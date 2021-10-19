Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Delaware Golf Resorts

Bear Trap Dunes

About
Courses
Images
Reviews
7 Clubhouse Road, Ocean View, Delaware 19970, US
(302) 537-5600
Visit Website
Location Map

About Bear Trap Dunes

Located only 3 miles west of the beach town of Bethany Beach, Delaware, Bear Trap Dunes is a 700-home community that boasts serene open spaces, 27 holes of championship golf, and a variety of home types to fit any lifestyle, including single family homes, townhomes and golf villa condominiums. With amenities such as indoor/outdoor pools, a fitness facility, tennis courts, outdoor amphitheater, a clubhouse with restaurant and banquet facilities and a complimentary beach shuttle service, Bear Trap Dunes, owned by Carl M. Freeman Golf, a division of Carl M. Freeman Companies, not only offers vacation homes but a complete resort lifestyle. The course, designed by Rick Jacobson, features the Grizzly, Kodiak and Black Bear nines, all lined with native wetland grasses and natural sand dunes.

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Year Opened2001
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities & Services

RestaurantsCasual
PoolIndoor
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No
Bear Trap Dunes Golf Club
Bear Trap Dunes Stay & Play Package
FROM $127 (USD)
BETHANY BEACH, DE | Enjoy 2 nights’ accommodations at Bethany Beach Ocean Suites Residence Inn and 2 rounds of golf at Bear Trap Dunes Golf Club.

Articles on Bear Trap Dunes

Bear Trap Dunes Golf Club - Black Bear Course - 3rd
Articles
Bear Trap Dunes Golf Club in Ocean View, Delaware: A family affair
Whether you're a scratch player or a beginner, Bear Trap Dunes Golf Club has a tee time for you. There are multiple sets of tees and three different combinations of 18 holes, and the club has several programs to make new golfers feel welcome. And once on the golf course, what you'll find is unique topography on the Delaware/Maryland coast.
3 Min Read
Bailey_headshot (1).JPG
By Mike Bailey

Golf courses at Bear Trap Dunes

Reviews

4.5
445 Reviews (445)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Bear Trap Dunes Golf Club - Grizzly/Kodiak Course
Default User Avatar
livininparadise
Played On
Reviews 9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Very playable and challenging

The staff was very helpful and friendly. The starter was great and provided a nice overview of the course and let us know what to expect. The course was in great shape. However, the bunkers were not raked. Normally not a big deal, but I think my wife and I were the only 2 to understand how a bunker rake worked. The layout flows very well, the fairways are wide enough to make it playable. There are a number of fairway and greenside bunkers. There were not any forced carries for my wife, which she liked, I had some from the tips, which added to the course ascetics.

I highly recommend the course.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Bear Trap Dunes Golf Club - Grizzly/Kodiak Course
Default User Avatar
dae161
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Close by and they know it

Pricing at BTD is out of control for what you get (there is no dynamic pricing despite what their website says) but it’s the only solid 18 holes within 20 min of Bethany Beach. They need to bring back their 9 hole rate (completely at odds with the notion of expanding the game) and put more money into care of the bunkers (Grizzly right side fairway bunker is completely overgrown w vegetation). The greens have been in better shape as have the fairways in 2023 - maybe due to the DE Open. Pace of play can be a big issue and it isn’t managed which is also typical of the other DE courses. I will never understand it. Staff are pleasant which is great.

Conditions Good
Value Fair
Layout Fair
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Bear Trap Dunes Golf Club - Grizzly/Kodiak Course
Default User Avatar
u00000796843
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Bear Trap Dunes Golf Club - Grizzly/Kodiak Course
Default User Avatar
knitnee
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Bear Trap Dunes Golf Club - Grizzly/Kodiak Course
Default User Avatar
u000003254991
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Good local course for Bethany-ocean view -Millville area-very convenient

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Bear Trap Dunes Golf Club - Grizzly/Kodiak Course
Default User Avatar
Mes6fYMRzR031JZUlgxf
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Great layout and well maintained

Open fairways yet challenging layout. Extremely welll maintained. Highly recommend

