Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa at the Convention Center
About Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa at the Convention CenterThe Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa at the Convention Center is a downtown hotel that's part of the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. It's got all the resort amenities you'd expect: A rooftop pool, spa, fitness center, multiple dining experiences at The House and The Exchange and banquet/event space. It is just 10 miles from the 54-hole Capitol Hill, the largest and one of the most popular RTJ Trail stops. The 36-hole Cambrian Ridge complex is roughly 50 miles south as well.
Golf courses at Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa at the Convention Center
Prattville, Alabama
Prattville, Alabama
Prattville, Alabama
Images from Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa at the Convention Center
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
Par-3 16th hole. Judge Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 07/17/2018
Par-4 ninth hole. Judge Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 07/17/2018
Par-3 sixth hole. Judge Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 07/17/2018
Hole 17 at Legislator RTJ Capitol Hill Photo submitted by Bgolf1012 on 06/30/2018
Waterfall guarding right side of 18th green, The Judge Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 02/21/2017
View from the tee, first hole, The Judge. Notice downtown Montgomery in the distance? Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 02/21/2017
View from the side of the Judge's par-3 12th green, which plays about 180 yards over water to a bulkheaded green. Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 02/21/2017
Approach view of the short par-4 18th hole, The Judge Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 02/21/2017
The Judge's short par-4 11th. One of my favorite holes on the course employs a split fairway off the tee. Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 02/21/2017
The Judge's par-3 6th hole, which plays 229 yards from the tips to an island green. Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 02/21/2017
Very Challenging but extremely nice and fun course
This was my first time playing The Judge course.
The course is in fantastic condition. Greens are extremely smooth and fast. Great practice area everything you need to practice and improve your game. . Lots of water (course is along the banks of the Alabama River), lots of bunkering and tons of hidden challenges with most of the fairways sloping towards water or marsh areas. A true test. But, oh so fun and challenging. Very pretty course with awesome scenery. The views from the tee boxes of hole #1 are spectacular.
LIghtning quick greens
Fantastic links style course. Great condition. Greens are extremely fast. Stay below the hole on approach shots. Expansive driving range. Putting green for Senator course is good representation of actual course conditions. Lots of bunkering. Worth buying a yardage book to help with aiming off tees and on layup shots.. Some blind tee shots and sneaky bunkers. True test. But, oh so fun! Very pretty course.
Legislator my fave of three at the Hill
Legislator Course is still my favorite track of the three at Capitol Hill. You get a taste of the windswept dunes of the Senator, and meander through the hardwoods on the back nine like a portion of the Judge. It is the most fun course they offer in my opinion.
This is a second-shot course that demands you place iron shots on the correct plateau of greens to access pins. Pronounced spines run through most of them making two putts extremely difficult.
Lots of sod replacement around greens is an improvement. Bunkers were in excellent shape. Greens rolling perfectly. Fairways have been overseeded.
great course, excellent staff
My buddies and I do an annual golf trip, and this year we hit up the Montgomery courses of the RTJ. The courses were challenging, beautiful, and well maintained. It was unseasonably hot, marshals brought cold towels around constantly which was awesome. One of our group had an issue with another guest, but the course handled it 100% professionally and incredibly well - we want to commend the team on how they handled it. Will definitely add this portion of the RTJ to our rotation for future trips.
Great road trip
The Legislator was the third and final course we played to round out our Capital Hill road trip. It seemed to be the tightest of the three courses. It's in great shape and it seemed to be the bridging link to bring together all three courses into one wonderful golf complex. I enjoyed the elevation changes throughout the course. I will definitely return to play the Legislator again.
Loved it!
The Senator course was our second round of the day. Thank goodness for nearby thunderstorms that provided cloud cover! I absolutely love this course! Blind shots on almost every hole extremely benefit those with local knowledge. We definitely left several strokes out there as we had to play to the yardage markers because it was our first time. It is very much like a Scottish links in look and feel. However, the shot reactions are more regional and definitely don't mirror the links bounces and roll outs. The course is in great condition overall; the greens wers fertilized and sanded but didn't negatively affect putting. I think there was one other group on the entire course; it was like our own private club. The Senator is my favorite of the three courses at Capital Hill, and I will definitely make the 3 hour road trip again.
We have been judged!
The course is in great shape. There was a heat advisory and the Marshall offering a wet towel was extremely welcomed. Plenty of water coolers on the front nine, no so much on the back 9 so we were parched ending our round as we only saw the beverage cart once the entire round on the second hole.
Stepping up to the first tee box was everything I had expected. The wow-factor was amazing. Unfortunately, the first hole is the grand finale of the entire round and it made the rest of the round a bit of a let down. Not to be mistaken, the course is amazing, scenic, demanding, challenging, and fun, but the hype of the first hole isn't comparable to the remaining holes.
The staff couldn't be better, the clubhouse is great, and the food is the same menu as the other RTJ courses, which is very good and fairly priced.
Loved it
First time playing an RTJ course , it was everything I expected and worth every penny. I played Both the judge and the Legislator, they lived up to their reputation. As all courses in the area, they need some rain . Greens and fairways were lush and green. Staff was very friendly inside the clubhouse and on the course. Look forward to the next time I play an RJT.
Great golf course
The Judge was the second 18 we played on the day. After playing the Legislator (very nice as well) we decided to brave the heat and fatigue to take advantage of our trip through the Montgomery area. We were virtually the only golfers on the course. As a consequence, the staff treated us like we were extra special. Perhaps it was concern over our health, temps close to 100, but Butch and John were never very far away to refresh ice towels that most certainly got us through the round. The staff were first class!
