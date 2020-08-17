Renaissance Birmingham Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa

I played this course with a friend on 11/12/22. All the greens are huge and very undulating, but they rolled very true and fast. The course was in excellent shape, from the tees, fairways, and bunkers. The course has plenty of doglegs. The entire staff was very friendly accommodating and professional with an excellent practice facility. I have played the Ridge Course twice before and this is the first time playing the Valley Course. The Valley Course is not flat, but does not have the dramatic elevation changes as the Ridge Course does. The Valley Course is very fair from the correct tees. My favorite holes on this course would be #1, 13, 14 and 18. The 13th hole is straight forward par three but is visually appealing. Everything is rectangle shaped, from the tees, green and bunkers. There is a visual illusion of the green. What seems to be a ridge on the green is actually a four-foot valley running through the green. Having now played both the Ridge and Valley Courses, I would lean towards playing the Valley again, but would also have no problem playing the Ridge Course. The Back Yard par three course just opened up when we were there. It’s walking only. We were not going to carry our cart bags. Hopefully the course will get some “Sunday” golf bags to rent. The course looked nice.