Renaissance Birmingham Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa
About Renaissance Birmingham Ross Bridge Golf Resort & SpaThe Renaissance Birmingham Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa is perhaps the signature property along the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. Not only is the course the newest, longest (8,191 yards) and arguably the best of the 26 courses along the trail, you could say the same for the resort. Located in Hoover, Ross Bridge features a spa, stylish rooms and suites, a magnificent ballroom, indoor and outdoor pools, and several upscale restaurants and bars, including Brock's, The Clubhouse Restaurant and JT's Lounge. The resort is also only a mile away from more RTJ golf at the 54-hole Oxmoor Valley, which includes a short course.
Facts
Amenities
Services
Rules
Golf courses at Renaissance Birmingham Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa
-
Birmingham, AlabamaPublic4.556223529462
-
Birmingham, AlabamaPublic
-
Birmingham, AlabamaPublic
-
Birmingham, AlabamaPublic
Images from Renaissance Birmingham Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
-
Ross Bridge, hole 7 Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 11/28/2022
-
Ross Bridge, hole 15 Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 11/28/2022
-
Oxmoor Valley (Ridge), hole 3 Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 11/28/2022
-
Oxmoor Valley (Ridge), hole 16 Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 11/28/2022
-
Photo submitted by hacksalot03 on 06/23/2021
-
Photo submitted by hacksalot03 on 06/23/2021
-
Photo submitted by hacksalot03 on 06/23/2021
-
Photo submitted by AlexByrd on 08/17/2020
-
Photo submitted by JayEmm on 02/11/2020
-
Photo submitted by JayEmm on 02/11/2020
-
Photo submitted by JayEmm on 02/11/2020
-
Photo submitted by JayEmm on 02/11/2020
-
Photo submitted by youraway2 on 07/14/2018
-
Photo submitted by BryanTweed16 on 05/08/2018
-
Photo submitted by BryanTweed16 on 05/08/2018
-
Photo submitted by BryanTweed16 on 05/08/2018
-
Photo submitted by BryanTweed16 on 05/08/2018
-
Photo submitted by BryanTweed16 on 05/08/2018
-
Photo submitted by BryanTweed16 on 05/08/2018
-
Photo submitted by BryanTweed16 on 05/08/2018
-
Photo submitted by BryanTweed16 on 05/08/2018
-
Photo submitted by BryanTweed16 on 05/08/2018
-
Photo submitted by BryanTweed16 on 05/08/2018
-
Photo submitted by BryanTweed16 on 05/08/2018
-
Photo submitted by BryanTweed16 on 05/08/2018
-
Photo submitted by BryanTweed16 on 05/08/2018
-
Photo submitted by BryanTweed16 on 05/08/2018
-
Photo submitted by BryanTweed16 on 05/08/2018
-
Photo submitted by BryanTweed16 on 05/08/2018
-
Photo submitted by BryanTweed16 on 05/08/2018
-
Par-4 second hole Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 04/20/2018
-
Par-3 14th green in foreground; par-4 15th in background Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 04/20/2018
-
From behind 18th green Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 04/20/2018
-
Approach on the par-5 seventh hole Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 12/19/2017
-
Approach on the par-4 fifth hole Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 12/19/2017
-
From behind the first green Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 12/19/2017
-
Water mill beside fourth green looking back toward Nos. 9 and 18 Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 07/03/2017
-
From behind par-5 first hole Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 07/03/2017
-
From behind ninth green Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 07/03/2017
-
17th green Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 07/03/2017
-
Second hole Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 07/03/2017
-
Third green, with par-3 fourth hole in background Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 07/03/2017
-
9th and 18th greens side by side and up against the lake. Photo submitted by u189763128 on 06/27/2017
-
Condition of the greens. Photo really doesn't capture how bad they are. Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 06/12/2017
-
So disappointing to have views like this of a beautiful golf course, only to get greens that are far below sub-par on the Valley course. Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 06/12/2017
-
Par-3 16th, Valley course Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 06/12/2017
-
Photo submitted by MacGregor24 on 05/31/2017
-
10th green, Ridge course Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 05/13/2017
-
8th green, Ridge course Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 05/13/2017
-
Par-3, 16th hole, Valley course Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 05/08/2017
-
Behind 18th green - Valley course Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 01/30/2017
-
First tee - Valley Course Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 01/30/2017
-
Par 5 7th hole - Valley Course Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 01/30/2017
-
Par-5 14th hole - Valley Course Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 01/30/2017
-
From behind the 10th green Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 01/26/2017
-
From behind first green Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 01/26/2017
-
Par-3 eighth. Hard to tell from pic, but green has three distinct collection areas divided by ridge lines Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 01/26/2017
-
From behind the par-5 12th green. Notice the two distinct fairways. The one on the right really shouldn't be used on purpose. It is more of a bailout for hooks off the tee. Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 01/26/2017
-
