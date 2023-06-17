Harrah’s Ak-Chin Hotel & Casino
About Harrah’s Ak-Chin Hotel & CasinoHarrah's Ak-Chin Hotel & Casino, part of Caesar's Entertainment, is a 500-room casino hotel property on the Ak-Chin tribal ground in Maricopa, just south of Phoenix, Arizona. The hotel is located near Ak-Chin Southern Dunes, one of the top-rated Phoenix-Scottsdale golf courses that features an Australian Sandbelt-inspired design. Harrah's features live table games as well as a spa and outdoor pool. There are six dining concepts highlighted by a fine dining option, Chop, Block & Brew. For live entertainment there is also a show lounge with national acts on the schedule.
Photo submitted by ricknok on 06/17/2023
18th hole Photo submitted by u000007367496 on 04/19/2023
Photo submitted by gregwascher on 03/31/2023
Photo submitted by bluedog54 on 12/24/2022
Good track Photo submitted by Lobo39 on 08/26/2022
Bare spots and snake... Photo submitted by tarifachris on 05/27/2022
Could have played all night with the full moon. Photo submitted by SteveJWyo on 03/23/2022
Photo submitted by u314160287695 on 03/14/2022
Photo submitted by Jbwills99 on 12/23/2021
Birthday round Photo submitted by Jbwills99 on 12/15/2021
Photo submitted by ThePeteyRich on 11/22/2021
Photo submitted by ThePeteyRich on 11/22/2021
Photo submitted by ThePeteyRich on 11/22/2021
Photo submitted by ThePeteyRich on 11/22/2021
Photo submitted by ThePeteyRich on 11/22/2021
Photo submitted by ThePeteyRich on 11/22/2021
14th Photo submitted by u000004410047 on 02/16/2021
Photo submitted by Mark6271553 on 01/29/2020
Photo submitted by mikx3x3x3 on 08/25/2019
Avoid the bunkers. Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 01/14/2018
Ak-Chin 2nd Photo submitted by Pizazz84 on 03/19/2017
Ak-Chin 10th Photo submitted by Pizazz84 on 03/19/2017
Photo submitted by Terry4060839 on 07/05/2016
Hole 4 Photo submitted by salim on 03/19/2016
Hole 2 Photo submitted by salim on 03/19/2016
Photo submitted by Andyglad1 on 05/04/2015
Photo submitted by Andyglad1 on 05/04/2015
Photo submitted by Andyglad1 on 05/04/2015
This guy wanted to play though... so we let him Photo submitted by yavo2596 on 10/07/2013
Sand sand sand Photo submitted by strybosch on 02/20/2013
Photo submitted by hottommy on 11/13/2012
Photo submitted by hottommy on 11/13/2012
some of the 109 bunkers Photo submitted by hottommy on 11/13/2012
Photo submitted by jjrtdcaz on 10/12/2012
Slow play given overbooked/practice for qualifier
Course was overbook plus had qualifier practice given this week tournament. Was only able to play 9 holes given pace. Management should not allow groups of 6 people that went out in front of us plus individuals practicing for a tournament/qualifier. If this was suppose to be a practice day for a qualifier then the course should have been closed to the public while this occurred.
Management should give a 9 hole rain check given issue like this and pace of play!
Joshua
Our favorite course
We play here a few years ago and try to play again this time. The course is still a very beautify and challenging. It is a bit dry but still play well. We play later tee time. The bug came out at night and it bites you hard. So bring bug spay if you play late.
Ak-chin Southern Dunes a gem
Great layout, fantastic conditions, friendly staff. The course is a must play if you are coming to Phoenix for golf. 5 sets of tee boxes for all abilities, there are deep bunkers to challenge those who do hit the ball a little off line so bring your A game when playing this track. Well worth the extra drive.
Southern Dunes Always a Choice Pick
Southern Dunes is one of the best layouts in the Phoenix Valley. It is both challenging and rippable.
The variable is always course condition. The greens were a little slow but overall the course was in good shape.
It is a must play if you are visiting Phoenix for golf.
Always a treat
The course was in great summer shape bunkers are a bit hard but with the weather we have had that is understandable. Fairways are solid and greens rolled good!
Love this course
I love playing Southern Dunes before the prices skyrocket. It’s such a great tack with first class facilities!
A morning golf outing
Ak-Chin is always a fun course,,challanging with all the well placed bunker - it makes for a more strategic round of golf. Crews where busy cleaning up the course after it was hit the night before by a strong wind storm - but play was not impeded - great track
Everything was perfect… Except
The course was in great shape the and the greens were in excellent shape for this time of year… except the bunkers were the only thing that were inconsistent. There wasn’t a lot of sand in most of the bunkers, even the green side ones.
So the moral of this review is to hit the ball better and stay out of the bunkers
Better than ever
Course is in fantastic shape and is one of the best in Arizona
No Shade At All
Very, very nice course. Challenging but fair. My only issue was the expensive price ($90) with very little shade at tee boxes and greens.
Extremely hard course.
Great course in very nice shape. Incredibly hard golf course.....especially of tees. Have to play it a few times to know where to hit it. Course is great though. Just look at scorecard and know the tips are over 7300 yards....it's a long course so choose tees appropriately.
Awesome course
Definitely one of the best public courses during the summer as far as conditions.
Must play
This course is an incredible design with 106 bunkers. You have to lay up in spots and play smart. Will definitely return here!
First timer won't be the last time.
Very friendly staff. Everyone was helpful. GPS on all the carts. Bottled water every 3 holes. I started about 10:40 at 103 degrees. Finished 4 1/2 hours later at 115. Greens were excellent. Some of the traps need attention (very hard or crusty). There are numerous dry spots around the course but what do you expect in 100+ temps for several weeks. The course is mowed well and they are keeping it up during the summer.
Fantastic Golf Course
It has been years since I played Southern Dunes. I was so looking forward to my round. I was not disappointed. Great job to all Southern Dunes course workers. The fairways, bunkers, greens and tee off boxes are in magnificent shape considering how hot it is here.
Slow pace of play
My tee time was 6:24 am and unfortunately I still had to wait on every tee box to hit with the weather being very hot. I thought it would be a 3-1/2 to 4 hour round at the most and it was 4 hours and 40 minutes.