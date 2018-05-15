Goose Pond Colony Resort

Good solid $30 track......except for women way to long.....My wife hated it driver 3 wood and she can can't get home on par 4 and she hits it further then the average women......women should have an option at 4700 to 4900 to play from not 5300 or mens senior tee is on the same box.....old school......fairways were nice greens for this price not so much.....the shop had nothing but kids running it....hmmm not a great first impression....