Third-shot approach view on par-5 18th Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 01/26/2017
-
Approach to par-5 third. Green is literally blasted out of rock. Take 1/2-1 more club! Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 01/26/2017
-
Par-4 2nd hole Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 12/31/2016
-
Par-3 14th green near left, and par-4 15th in background. Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 12/31/2016
-
Par-3 4th hole, with mill on right. 140 yards... all carry! Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 12/31/2016
-
View from the approach on the par-4 9th. The mill-fed creek/waterfall divides the 9th and 18th greens. Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 12/31/2016
-
View from behind the 9th green. Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 12/31/2016
-
1st fairway and green Photo submitted by u00000760482 on 06/19/2016
-
Photo submitted by BostonGolfTraveler on 09/08/2015
-
Photo submitted by BostonGolfTraveler on 09/08/2015
-
Photo submitted by 12122012 on 10/20/2012
-
Photo submitted by 12122012 on 10/20/2012
The Valley Course
I played this course with a friend on 11/12/22. All the greens are huge and very undulating, but they rolled very true and fast. The course was in excellent shape, from the tees, fairways, and bunkers. The course has plenty of doglegs. The entire staff was very friendly accommodating and professional with an excellent practice facility. I have played the Ridge Course twice before and this is the first time playing the Valley Course. The Valley Course is not flat, but does not have the dramatic elevation changes as the Ridge Course does. The Valley Course is very fair from the correct tees. My favorite holes on this course would be #1, 13, 14 and 18. The 13th hole is straight forward par three but is visually appealing. Everything is rectangle shaped, from the tees, green and bunkers. There is a visual illusion of the green. What seems to be a ridge on the green is actually a four-foot valley running through the green. Having now played both the Ridge and Valley Courses, I would lean towards playing the Valley again, but would also have no problem playing the Ridge Course. The Back Yard par three course just opened up when we were there. It’s walking only. We were not going to carry our cart bags. Hopefully the course will get some “Sunday” golf bags to rent. The course looked nice.
One of the biggest ballparks in public golf
Scale is an interesting aspect of golf course architecture. Tree-lined courses can feel small and intimate, almost making the golfer feel large and puffed-up.
Ross Bridge is the complete opposite. Its huge golf features - greens, bunkers, spacious fairways - combined with the vast-feeling property is enough to dwarf even the most confident golfer. This is not necessarily a bad thing, but it takes some getting used to, as it can mess with your depth perception and goad you into taking on heroic-looking shots that might be beyond your control. That said, once you get the hang of things, the course is relatively scoreable, and making birdies feels like a particular accomplishment in such an expansive landscape.
Lots of uphill approaches
Playing the Ridge course felt like an appropriate introduction to the RTJ Trail. From the very first hole - a significant drop down to the fairway and then an approach up a wall of sod to the green - it's a pretty thorough test of the golfer's ability to hit high, soft-landing approach shots. I love the par-5 3rd hole with its green tucked between limestone ledges; it's one of the best holes on the entire Trail.
Good Course, horrible pace
Played a threesome. Fine course, greens a little hard, but still rolled well. Been playing 58 years of golf and it was the slowest round (5 hours, 5 minutes) ever. Marshall showed up after we called the pro shop, but too late to help. Expect a long, long round, if you play.
Can no longer recommend this course
If you aren't familiar with the course i will go ahead and tell you it is and never was a $100 course.
Green fees were in the $50-$60 range for as long as i can remember and the value was fantastic. At $70-$80, your at the value limit. With the current rates, i strongly advice you to go elsewhere. Both courses (Ridge and Valley) are enjoyable. Neither of them nor the facility or staff are anything more than average. This is one of my locals and it pains me to steer people away but after realizing the updated pricing I can give you 5 other courses within 30 min that will hold its own for half this price.
Championship layout, Municipal condition
I’ve played courses on the top 100 list that were cheaper than this.
The layout is beautiful and LONG. However, for $155, I wasn’t expecting municipal conditions. Several areas under repair. Several bald fairways. The tee boxes were terrible. Weeds and long grass all over the place. Very disappointing for somewhere that’s so highly rated.
Nice course - real slow pace
Me a a friend played on a weekday. Greens, fairways, etc.,
were real nice. Sad that it took 4 hours and 45 minutes, however. Unless you're a flatbelly and in real good shape, it would be a tough course to walk.
Spectacular
Nicest course I've played. Nice proshop, friendly staff. Great opening and finishing holes. Tee boxes, fairways, greens in great shape. Just an amazing course. Highly recommend.
Nice Course
We were only able to play the back 9 due to time. The holes we played were very nice and challenging. Staff friendly and nice clubhouse. Highly recommend.
First Course On The Trail
This is the first course I've played on the RTJ Trail. Very nice course. Greens, fairways and tee boxes in great shape. Great clubhouse and amenitities. Great destination course. Highly recommend.
