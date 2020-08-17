Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Alabama Golf Resorts

Renaissance Birmingham Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa

4000 Grand Avenue, Birmingham, Alabama 35226, US
(205) 916-7677
Location Map

About Renaissance Birmingham Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa

The Renaissance Birmingham Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa is perhaps the signature property along the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. Not only is the course the newest, longest (8,191 yards) and arguably the best of the 26 courses along the trail, you could say the same for the resort. Located in Hoover, Ross Bridge features a spa, stylish rooms and suites, a magnificent ballroom, indoor and outdoor pools, and several upscale restaurants and bars, including Brock's, The Clubhouse Restaurant and JT's Lounge. The resort is also only a mile away from more RTJ golf at the 54-hole Oxmoor Valley, which includes a short course.

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres1600
Year Opened2005
Number of Units100-300

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolIndoor
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No
Ross Bridge Golf Club
Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail – Best of Birmingham Package
FROM $237 (USD)
BIRMINGHAM, AL | Enjoy 4 nights' accommodations at the Renaissance Birmingham Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa and 3 rounds of golf at Ross Bridge Golf Club and Oxmoor Valley Golf Club - Ridge & Valley Courses.

Golf courses at Renaissance Birmingham Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa

Reviews

4.6
184 Reviews (184)

Reviewer Photos

Ridge at Oxmoor Valley Golf Course
Default User Avatar
PeterDiehl
Played On
Reviews 48
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Top 1000 Contributor
First Time Playing
Cold weather
Used cart

The Valley Course

I played this course with a friend on 11/12/22. All the greens are huge and very undulating, but they rolled very true and fast. The course was in excellent shape, from the tees, fairways, and bunkers. The course has plenty of doglegs. The entire staff was very friendly accommodating and professional with an excellent practice facility. I have played the Ridge Course twice before and this is the first time playing the Valley Course. The Valley Course is not flat, but does not have the dramatic elevation changes as the Ridge Course does. The Valley Course is very fair from the correct tees. My favorite holes on this course would be #1, 13, 14 and 18. The 13th hole is straight forward par three but is visually appealing. Everything is rectangle shaped, from the tees, green and bunkers. There is a visual illusion of the green. What seems to be a ridge on the green is actually a four-foot valley running through the green. Having now played both the Ridge and Valley Courses, I would lean towards playing the Valley again, but would also have no problem playing the Ridge Course. The Back Yard par three course just opened up when we were there. It’s walking only. We were not going to carry our cart bags. Hopefully the course will get some “Sunday” golf bags to rent. The course looked nice.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
The Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Ross Bridge
2ddfa402-ef38-52a7-a64c-864f3eb4f35b
TimGavrichGP
Played On
Reviews 312
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Golf Advisor
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

One of the biggest ballparks in public golf

Scale is an interesting aspect of golf course architecture. Tree-lined courses can feel small and intimate, almost making the golfer feel large and puffed-up.

Ross Bridge is the complete opposite. Its huge golf features - greens, bunkers, spacious fairways - combined with the vast-feeling property is enough to dwarf even the most confident golfer. This is not necessarily a bad thing, but it takes some getting used to, as it can mess with your depth perception and goad you into taking on heroic-looking shots that might be beyond your control. That said, once you get the hang of things, the course is relatively scoreable, and making birdies feels like a particular accomplishment in such an expansive landscape.

Conditions Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Ridge at Oxmoor Valley Golf Course
2ddfa402-ef38-52a7-a64c-864f3eb4f35b
TimGavrichGP
Played On
Reviews 312
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Golf Advisor
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

Lots of uphill approaches

Playing the Ridge course felt like an appropriate introduction to the RTJ Trail. From the very first hole - a significant drop down to the fairway and then an approach up a wall of sod to the green - it's a pretty thorough test of the golfer's ability to hit high, soft-landing approach shots. I love the par-5 3rd hole with its green tucked between limestone ledges; it's one of the best holes on the entire Trail.

