facilities and a complimentary beach shuttle service, Bear Trap Dunes, owned by Carl M. Freeman Golf, a division of Carl M. Freeman Companies, not only offers vacation homes but a complete resort lifestyle. The course, designed by Rick Jacobson, features the Grizzly, Kodiak and Black Bear nines, all lined with native wetland grasses and natural sand dunes.
Very playable and challenging
The staff was very helpful and friendly. The starter was great and provided a nice overview of the course and let us know what to expect. The course was in great shape. However, the bunkers were not raked. Normally not a big deal, but I think my wife and I were the only 2 to understand how a bunker rake worked. The layout flows very well, the fairways are wide enough to make it playable. There are a number of fairway and greenside bunkers. There were not any forced carries for my wife, which she liked, I had some from the tips, which added to the course ascetics.
I highly recommend the course.
Close by and they know it
Pricing at BTD is out of control for what you get (there is no dynamic pricing despite what their website says) but it’s the only solid 18 holes within 20 min of Bethany Beach. They need to bring back their 9 hole rate (completely at odds with the notion of expanding the game) and put more money into care of the bunkers (Grizzly right side fairway bunker is completely overgrown w vegetation). The greens have been in better shape as have the fairways in 2023 - maybe due to the DE Open. Pace of play can be a big issue and it isn’t managed which is also typical of the other DE courses. I will never understand it. Staff are pleasant which is great.
Good local course for Bethany-ocean view -Millville area-very convenient
Great layout and well maintained
Open fairways yet challenging layout. Extremely welll maintained. Highly recommend
Fantastic Costumer Service
Purchased our pre--paid tee time a day in advance. Weather forecast completely changed in 24 hours. Heavy rain right before our tee time caused players on the course to seek shelter. They all went back out on the course right at the time we were supposed to start. Wayne, the starter, was concerned that we would get stuck behind all of the returning players, and sent us out on a different 9. We ended up finishing 18 holes in 3 hours (right before another storm hit). We would not have finished had he not done such a great job taking care of us. Fantastic customer service. We'll definitely be back. One minor issue - because of the weather, the main snack bar was closed. The grill had no bottled water or bottled soft drinks available at the turn. The bartender was nice and gave us two plastic cups of water, but we would have been happy to purchase actual bottles.
A Grrrrreat Round
Bear Trap Dunes was everything I remember and more. The course was in excellent shape. I can’t wait to play there again soon.
Driving Range
Driving range was closed when we arrived at the course. Staff did not provide a reason to us. This feature contributed to our decision to play golf here. There was no adjustment to the fee. We were disappointed.
Not up too Troon Quality
2:36 tee time.
Divot sand bottles empty on cart
Cooler had no ice.
Many tee boxes had wood tee markers in lieu of the bear logo.
No ball cleaners on course.
Fun course, friendly staff
Played the course right after a big rain. It was wet but drained well, and the overall conditions were excellent. It was relatively easy from the white tees.The staff were very friendly and accommodating, getting us out even though our tee time had technically been cancelled. Would certainly return!
Great course and staff
We played on a very wet day. The course was closed during the morning rain but reopened at noon so we lost out 11:54 tee time. Staff was very accommodating getting back out. Fairways and greens drained well, some water in traps, but everything was very playable and in excellent condition.
Nice course. Undiscounted rates much too high. Pace of play was fine on front nine. Mich too slow on back.
An Enjoyable Course
This is a challenging but fair course, in great shape. Although the pace of play was slower than I would have liked, it was all in all an enjoyable experience.
Challenging and Long
A beautifully maintained course that is long and challenging. Offers something for long ball hitters and those with precision.