2021 RTJ #6
I played the Ridge Course at Oxmoor valley with a friend on 11/19/21. We played this course last year and I can say it is still tough. This course has a lot of elevation changes, and you rarely see another hole. The greens are very firm, but putt true. My only complaint is the people in front of us playing the wrong sets of tees and it took us five plus hours to play eighteen holes. I normally play around 6300 yards or so. This year I played the white tees. Last year I played the orange tees, and it was a bit much considering the elevation changes. The groups in front of them were nowhere to be seen. It is a beautiful course. I hope to play the Valley Course next year.
Before playing the Ridge course, we played the 18 Hole Short Course (Par 3 course). This course offers four sets of tees with elevation changes. The greens were firm and have sand traps guarding the greens. A couple of the greens had a little damage to them, but it did not deter us from having a good time. This course was a blast to play.
Great shape
The Ridge course is in great shape. Greens are considerably slower than expected at a RTJ site. The rough is thick enough to be penalizing for errant shots. The only complaint is that we started on the back 9 due to maintenance; however, we had mowers and blowers on holes 11-15 blowing up dust and grass. The grounds crew was indifferent to us putting on the greens and the blowers had total disregard to us on the tee boxes and fairways as they criss-crossed to what one would think would be an empty course. Once we got away from the grounds crew, the rest of the day was enjoyable and pace of play was excellent as we only saw a couple other groups.
Great Course and facilities. A little pricy, but worth the money.
This is the second time I have played this course. The course offers a variety of fun and different holes with beautiful views of the area. The staff was very friendly both inside the clubhouse and outside as well. The course offers 5 sets of tees for all abilities and plays long. The greens were in great condition and rolled fast and true with lots of undulations and several uphill holes with false fronts. Holes # 9 and 18 are beautiful with he lake, waterfalls and bridges. The practice facilities are top notch. I would highly recommend this course, along with staying at the Renaissance hotel onsite. Both the course and the hotel are very nice and worth the money, even though they are a little bit pricy.
Best of the Trail
Played as part of a package deal of 7 courses at 4 different venues on the trail, The Shoals, Capitol Hill, Grand Lakes, and Oxmoor Valley. This was I felt the best course I played on the trail. Conditioning was excellent from tee to green, and every hole we felt was a great and different experience. Would absolutely play again, especially given the value on playing the trail.
RTJ Golf Trail Day #2
I played Ross Bridge with a friend on 11/03/20. This course offers a variety of different holes from uphill par 3’s to downhill dogleg par 5’s. There are some elevation changes, but not as extreme as Oxmoor Valley. The staff was very friendly inside and out. The course offers 5 sets of tees and plays long. You should take one more club than you normally would hit. The greens were firm and very fast. There are some holes that you need to play smart and cannot “grip it and rip it”. My favorite holes would have to be #4, 9 and 18. Number 4 is a par 3 that plays entirely over water to a long slim green. The 9th and 18th hole greens finish almost next to each other with a shared lake on one side of the fairway. They also share a waterfall that is connected to the lake. I wish they had a yardage book, since this was our first time playing the course. I would highly recommend staying at the hotel onsite and playing this course.
RTJ Golf Trail Day #1
I played the Ridge Course at Oxmoor Valley with a friend on 11/02/20. This course is amazing! The views are incredible. The entire staff was very friendly, from the bar, to the pro shop, to the starters, to the cart staff. They made you feel very welcomed. This course has extreme elevation changes and you rarely see another hole except for the one that you are playing. The course offers 5 sets of tees and plays long. You should take one more club than you normally would hit. The greens were firm and fast. I wish they had a yardage book, since this was our first time playing the course. Otherwise I would love to play this one again.
After playing the Ridge course, we played the 18 Hole Short Course (Par 3’s). This is not your run of the mill par 3 course. This course offers 4 sets of tees with elevation changes. Any one of these holes could be used on the Ridge course. The greens were firm and fast and have sand traps. This course is no pushover and was a blast to play.
Very Fun
Went to Ross Bridge on a golf trip, stayed at the hotel onsite, and had a great time. The course was in wonderful condition, and the elevation changes kept each hole interesting. Luckily we had good weather and it was not cart paths only, as the paths are not very close to the holes, and requires quite a bit of walking between the path and green complexes. All in all the value was great and we all agreed we would go back to Ross Bridge for another trip.
Exceptional Course
Beautiful setting for a course. The elevated greens make for a challenge. The fairways and greens were in excellent shape.
Afternoon
Atv damage to 9 green. Course and sand traps in good shape. Glad I used Golf Now deal. Not worth $100. I've played courses for $30 just as good as RTJ. Sad their prices are so high.
should not have let us out
played an afternoon round but we were not able to finish. like much of the south a lot of rain made the course unplayable. i am not adverse to cart path only but the course was muddy/mucky everywhere except the greens. getting to every shot required slogging thru mud. course should have re-booked us knowing the course condition. our group played the Ridge,Timberline and ross bridge courses on our outing and we did not have the muck/mud that we encountered here. wonderful layout atrocious condition
Hate to contradict this reviewer but I played Ross Bridge on 04/30/2022, just days before him and it was in spectacular condition.