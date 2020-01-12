Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Arizona Golf Resorts

JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa

5350 E Marriott Dr., Phoenix, Arizona 85054, US
(480) 293-5000
Location Map

About JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa

The JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa is among the largest golf resorts in Arizona with 865 guest rooms and suites. It is an amenity of the next door Wildfire Golf Club, home to two full-length, 18-hole golf courses designed by Nick Faldo and Arnold Palmer. The resort features five pool areas, including a lazy river and water slide, as well as the more exclusive and quiet Griffin Bay pool area. There is also a fitness center, full-service Revive Spa and tennis courts. Managed by Marriott Golf, there is a kids program and kids play golf free at Wildfire Golf Club with a paid adult.

Facts

Price Range$$$, $$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres300
Year Opened2002
Number of Units500+

Amenities

RestaurantsBar, Fine, Casual, Buffet
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolAdults Only
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Kids ProgramYes
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa

Reviews

4.5
1412 Reviews (1412)

Reviewer Photos

Palmer Course at Wildfire Golf Club at Desert Ridge
Default User Avatar
u314160820177
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Palmer Course at Wildfire Golf Club at Desert Ridge
Default User Avatar
djthomas63
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Beautiful Course

Wildfire was beautiful! They had just aerated the greens however, so the greens were not in great shape. The club house employees stated that Golfnow was supposed to have that stated on the website, which was not the case. Not a big deal because they only charged $39/golfer rather than the $125/ golfer as stated on Golfnow due to the aeration.
I highly recommend this course.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Faldo at Wildfire Golf Club at Desert Ridge Resort
Default User Avatar
mark46
Played On
Reviews 87
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Top 250 Contributor
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

Beautiful Course

Great course; greens and fairways in excellent shape; completed 18 holes in 3 hours; staff is very friendly and accommodating; only negative was the sand traps need sand but that wont happen until whenever the traps are reconfigured. Very challenging course when the pins are strategically placed on the greens. Can't wait to play either the Palmer or Faldo course again.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Faldo at Wildfire Golf Club at Desert Ridge Resort
Default User Avatar
47elgin
Played On
Reviews 21
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

Great, tough course - target golf - not for beginners. Great staff and service. Lots of natural beauty everywhere you look. Gorgeous!

Fairways are wide but the bunkers are punishing and very steep if you unfortunately have to get out of one - which is extremely likely as there are many and every green is guarded by them - even in front - so forget about running up shots to them. Tees, fairways and greens are all in excellent shape. The only complaint is that their bunkers (especially greenside) are Very steep & have very little sand at their base , which makes greenside outs very difficult even for above average players which I am not. If you can't hit high and flush irons you'll be spending your day hitting out of them :)

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Faldo at Wildfire Golf Club at Desert Ridge Resort
Default User Avatar
47elgin
Played On
Reviews 21
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

Great course, great shape, but hardly any sand in steep greenside bunkers

Excellent greens, fairways and tee boxes considering the summer transition to bermuda. Extremely challenging and very picturesque setting surrounded by wildlife and nature.
My only complaint was the lack of sand in your unfriendly and steep greenside bunkers . I could not blast out and bladed some of my shots due to this very avoidable issue. You're very stingy with how much sand you provide. Your course is very pricey and the least you provide are bunkers with sufficient sand to give an average player half a chance. Your bunkers are as deep and as numerous as I've seen anywhere and difficult enough just to pop it out even if there was an acceptable sand base to get underneath with your wedge and have at least a chance to save par. What should have bogeys turned into triples because the lack of sand caused me to blade the shot over the green. I understand there will be bunker renovations very soon and hope you will act on my complaint as other reviewers have also commented on this issue.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Faldo at Wildfire Golf Club at Desert Ridge Resort
Default User Avatar
21AZGolfer
Played On
Reviews 124
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Top 100 Contributor
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Excellent challenging course

