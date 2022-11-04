Omni Tucson National Resort

The course is a beautiful course which I recommend to everyone EXCEPT HANDICAP TO PLAYERS. Before playing I told the starter I use a Handicap Flag when I play. I asked questions about the course and he said it should not be a problem and I was given no options. I found out during play that they block anyone from getting closer than roughly 100 yards from the green on every green unless you get on the cart path. This is not what a handicap player should have to do. I am fighting cancer, have a rod on n my leg and a am 72 years old. I struggled greatly to finish. I found out afterwards that they have a way to turn the carts off so that a cart can get close to the green. The starter was a complete jerk for not helping me out in this situation. I am seriously telling anybody that uses a handicap flap to make sure you are treated correctly, as they must not care if someone suffers or died because of this.

I give 0 stars for empathy to handicap players. DONT PLAY AT ALL.