Goose Pond Colony Resort

A view over the water from Goose Pond Colony Resort
417 Ed Hembree Drive, Scottsboro, Alabama 35769, US
(256) 912-0592
Location Map

About Goose Pond Colony Resort

The Goose Pond Colony Resort cozies up to the Tennessee River's Lake Guntersville in the heart of the scenic Cumberland Mountains. This 314-acre municipally owned resort features two golf courses, 11 lakesides cottages, a six-room lodge, waterfront campground with one-bedroom tiny cabins, a two-mile walking trail, marina, meeting rooms, The Docks Restaurant, swimming pool and beach. The Lake Course by George Cobb offers river views from every hole. The Plantation Course boasts new Mini-Verde greens.

Facts

Price Range$$
Property Class★★★
Acres326
Year Opened1971
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities & Services

RestaurantsCasual
Room TypesRoom
Practice FacilityYes
MarinaYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Goose Pond Colony Resort

Reviews

4.5
271 Reviews (271)

Reviewer Photos

Goose Pond Colony Resort - Lake Course
Default User Avatar
blmorgan1981
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Goose Pond Colony Resort - Plantation Course
Default User Avatar
BobMounter
Played On
Reviews 45
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Top 1000 Contributor
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Goose Pond Colony Resort - Lake Course
Default User Avatar
u314160872331
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

The Goose

Course was awesome shape, and pace of play was quick esp for a Sat round.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Goose Pond Colony Resort - Lake Course
Default User Avatar
BobMounter
Played On
Reviews 45
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Top 1000 Contributor
Previously Played

Excellent golf outing

As always-I enjoyed playing the course! Well maintained and the greens are among the best in North Alabama!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Goose Pond Colony Resort - Lake Course
Default User Avatar
PGAreview
Played On
Reviews 48
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
Top 1000 Contributor
First Time Playing
Used cart

Way to long for women....

Good solid $30 track......except for women way to long.....My wife hated it driver 3 wood and she can can't get home on par 4 and she hits it further then the average women......women should have an option at 4700 to 4900 to play from not 5300 or mens senior tee is on the same box.....old school......fairways were nice greens for this price not so much.....the shop had nothing but kids running it....hmmm not a great first impression....

Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Fair
Friendliness Average
Pace Excellent
Amenities Fair
Difficulty Moderate
Goose Pond Colony Resort - Lake Course
Default User Avatar
hawgman1
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Great!

This is a great open fairway course with great river views and a wide variability of hole types.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Goose Pond Colony Resort - Plantation Course
Default User Avatar
rdrkjones
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Used cart
Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Goose Pond Colony Resort - Plantation Course
Default User Avatar
MoLock16
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Goose Pond Colony Resort - Plantation Course
Default User Avatar
tkirk888
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Goose Pond Colony Resort - Plantation Course
Default User Avatar
tkirk888
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Goose Pond Colony Resort - Plantation Course
Default User Avatar
Wehunt21
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Goose Pond Colony Resort - Lake Course
Default User Avatar
u4386938
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Excellent course

Played a round with some friends. Course is in excellent shape for this time of year. Greens are a little slow but wasn’t expecting them to be great this time of year.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Goose Pond Colony Resort - Lake Course
Default User Avatar
Derek6765209
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Goose Pond Colony Resort - Lake Course
Default User Avatar
Riley1322650
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Goose Pond Colony Resort - Lake Course
Default User Avatar
u406394000
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Goose Pond Colony Resort - Lake Course
Default User Avatar
Davidhaun
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Course was in excellent condition. Scenic course with almost all holes having a water view.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Goose Pond Colony Resort - Lake Course
Default User Avatar
Davidhaun
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Goose Pond Colony Resort - Lake Course
Default User Avatar
RickAS10
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played

Great Course! Course Marshall NEEDED!

A few things in rough shape but overall the course is looking great. I was the 4th group in line to tee on the 5th. They need to enforce pace of play.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Poor
Amenities Excellent
Goose Pond Colony Resort - Lake Course
Default User Avatar
DBrown2248
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Goose Pond Colony Resort - Plantation Course
Default User Avatar
BobMounter
Played On
Reviews 45
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Top 1000 Contributor
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Average
