JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa

Excellent greens, fairways and tee boxes considering the summer transition to bermuda. Extremely challenging and very picturesque setting surrounded by wildlife and nature.

My only complaint was the lack of sand in your unfriendly and steep greenside bunkers . I could not blast out and bladed some of my shots due to this very avoidable issue. You're very stingy with how much sand you provide. Your course is very pricey and the least you provide are bunkers with sufficient sand to give an average player half a chance. Your bunkers are as deep and as numerous as I've seen anywhere and difficult enough just to pop it out even if there was an acceptable sand base to get underneath with your wedge and have at least a chance to save par. What should have bogeys turned into triples because the lack of sand caused me to blade the shot over the green. I understand there will be bunker renovations very soon and hope you will act on my complaint as other reviewers have also commented on this issue.