Conditions Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Ridge at Oxmoor Valley Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Codger1955
Played On
Reviews 44
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Hot weather
Walked

Good Course, horrible pace

Played a threesome. Fine course, greens a little hard, but still rolled well. Been playing 58 years of golf and it was the slowest round (5 hours, 5 minutes) ever. Marshall showed up after we called the pro shop, but too late to help. Expect a long, long round, if you play.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Poor
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Ridge at Oxmoor Valley Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Reidok
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Previously Played
Used cart

Can no longer recommend this course

If you aren't familiar with the course i will go ahead and tell you it is and never was a $100 course.
Green fees were in the $50-$60 range for as long as i can remember and the value was fantastic. At $70-$80, your at the value limit. With the current rates, i strongly advice you to go elsewhere. Both courses (Ridge and Valley) are enjoyable. Neither of them nor the facility or staff are anything more than average. This is one of my locals and it pains me to steer people away but after realizing the updated pricing I can give you 5 other courses within 30 min that will hold its own for half this price.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Fair
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
The Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Ross Bridge
Default User Avatar
u000005036454
Played On
Reviews 1
3.0
First Time Playing

Championship layout, Municipal condition

I’ve played courses on the top 100 list that were cheaper than this.

The layout is beautiful and LONG. However, for $155, I wasn’t expecting municipal conditions. Several areas under repair. Several bald fairways. The tee boxes were terrible. Weeds and long grass all over the place. Very disappointing for somewhere that’s so highly rated.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Fair
Default User Avatar
Commented on 11/01/2022

Hate to contradict this reviewer but I played Ross Bridge on 04/30/2022, just days before him and it was in spectacular condition.

Ridge at Oxmoor Valley Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Codger1955
Played On
Reviews 44
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Nice course - real slow pace

Me a a friend played on a weekday. Greens, fairways, etc.,
were real nice. Sad that it took 4 hours and 45 minutes, however. Unless you're a flatbelly and in real good shape, it would be a tough course to walk.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Poor
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
The Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Ross Bridge
Default User Avatar
PuttWithaWedge
Played On
Reviews 33
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Spectacular

Nicest course I've played. Nice proshop, friendly staff. Great opening and finishing holes. Tee boxes, fairways, greens in great shape. Just an amazing course. Highly recommend.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Ridge at Oxmoor Valley Golf Course
Default User Avatar
PuttWithaWedge
Played On
Reviews 33
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Nice Course

We were only able to play the back 9 due to time. The holes we played were very nice and challenging. Staff friendly and nice clubhouse. Highly recommend.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Ridge at Oxmoor Valley Golf Course
Default User Avatar
PuttWithaWedge
Played On
Reviews 33
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

First Course On The Trail

This is the first course I've played on the RTJ Trail. Very nice course. Greens, fairways and tee boxes in great shape. Great clubhouse and amenitities. Great destination course. Highly recommend.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Ridge at Oxmoor Valley Golf Course
Default User Avatar
PeterDiehl
Played On
Reviews 48
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Top 1000 Contributor
Previously Played
Cold weather
Used cart

2021 RTJ #6

I played the Ridge Course at Oxmoor valley with a friend on 11/19/21. We played this course last year and I can say it is still tough. This course has a lot of elevation changes, and you rarely see another hole. The greens are very firm, but putt true. My only complaint is the people in front of us playing the wrong sets of tees and it took us five plus hours to play eighteen holes. I normally play around 6300 yards or so. This year I played the white tees. Last year I played the orange tees, and it was a bit much considering the elevation changes. The groups in front of them were nowhere to be seen. It is a beautiful course. I hope to play the Valley Course next year.

Before playing the Ridge course, we played the 18 Hole Short Course (Par 3 course). This course offers four sets of tees with elevation changes. The greens were firm and have sand traps guarding the greens. A couple of the greens had a little damage to them, but it did not deter us from having a good time. This course was a blast to play.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Fair
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Ridge at Oxmoor Valley Golf Course
Default User Avatar
refrowland
Played On
Reviews 87
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Alabama Advisor
Top 500 Contributor
Previously Played

Great shape

The Ridge course is in great shape. Greens are considerably slower than expected at a RTJ site. The rough is thick enough to be penalizing for errant shots. The only complaint is that we started on the back 9 due to maintenance; however, we had mowers and blowers on holes 11-15 blowing up dust and grass. The grounds crew was indifferent to us putting on the greens and the blowers had total disregard to us on the tee boxes and fairways as they criss-crossed to what one would think would be an empty course. Once we got away from the grounds crew, the rest of the day was enjoyable and pace of play was excellent as we only saw a couple other groups.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
The Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Ross Bridge
84a9da4f-6b7a-5448-a503-1bcd8ba4f2cd
RettJ
Played On
Reviews 255
Handicap 15-19
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Top 25 Contributor
Georgia Advisor
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

Great Course and facilities. A little pricy, but worth the money.

