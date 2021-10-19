Bear Trap Dunes

Purchased our pre--paid tee time a day in advance. Weather forecast completely changed in 24 hours. Heavy rain right before our tee time caused players on the course to seek shelter. They all went back out on the course right at the time we were supposed to start. Wayne, the starter, was concerned that we would get stuck behind all of the returning players, and sent us out on a different 9. We ended up finishing 18 holes in 3 hours (right before another storm hit). We would not have finished had he not done such a great job taking care of us. Fantastic customer service. We'll definitely be back. One minor issue - because of the weather, the main snack bar was closed. The grill had no bottled water or bottled soft drinks available at the turn. The bartender was nice and gave us two plastic cups of water, but we would have been happy to purchase actual bottles.