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Bear Trap Dunes Golf Club - Grizzly/Kodiak Course
Default User Avatar
Jay4624914
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Wet weather
Used cart

Fantastic Costumer Service

Purchased our pre--paid tee time a day in advance. Weather forecast completely changed in 24 hours. Heavy rain right before our tee time caused players on the course to seek shelter. They all went back out on the course right at the time we were supposed to start. Wayne, the starter, was concerned that we would get stuck behind all of the returning players, and sent us out on a different 9. We ended up finishing 18 holes in 3 hours (right before another storm hit). We would not have finished had he not done such a great job taking care of us. Fantastic customer service. We'll definitely be back. One minor issue - because of the weather, the main snack bar was closed. The grill had no bottled water or bottled soft drinks available at the turn. The bartender was nice and gave us two plastic cups of water, but we would have been happy to purchase actual bottles.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Bear Trap Dunes Golf Club - Grizzly/Kodiak Course
Default User Avatar
u000003448658
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

A Grrrrreat Round

Bear Trap Dunes was everything I remember and more. The course was in excellent shape. I can’t wait to play there again soon.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Bear Trap Dunes Golf Club - Grizzly/Kodiak Course
Default User Avatar
clarkegreen
Played On
Reviews 16
Handicap 15-19
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Fair
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Bear Trap Dunes Golf Club - Grizzly/Kodiak Course
Default User Avatar
u314159486035
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Bear Trap Dunes Golf Club - Grizzly/Kodiak Course
Default User Avatar
u6545415
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Driving Range

Driving range was closed when we arrived at the course. Staff did not provide a reason to us. This feature contributed to our decision to play golf here. There was no adjustment to the fee. We were disappointed.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Bear Trap Dunes Golf Club - Grizzly/Kodiak Course
Default User Avatar
u314160831093
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Not up too Troon Quality

2:36 tee time.
Divot sand bottles empty on cart
Cooler had no ice.
Many tee boxes had wood tee markers in lieu of the bear logo.
No ball cleaners on course.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Bear Trap Dunes Golf Club - Grizzly/Kodiak Course
Default User Avatar
Spikemcc
Played On
Reviews 6
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Wet weather
Used cart

Fun course, friendly staff

Played the course right after a big rain. It was wet but drained well, and the overall conditions were excellent. It was relatively easy from the white tees.The staff were very friendly and accommodating, getting us out even though our tee time had technically been cancelled. Would certainly return!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Fairly Easy
Bear Trap Dunes Golf Club - Grizzly/Kodiak Course
Default User Avatar
Spikemcc
Played On
Reviews 6
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Wet weather
Used cart

Great course and staff

We played on a very wet day. The course was closed during the morning rain but reopened at noon so we lost out 11:54 tee time. Staff was very accommodating getting back out. Fairways and greens drained well, some water in traps, but everything was very playable and in excellent condition.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Fairly Easy
Bear Trap Dunes Golf Club - Grizzly/Kodiak Course
Default User Avatar
u314161643507
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Nice course. Undiscounted rates much too high. Pace of play was fine on front nine. Mich too slow on back.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Bear Trap Dunes Golf Club - Grizzly/Kodiak Course
Default User Avatar
mbroch
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Bear Trap Dunes Golf Club - Grizzly/Kodiak Course
Default User Avatar
Kenneth1264363
Played On
Reviews 4
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Bear Trap Dunes Golf Club - Grizzly/Kodiak Course
Default User Avatar
kmarbles
Played On
Reviews 10
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

An Enjoyable Course

This is a challenging but fair course, in great shape. Although the pace of play was slower than I would have liked, it was all in all an enjoyable experience.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Fair
Amenities Good
Bear Trap Dunes Golf Club - Grizzly/Kodiak Course
Default User Avatar
bj02kane
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Bear Trap Dunes Golf Club - Grizzly/Kodiak Course
Default User Avatar
u6009508
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Challenging and Long

A beautifully maintained course that is long and challenging. Offers something for long ball hitters and those with precision.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
1 2 3 4 5
Now Reading
Search Near Me