This is the second time I have played this course. The course offers a variety of fun and different holes with beautiful views of the area. The staff was very friendly both inside the clubhouse and outside as well. The course offers 5 sets of tees for all abilities and plays long. The greens were in great condition and rolled fast and true with lots of undulations and several uphill holes with false fronts. Holes # 9 and 18 are beautiful with he lake, waterfalls and bridges. The practice facilities are top notch. I would highly recommend this course, along with staying at the Renaissance hotel onsite. Both the course and the hotel are very nice and worth the money, even though they are a little bit pricy.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
The Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Ross Bridge
Default User Avatar
hacksalot03
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Best of the Trail

Played as part of a package deal of 7 courses at 4 different venues on the trail, The Shoals, Capitol Hill, Grand Lakes, and Oxmoor Valley. This was I felt the best course I played on the trail. Conditioning was excellent from tee to green, and every hole we felt was a great and different experience. Would absolutely play again, especially given the value on playing the trail.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
The Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Ross Bridge
Default User Avatar
PeterDiehl
Played On
Reviews 48
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Top 1000 Contributor
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

RTJ Golf Trail Day #2

I played Ross Bridge with a friend on 11/03/20. This course offers a variety of different holes from uphill par 3’s to downhill dogleg par 5’s. There are some elevation changes, but not as extreme as Oxmoor Valley. The staff was very friendly inside and out. The course offers 5 sets of tees and plays long. You should take one more club than you normally would hit. The greens were firm and very fast. There are some holes that you need to play smart and cannot “grip it and rip it”. My favorite holes would have to be #4, 9 and 18. Number 4 is a par 3 that plays entirely over water to a long slim green. The 9th and 18th hole greens finish almost next to each other with a shared lake on one side of the fairway. They also share a waterfall that is connected to the lake. I wish they had a yardage book, since this was our first time playing the course. I would highly recommend staying at the hotel onsite and playing this course.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Ridge at Oxmoor Valley Golf Course
Default User Avatar
PeterDiehl
Played On
Reviews 48
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Top 1000 Contributor
First Time Playing
Cold weather
Used cart

RTJ Golf Trail Day #1

I played the Ridge Course at Oxmoor Valley with a friend on 11/02/20. This course is amazing! The views are incredible. The entire staff was very friendly, from the bar, to the pro shop, to the starters, to the cart staff. They made you feel very welcomed. This course has extreme elevation changes and you rarely see another hole except for the one that you are playing. The course offers 5 sets of tees and plays long. You should take one more club than you normally would hit. The greens were firm and fast. I wish they had a yardage book, since this was our first time playing the course. Otherwise I would love to play this one again.

After playing the Ridge course, we played the 18 Hole Short Course (Par 3’s). This is not your run of the mill par 3 course. This course offers 4 sets of tees with elevation changes. Any one of these holes could be used on the Ridge course. The greens were firm and fast and have sand traps. This course is no pushover and was a blast to play.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
The Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Ross Bridge
222af1b5-f7ae-56c7-86e4-6677fdacb900
AlexByrd
Played On
Reviews 15
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

Very Fun

Went to Ross Bridge on a golf trip, stayed at the hotel onsite, and had a great time. The course was in wonderful condition, and the elevation changes kept each hole interesting. Luckily we had good weather and it was not cart paths only, as the paths are not very close to the holes, and requires quite a bit of walking between the path and green complexes. All in all the value was great and we all agreed we would go back to Ross Bridge for another trip.

Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Ridge at Oxmoor Valley Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u314160470001
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Exceptional Course

Beautiful setting for a course. The elevated greens make for a challenge. The fairways and greens were in excellent shape.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Ridge at Oxmoor Valley Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u550427582
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Afternoon

Atv damage to 9 green. Course and sand traps in good shape. Glad I used Golf Now deal. Not worth $100. I've played courses for $30 just as good as RTJ. Sad their prices are so high.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Fair
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Ridge at Oxmoor Valley Golf Course
Default User Avatar
gqpfsgYU0xOl1SpCekQu
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
1.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

should not have let us out

played an afternoon round but we were not able to finish. like much of the south a lot of rain made the course unplayable. i am not adverse to cart path only but the course was muddy/mucky everywhere except the greens. getting to every shot required slogging thru mud. course should have re-booked us knowing the course condition. our group played the Ridge,Timberline and ross bridge courses on our outing and we did not have the muck/mud that we encountered here. wonderful layout atrocious condition

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Poor
Amenities Good
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