Number 1 is truly spectacular because of the elevation and view. The goal is to keep it in the fairway as trouble greets you on both sides. Although the rest of the holes are normal elevation, meandering in and out of the forest and LOTS of water in front of you and on the sides, you can get caught up admiring the scenery. No two holes looked the same with each having its unique character and challenges. The course is very well maintained from the tee boxes to the green. Plush thick fairway grass that gives you true contact for you golf shots. The first cut rough is also pristine and not much of a handicap for my level of golf. The thick rough is grown thick and high. You might find someone else’s errant shot but likely not your own. Avoid trying to use your driver every hole and try and stay in the middle. The greens are very undulated and moderatively fast. Because many of them are elevated, it was difficult to know where not to hit your approach. Many times we would find ourselves on the wrong side of a ridge and have a delicate shot to get the ball to just barely roll over the top so it wouldn’t roll 20 ft past the hole or not get to the top of the ridge and not get to the hole. The greens were recently sanded but were still putting true and fast. We really enjoyed playing the breaks as we didn’t find too many holes that had straight putts form even inside 5 ft.
Everyone of the staff was very proud of all the courses at Capitol Hill and should be. I will definelty be playing again.
Great day
Course was in excellent shape and a ton of fun to play. We couldn’t have gotten a better weather day. Course is very challenging but fair. We played the judge, would like to play the others as well.
Links Golf at the Senator
We did a guys trip to Capitol Hill and played 4 rounds of golf in two days. The Senator was my personal favorite. All 3 courses are excellent and the Senator is very different (links) than the Judge and Legislator. The Senator was in excellent condition (as they will be hosting a web.com event there in a coupe weeks). It was windy and the course was extremely challenging. Blind shots, elevations changes, fast greens…..you name it, the Senator had it. My only gripe would be the ridiculous undulation in all of Capitol Hill´s greens on all three courses. 2 putting from outside 20 feet was very difficult. None of the greens were even close to flat and some of the pins were put in impossible spots. The Legislator and especially the Judge have some incredible scenic views and huge elevation changes as well. Most of the par 3s on the Judge and Legislator involved hitting over water. The fairways and greens of all courses were in excellent condition. Many of the greens are elevated and when you combine that with the dormant grass surrounding the greens there were many shots that came up just off the mark and as a result the ball would funnel down 30-40 yards off the green.
The staff was extremely friendly and helpful. The guys at the bag drop really take care of the customers. The beverage cart was always available and $3 for domestic beer was a great price so we enjoyed that!
They have this big beautiful clubhouse but a tiny little bar with limited food options. I wish there was more regarding that. There is tons of space to sit outside on their patio and take in the great views.
Judged!!!!!
Spent a few days in Bama with wife visiting cousin. Lives close to trail, played Legislator yr. Ago and played Judge Sat. Range excellent. Starter had me paired with two members....very nice and played well. I was a single and starter placed me with Carlos on business. Course tee to green nice. Fairways soft due to previous rains. Not bad though. The greens were ridiculously fast!!! Not to many flat surfaces on greens, it was like circus golf. Almost had hole in one on No.15....scope said 200..pin in back. Great day, one negative...on the back around hole 13 a ranger came over and said "I need you to speed up, there's two open holes ahead of you." Meanwhile we were a hole ahead of the group behind us. Felt that was very rude. That's why I rated staff average. We were right were we needed to be. Remember I was playing with 2 members!!!! Not good. Overall, zi beat the weather and had a great time.
Very Nice Course
The fairway was amazing. The greens were in great shape. The staff was super friendly but I hated having them wait at every hole because the groups in front of us were slow. They kept apologizing to us but what we really wanted was for them to just chill out and lay low. Anyone would be lucky to play this course.
Senator played much differently than Judge on same day. The Judge sits low in the river valley, while the Senator is elevated with rolling terrain, rendering it much dryer. judge was CPO, while Senator was 90 degrees.
Greens rolled really good. Not as fast as I have seen them, but super grainy.
Fantastic 36-hole day with super Trail card offer: first round $53, with bounce back replay on different course for $30, plus a free sleeve of balls. That’s excellent value.
Judge still a staple on the Trail
Little wet today from overnight rains. Still, course was in tremendous shape.
The Judge is punctuated by a fantastic collection of par 3s, with three of the four featuring watery hazards.
Great opening tee shot. And a fantastic final approach.
Maybe the best bunker consistency on the Trail. They get it right. Compact and wet. Not a sandbox, like most of the other sites.
Buddies Trip!
We spent the weekend at RTJ Capitol Hill and had a blast. Back to back 36 hole days, and they were very accomodating. We made our tee times months in advance, paid, stayed on site, and when we arrived everything was ready for us!
We played the Legislator in the afternoons...and, for our group at least, we liked it more than the Judge. It's up on the bluff, with great views of the river below, and its in better condition. Greens were great, rolled nicely! Manicured so well, with room off the tee, and if you hit it in the trees, there was room for recovery shots. Front nine is up on the bluff, and the back nine goes down by the river until you get to 15 then the last few are back on the bluff... Great course, fun from a few tees up from the tips, and great atmosphere for our buddies trip. We'll definitely be back!
Absurd Green Speeds
My criticism only concerns the greens. The course in every respect was in excellent condition. That said, it is absurd to drop a ball from a height of 6 inches onto the green next to the cup and watch as it doesn't come to rest until it is more than 40 feet away. Seeing every member of the group 3 putt many greens or even 4 putt multiple greens does help pace of play or enjoyment. When it is not possible to stop a 3 foot putt within 30 feet of the hole on multiple greens, you are no longer playing golf. It might be possible to have such green speeds on greens that are flat, but these greens are heavily contoured and most of the holes were cut on slopes. I have played all the RTJ golf trail sites and I love fast greens, but the greens at this site are way over the top and not representative of the green speeds at the other trail sites - thank goodness!