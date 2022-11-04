Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Arizona Golf Resorts

Omni Tucson National Resort

About
Courses
Images
Reviews
2727 W Club Dr, Tucson, Arizona 85742, US
(520) 297-2271
Visit Website
Location Map

About Omni Tucson National Resort

Omni Tucson National Resort is one of Arizona's most historic golf resorts, having formerly hosted the PGA Tour. The resort has just 128 guest rooms and suites, making it a more boutique experience compared to some of the larger Tucson golf resorts. There are two very different, 18-hole golf courses onsite. The original Catalina Course opened in 1962 with the resort and is more classically parkland in nature. The Sonoran Course is newer, designed by Tom Lehman, and more of a desert-style layout. Guests can dine at casual Legends Bar & Grill or enjoy fine dining at Bob's Steak & Chop House. Off the golf course, guests can enjoy lighted tennis course, spa, 24-hour fitness center and sand volleyball courts.

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres650
Year Opened1962
Number of Units100-300

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Articles on Omni Tucson National Resort

Omni Tucson National Resort
Articles
Smaller can be better at Omni Tucson National Resort
While many of the top golf resorts in the Tucson, Ariz. area are big properties with up to 400 or 500 rooms, Omni Tucson National Resort delivers all the amenities of the larger resorts on a much smaller scale. Set on 650 acres, the resort has a Mobil four-star spa, stylish pool area with private cabanas and a 36-hole golf club - and it's all right at your doorstep, Brandon Tucker writes.
2 Min Read
By Brandon Tucker

Golf courses at Omni Tucson National Resort

Reviews

4.4
363 Reviews (363)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Catalina Course at Omni Tucson National Golf Resort & Spa
Default User Avatar
Alexander1102050
Played On
Reviews 22
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Catalina course

Always a good change of pace to play here in the desert. Seems like they’ve let some spots in a few fairways get away from them and go to dirt patches. Some odd water standing areas as well. Hopefully it’s all a result of the overseed process and it’ll be back to the perfection it was in the past. Still a great joint, good team and classic layout

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Catalina Course at Omni Tucson National Golf Resort & Spa
Default User Avatar
scottishneil
Played On
Reviews 4
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Catalina Course at Omni Tucson National Golf Resort & Spa
Default User Avatar
Ford6075732
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
1.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Handicap players

The course is a beautiful course which I recommend to everyone EXCEPT HANDICAP TO PLAYERS. Before playing I told the starter I use a Handicap Flag when I play. I asked questions about the course and he said it should not be a problem and I was given no options. I found out during play that they block anyone from getting closer than roughly 100 yards from the green on every green unless you get on the cart path. This is not what a handicap player should have to do. I am fighting cancer, have a rod on n my leg and a am 72 years old. I struggled greatly to finish. I found out afterwards that they have a way to turn the carts off so that a cart can get close to the green. The starter was a complete jerk for not helping me out in this situation. I am seriously telling anybody that uses a handicap flap to make sure you are treated correctly, as they must not care if someone suffers or died because of this.
I give 0 stars for empathy to handicap players. DONT PLAY AT ALL.

Conditions Excellent
Pace Excellent
Catalina Course at Omni Tucson National Golf Resort & Spa
Default User Avatar
Redbird20
Played On
Reviews 8
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Catalina Course at Omni Tucson National Golf Resort & Spa
Default User Avatar
Eagles5157
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Catalina Course at Omni Tucson National Golf Resort & Spa
Default User Avatar
u000002496967
Played On
Reviews 65
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Catalina Course at Omni Tucson National Golf Resort & Spa
Default User Avatar
u1218072185
Played On
Reviews 53
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Catalina Course at Omni Tucson National Golf Resort & Spa
Default User Avatar
u1218072185
Played On
Reviews 53
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Catalina Course at Omni Tucson National Golf Resort & Spa
Default User Avatar
u463286023
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Catalina Course at Omni Tucson National Golf Resort & Spa
Default User Avatar
Rhondalmcgee
Played On
Reviews 16
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Good course but over priced for summer

Staff was friendly and it included range balls but $70 for summer rates was wAy too much for this course. Many holes were very similar with left to fight slope and lost if bunkers and large green with many undelatuons. Just thought over priced compared to several top courses I played at much less. A bit disappointed fir the price.

Conditions Good
Value Fair
Layout Fair
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Catalina Course at Omni Tucson National Golf Resort & Spa
Default User Avatar
Buglmin
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a month
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Tucson National going down hill

Lots of bare spots on fairways. Greens aerated late and still bouncy. Members r very rude. Won’t go back til I hear back from others. Sad. Was once the pride of NW Tucson

Conditions Fair
Value Poor
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Catalina Course at Omni Tucson National Golf Resort & Spa
Default User Avatar
a042201
Played On
Reviews 11
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Catalina Course at Omni Tucson National Golf Resort & Spa
Default User Avatar
wmmccorm
Played On
Reviews 20
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Catalina Course at Omni Tucson National Golf Resort & Spa
Default User Avatar
fvdIvbkuH6s0yhB3heWA
Played On
Reviews 6
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Catalina Course at Omni Tucson National Golf Resort & Spa
Default User Avatar
chi396bj
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Great course!

First time playing Tucson National. Challenging but fair course. Was largely in great shape for mid-May, except there were a few wet spots. But the greens were in phenomenal shape. Held well and rolled true.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Catalina Course at Omni Tucson National Golf Resort & Spa
Default User Avatar
grimmick
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Enjoyable round.

This is my second time playing Catalina, the first time being shortly before the Cologuard Classic. The course is fun and challenging without being punitive. Even the short par 5s are well protected with water, trees, and doglegs.

Fairways and greens were in good shape. Bunkers need work, lacking sand.

I would and will play it again.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Catalina Course at Omni Tucson National Golf Resort & Spa
Default User Avatar
chin9829467
Played On
Reviews 22
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

great place to play

Friendly staff from Started and Course Marshall. The Food Cart Rep was friendly as well. Treat yourself to this course.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Catalina Course at Omni Tucson National Golf Resort & Spa
Default User Avatar
u1218072185
Played On
Reviews 53
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Omni Outing

Great time. Perfect weather and great course conditions and friendly staff.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Catalina Course at Omni Tucson National Golf Resort & Spa
Default User Avatar
u314162535433
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

A must golf

Perect conditions on the course, from tee box to green. Greens played perfect. Service from when you get there, outside services greated me at my parking spot loaded up my cart. Shop guys, cool as can be. Starter gave great course advice, beverage girls kept me hydrated on time. Oh yeah practice facilities....very nice.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Catalina Course at Omni Tucson National Golf Resort & Spa
Default User Avatar
Anonymous
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Restrooms anyone?

The greens and fairways were in substandard condition. Worse than that was the lack of restrooms. We only found out AFTER the round that a we had a key to get us into the pool at the turn to use the restrooms there. Even worse, the only restrooms on the back nine were a pair of porta-potties.

Conditions Fair
Value Poor
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Average
1 2 3 4 5
Now Reading
Search Near Me