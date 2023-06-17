Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Arizona Golf Resorts

Harrah's Ak-Chin Hotel & Casino

15406 N Maricopa Rd, Maricopa, Arizona 85139, US
(480) 802-5000
About Harrah's Ak-Chin Hotel & Casino

Harrah's Ak-Chin Hotel & Casino, part of Caesar's Entertainment, is a 500-room casino hotel property on the Ak-Chin tribal ground in Maricopa, just south of Phoenix, Arizona. The hotel is located near Ak-Chin Southern Dunes, one of the top-rated Phoenix-Scottsdale golf courses that features an Australian Sandbelt-inspired design. Harrah's features live table games as well as a spa and outdoor pool. There are six dining concepts highlighted by a fine dining option, Chop, Block & Brew. For live entertainment there is also a show lounge with national acts on the schedule.

Facts

Price Range$$
Property Class★★★
Year Opened1994
Number of Units500+

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Buffet, Bar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
CasinoYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Articles on Harrah's Ak-Chin Hotel & Casino

Another feature of courses that host tournaments: awesome practice facilities. Between its huge putting green, short-game area and range that converts to a pitch-and-putt layout called #miniDunes, Ak-Chin Southern Dunes is very well-appointed.
Articles
Why You Should Seek Out Tournament-Hosting Golf Courses (Like Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club)
Ak-Chin Southern Dunes is one of many wonderful golf experiences to be had in the Phoenix/Scottsdale area. But there's something different about it...
3 Min Read
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Southern Dunes Golf Club - renovation
Articles
A new look for Arizona's Ak-Chin Southern Dunes: Course remains open during redo
Already one of the more unique golf courses in Arizona -- and rated among the best public plays in the state -- Ak-Chin Southern Dunes is undergoing a major renovation project this summer.
2 Min Read
Bailey_headshot (1).JPG
By Mike Bailey
Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club in Maricopa - hole 16
Articles
Now public, challenging Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club is worth the drive from Phoenix
Ak-Chin Southern Dunes G.C. in Maricopa, Ariz. was once known as a private, men-only golf course. These days, Golfers who don't mind an easy drive down from Phoenix will discover that Ak-Chin Southern Dunes, which is now public and owned by Troon Golf, is an absolute treasure, one of the best tracks in the Valley. The Australian links layout gives it a completely different feel than most courses in Arizona, Scott Bordow writes.
3 Min Read
By Scott Bordow

Golf courses at Harrah's Ak-Chin Hotel & Casino

Reviews

4.6
1102 Reviews (1102)

Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club
Default User Avatar
joshuavinkemeier
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Slow play given overbooked/practice for qualifier

Course was overbook plus had qualifier practice given this week tournament. Was only able to play 9 holes given pace. Management should not allow groups of 6 people that went out in front of us plus individuals practicing for a tournament/qualifier. If this was suppose to be a practice day for a qualifier then the course should have been closed to the public while this occurred.

Management should give a 9 hole rain check given issue like this and pace of play!

Joshua

Conditions Good
Value Fair
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Poor
Amenities Excellent
Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club
Default User Avatar
clgolfer
Played On
Reviews 14
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Hot weather
Walked

Our favorite course

We play here a few years ago and try to play again this time. The course is still a very beautify and challenging. It is a bit dry but still play well. We play later tee time. The bug came out at night and it bites you hard. So bring bug spay if you play late.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Rockedstar
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club
Default User Avatar
firefite2
Played On
Reviews 7
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club
Default User Avatar
firefite2
Played On
Reviews 7
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Ak-chin Southern Dunes a gem

Great layout, fantastic conditions, friendly staff. The course is a must play if you are coming to Phoenix for golf. 5 sets of tee boxes for all abilities, there are deep bunkers to challenge those who do hit the ball a little off line so bring your A game when playing this track. Well worth the extra drive.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u486349862
Played On
Reviews 14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Findog72
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Southern Dunes Always a Choice Pick

Southern Dunes is one of the best layouts in the Phoenix Valley. It is both challenging and rippable.

The variable is always course condition. The greens were a little slow but overall the course was in good shape.

It is a must play if you are visiting Phoenix for golf.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Nickolas6078997
Played On
Reviews 3
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Always a treat

The course was in great summer shape bunkers are a bit hard but with the weather we have had that is understandable. Fairways are solid and greens rolled good!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Coach1414
Played On
Reviews 6
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Love this course

I love playing Southern Dunes before the prices skyrocket. It’s such a great tack with first class facilities!

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000006475987
Played On
Reviews 10
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

A morning golf outing

Ak-Chin is always a fun course,,challanging with all the well placed bunker - it makes for a more strategic round of golf. Crews where busy cleaning up the course after it was hit the night before by a strong wind storm - but play was not impeded - great track

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Furthergolf
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Everything was perfect… Except

The course was in great shape the and the greens were in excellent shape for this time of year… except the bunkers were the only thing that were inconsistent. There wasn’t a lot of sand in most of the bunkers, even the green side ones.
So the moral of this review is to hit the ball better and stay out of the bunkers

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club
Default User Avatar
pXbuhW0CeYrQfZzLkDa1
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Poor
Amenities Excellent
Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club
Default User Avatar
deadbird
Played On
Reviews 33
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Better than ever

Course is in fantastic shape and is one of the best in Arizona

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u920876692
Played On
Reviews 11
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

No Shade At All

Very, very nice course. Challenging but fair. My only issue was the expensive price ($90) with very little shade at tee boxes and greens.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club
Default User Avatar
scottlsu
Played On
Reviews 21
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Extremely hard course.

Great course in very nice shape. Incredibly hard golf course.....especially of tees. Have to play it a few times to know where to hit it. Course is great though. Just look at scorecard and know the tips are over 7300 yards....it's a long course so choose tees appropriately.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Furthergolf
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Awesome course

Definitely one of the best public courses during the summer as far as conditions.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u9216590
Played On
Reviews 25
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Must play

This course is an incredible design with 106 bunkers. You have to lay up in spots and play smart. Will definitely return here!

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club
Default User Avatar
tedpate
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

First timer won't be the last time.

Very friendly staff. Everyone was helpful. GPS on all the carts. Bottled water every 3 holes. I started about 10:40 at 103 degrees. Finished 4 1/2 hours later at 115. Greens were excellent. Some of the traps need attention (very hard or crusty). There are numerous dry spots around the course but what do you expect in 100+ temps for several weeks. The course is mowed well and they are keeping it up during the summer.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000008097420
Played On
Reviews 16
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Fantastic Golf Course

It has been years since I played Southern Dunes. I was so looking forward to my round. I was not disappointed. Great job to all Southern Dunes course workers. The fairways, bunkers, greens and tee off boxes are in magnificent shape considering how hot it is here.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000004534010
Played On
Reviews 2
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Used cart

Slow pace of play

My tee time was 6:24 am and unfortunately I still had to wait on every tee box to hit with the weather being very hot. I thought it would be a 3-1/2 to 4 hour round at the most and it was 4 hours and 40 minutes.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Poor
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