First time playing the Faldo Course. I loved the uniqueness of each hole which was amplified by the many bunkers. Somewhat wide fairways offset the imposing fairway bunkers. If you are looking for something other than flat, boring and parallel fairways, simply play this course. It makes you think about each shot from tee box to green. The greens were in great shape. They weren't too fast and provided for a nice roll on putts. The staff are super friendly and helpful. The beverage person came by about 3 times during the round. We played in just over 3 hours.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Palmer Course at Wildfire Golf Club at Desert Ridge
Default User Avatar
u314161248064
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Palmer Course at Wildfire Golf Club at Desert Ridge
Default User Avatar
u243745195
Played On
Reviews 23
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Faldo at Wildfire Golf Club at Desert Ridge Resort
Default User Avatar
susanlucy
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Bunkers need sand...

I think I heard there are over 100 bunkers on the Faldo course, which creates a challenging track. But, the lack of proper depth of sand in the many green side bunkers is unforgivable. Most of them are essentially hard pan, which is a little more understandable in fairway bunkers, but never green side. With a $140 green fee including tax for the beginning of June, the expectation on a course that prides itself on bunkers as a significant design feature should be that those said bunkers are well maintained.
Beyond that glaring issue, Faldo is well-designed and very playable.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Faldo at Wildfire Golf Club at Desert Ridge Resort
Default User Avatar
dhume419
Played On
Reviews 182
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Arizona Advisor
Verified Purchaser
Top 25 Contributor
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

The Faldo Course

I have played this course more than a dozen times now. The course is always a challenge with bunkers placed in locations that require well placed shots without being ridiculous. In fact, some holes are almost better played using the bunkers. The course conditions are always as good as anywhere, all seasons of the year. The fairways are grown out and lush, the greens are manicured and consistent, the bunkers are actually sand and uniform from one to the next (i.e., not hard pan in one and fluffy sand in the next). I have certainly had tough rounds on this course, but when I manage the round well it can be a lot of fun.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Faldo at Wildfire Golf Club at Desert Ridge Resort
Default User Avatar
u000002176517
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Faldo course at Wildfire

Great track, excellent greens and fantastic holes of golf. Good pace of play too.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Faldo at Wildfire Golf Club at Desert Ridge Resort
Default User Avatar
u000008073813
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Faldo at Wildfire Golf Club at Desert Ridge Resort
Default User Avatar
u131798538
Played On
Reviews 6
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

Good But Not Outstanding

A good resort course. Friendly staff and decent pace of play. Course was in OK condition, greens were excellent, although a little on the slow side, but overall not as good as I expect for a $135- $150 per round course.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Faldo at Wildfire Golf Club at Desert Ridge Resort
Default User Avatar
CGAZgolfer
Played On
Reviews 29
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Course in excellent shape.

Lush fairways, greens roll true, bunkers packed sand. Overall the course is in excellent condition. Staff very helpful and friendly. Give the Faldo course a play. You will be pleased.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Palmer Course at Wildfire Golf Club at Desert Ridge
Default User Avatar
gorras
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Fair
Faldo at Wildfire Golf Club at Desert Ridge Resort
Default User Avatar
u314159833096
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Upscale beauty

It doesn’t get much better. Excellent greens, lots of bunkers and variations in the layouts to keep you on your toes. You must be mindful of distances off the tee to avoid trouble, and to the extend it’s possible, avoid those fairway traps. All the amenities you want, great range, practice green right before the first tee so you can get the feel for the speed right before your round.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Faldo at Wildfire Golf Club at Desert Ridge Resort
Default User Avatar
dmatti
Played On
Reviews 8
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played

Unfortunately the bar was closed before 5PM. A little disappointed..

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Amenities Fair
Faldo at Wildfire Golf Club at Desert Ridge Resort
Default User Avatar
dmatti
Played On
Reviews 8
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Amenities Fair
Palmer Course at Wildfire Golf Club at Desert Ridge
Default User Avatar
Jwf469
Played On
Reviews 8
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Great course

Course condition was pristine. Staff was friendly and helpful, looking forward to playing course again.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Palmer Course at Wildfire Golf Club at Desert Ridge
Default User Avatar
u314161572493
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
