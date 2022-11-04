Omni Tucson National Resort
About Omni Tucson National ResortOmni Tucson National Resort is one of Arizona's most historic golf resorts, having formerly hosted the PGA Tour. The resort has just 128 guest rooms and suites, making it a more boutique experience compared to some of the larger Tucson golf resorts. There are two very different, 18-hole golf courses onsite. The original Catalina Course opened in 1962 with the resort and is more classically parkland in nature. The Sonoran Course is newer, designed by Tom Lehman, and more of a desert-style layout. Guests can dine at casual Legends Bar & Grill or enjoy fine dining at Bob's Steak & Chop House. Off the golf course, guests can enjoy lighted tennis course, spa, 24-hour fitness center and sand volleyball courts.
Tucson, ArizonaResort4.3768470588363
Photo submitted by chriselaaz on 05/30/2023
Photo submitted by desertrat3 on 04/11/2022
#9 approach Photo submitted by u000005609027 on 03/06/2022
Gorgeous views! Photo submitted by u000005609027 on 03/06/2022
#16 plays fairly steeply uphill. I was 16 inches for a birdie, after hitting a solid 135 club from 109 out. Photo submitted by Jonathan5270953 on 08/14/2013
Photo submitted by JefeisJefe on 04/09/2013
Photo submitted by dhsgolfcoach on 04/06/2013
catalina course - tucson nat'l Photo submitted by bellefeuille on 11/25/2012
Catalina course
Always a good change of pace to play here in the desert. Seems like they’ve let some spots in a few fairways get away from them and go to dirt patches. Some odd water standing areas as well. Hopefully it’s all a result of the overseed process and it’ll be back to the perfection it was in the past. Still a great joint, good team and classic layout
Handicap players
The course is a beautiful course which I recommend to everyone EXCEPT HANDICAP TO PLAYERS. Before playing I told the starter I use a Handicap Flag when I play. I asked questions about the course and he said it should not be a problem and I was given no options. I found out during play that they block anyone from getting closer than roughly 100 yards from the green on every green unless you get on the cart path. This is not what a handicap player should have to do. I am fighting cancer, have a rod on n my leg and a am 72 years old. I struggled greatly to finish. I found out afterwards that they have a way to turn the carts off so that a cart can get close to the green. The starter was a complete jerk for not helping me out in this situation. I am seriously telling anybody that uses a handicap flap to make sure you are treated correctly, as they must not care if someone suffers or died because of this.
I give 0 stars for empathy to handicap players. DONT PLAY AT ALL.
Good course but over priced for summer
Staff was friendly and it included range balls but $70 for summer rates was wAy too much for this course. Many holes were very similar with left to fight slope and lost if bunkers and large green with many undelatuons. Just thought over priced compared to several top courses I played at much less. A bit disappointed fir the price.
Tucson National going down hill
Lots of bare spots on fairways. Greens aerated late and still bouncy. Members r very rude. Won’t go back til I hear back from others. Sad. Was once the pride of NW Tucson
Great course!
First time playing Tucson National. Challenging but fair course. Was largely in great shape for mid-May, except there were a few wet spots. But the greens were in phenomenal shape. Held well and rolled true.
Enjoyable round.
This is my second time playing Catalina, the first time being shortly before the Cologuard Classic. The course is fun and challenging without being punitive. Even the short par 5s are well protected with water, trees, and doglegs.
Fairways and greens were in good shape. Bunkers need work, lacking sand.
I would and will play it again.
great place to play
Friendly staff from Started and Course Marshall. The Food Cart Rep was friendly as well. Treat yourself to this course.
Omni Outing
Great time. Perfect weather and great course conditions and friendly staff.
A must golf
Perect conditions on the course, from tee box to green. Greens played perfect. Service from when you get there, outside services greated me at my parking spot loaded up my cart. Shop guys, cool as can be. Starter gave great course advice, beverage girls kept me hydrated on time. Oh yeah practice facilities....very nice.
Restrooms anyone?
The greens and fairways were in substandard condition. Worse than that was the lack of restrooms. We only found out AFTER the round that a we had a key to get us into the pool at the turn to use the restrooms there. Even worse, the only restrooms on the back nine were a pair of porta-potties.