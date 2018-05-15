Goose Pond Colony Resort
About Goose Pond Colony ResortThe Goose Pond Colony Resort cozies up to the Tennessee River's Lake Guntersville in the heart of the scenic Cumberland Mountains. This 314-acre municipally owned resort features two golf courses, 11 lakesides cottages, a six-room lodge, waterfront campground with one-bedroom tiny cabins, a two-mile walking trail, marina, meeting rooms, The Docks Restaurant, swimming pool and beach. The Lake Course by George Cobb offers river views from every hole. The Plantation Course boasts new Mini-Verde greens.
Facts
Amenities & Services
Rules
Golf courses at Goose Pond Colony Resort
-
Scottsboro, AlabamaPublic4.6030352941145
-
Scottsboro, AlabamaPublic4.2844647059126
Images from Goose Pond Colony Resort
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
The Goose
Course was awesome shape, and pace of play was quick esp for a Sat round.
Excellent golf outing
As always-I enjoyed playing the course! Well maintained and the greens are among the best in North Alabama!
Way to long for women....
Good solid $30 track......except for women way to long.....My wife hated it driver 3 wood and she can can't get home on par 4 and she hits it further then the average women......women should have an option at 4700 to 4900 to play from not 5300 or mens senior tee is on the same box.....old school......fairways were nice greens for this price not so much.....the shop had nothing but kids running it....hmmm not a great first impression....
Great!
This is a great open fairway course with great river views and a wide variability of hole types.
Excellent course
Played a round with some friends. Course is in excellent shape for this time of year. Greens are a little slow but wasn’t expecting them to be great this time of year.
Course was in excellent condition. Scenic course with almost all holes having a water view.
Great Course! Course Marshall NEEDED!
A few things in rough shape but overall the course is looking great. I was the 4th group in line to tee on the 5th. They need to enforce pace of play.