JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa
About JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & SpaThe JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa is among the largest golf resorts in Arizona with 865 guest rooms and suites. It is an amenity of the next door Wildfire Golf Club, home to two full-length, 18-hole golf courses designed by Nick Faldo and Arnold Palmer. The resort features five pool areas, including a lazy river and water slide, as well as the more exclusive and quiet Griffin Bay pool area. There is also a fitness center, full-service Revive Spa and tennis courts. Managed by Marriott Golf, there is a kids program and kids play golf free at Wildfire Golf Club with a paid adult.
Beautiful Course
Wildfire was beautiful! They had just aerated the greens however, so the greens were not in great shape. The club house employees stated that Golfnow was supposed to have that stated on the website, which was not the case. Not a big deal because they only charged $39/golfer rather than the $125/ golfer as stated on Golfnow due to the aeration.
I highly recommend this course.
Beautiful Course
Great course; greens and fairways in excellent shape; completed 18 holes in 3 hours; staff is very friendly and accommodating; only negative was the sand traps need sand but that wont happen until whenever the traps are reconfigured. Very challenging course when the pins are strategically placed on the greens. Can't wait to play either the Palmer or Faldo course again.
Great, tough course - target golf - not for beginners. Great staff and service. Lots of natural beauty everywhere you look. Gorgeous!
Fairways are wide but the bunkers are punishing and very steep if you unfortunately have to get out of one - which is extremely likely as there are many and every green is guarded by them - even in front - so forget about running up shots to them. Tees, fairways and greens are all in excellent shape. The only complaint is that their bunkers (especially greenside) are Very steep & have very little sand at their base , which makes greenside outs very difficult even for above average players which I am not. If you can't hit high and flush irons you'll be spending your day hitting out of them :)
Great course, great shape, but hardly any sand in steep greenside bunkers
Excellent greens, fairways and tee boxes considering the summer transition to bermuda. Extremely challenging and very picturesque setting surrounded by wildlife and nature.
My only complaint was the lack of sand in your unfriendly and steep greenside bunkers . I could not blast out and bladed some of my shots due to this very avoidable issue. You're very stingy with how much sand you provide. Your course is very pricey and the least you provide are bunkers with sufficient sand to give an average player half a chance. Your bunkers are as deep and as numerous as I've seen anywhere and difficult enough just to pop it out even if there was an acceptable sand base to get underneath with your wedge and have at least a chance to save par. What should have bogeys turned into triples because the lack of sand caused me to blade the shot over the green. I understand there will be bunker renovations very soon and hope you will act on my complaint as other reviewers have also commented on this issue.
Excellent challenging course
First time playing the Faldo Course. I loved the uniqueness of each hole which was amplified by the many bunkers. Somewhat wide fairways offset the imposing fairway bunkers. If you are looking for something other than flat, boring and parallel fairways, simply play this course. It makes you think about each shot from tee box to green. The greens were in great shape. They weren't too fast and provided for a nice roll on putts. The staff are super friendly and helpful. The beverage person came by about 3 times during the round. We played in just over 3 hours.
Bunkers need sand...
I think I heard there are over 100 bunkers on the Faldo course, which creates a challenging track. But, the lack of proper depth of sand in the many green side bunkers is unforgivable. Most of them are essentially hard pan, which is a little more understandable in fairway bunkers, but never green side. With a $140 green fee including tax for the beginning of June, the expectation on a course that prides itself on bunkers as a significant design feature should be that those said bunkers are well maintained.
Beyond that glaring issue, Faldo is well-designed and very playable.
The Faldo Course
I have played this course more than a dozen times now. The course is always a challenge with bunkers placed in locations that require well placed shots without being ridiculous. In fact, some holes are almost better played using the bunkers. The course conditions are always as good as anywhere, all seasons of the year. The fairways are grown out and lush, the greens are manicured and consistent, the bunkers are actually sand and uniform from one to the next (i.e., not hard pan in one and fluffy sand in the next). I have certainly had tough rounds on this course, but when I manage the round well it can be a lot of fun.
Faldo course at Wildfire
Great track, excellent greens and fantastic holes of golf. Good pace of play too.
Good But Not Outstanding
A good resort course. Friendly staff and decent pace of play. Course was in OK condition, greens were excellent, although a little on the slow side, but overall not as good as I expect for a $135- $150 per round course.
Course in excellent shape.
Lush fairways, greens roll true, bunkers packed sand. Overall the course is in excellent condition. Staff very helpful and friendly. Give the Faldo course a play. You will be pleased.
Upscale beauty
It doesn’t get much better. Excellent greens, lots of bunkers and variations in the layouts to keep you on your toes. You must be mindful of distances off the tee to avoid trouble, and to the extend it’s possible, avoid those fairway traps. All the amenities you want, great range, practice green right before the first tee so you can get the feel for the speed right before your round.
Unfortunately the bar was closed before 5PM. A little disappointed..
Great course
Course condition was pristine. Staff was friendly and helpful, looking forward to playing course again.