10601 N 56th St. , Scottsdale, Arizona 85254, US
(480) 948-6100
About Orange Tree Resort

Scottsdale's Orange Tree Resort provides condominium-style accommodations geared for families and groups. It is also home to its own 18-hole parkland golf course, Orange Tree Golf Club. The resort features 160 large suites with patios or terraces and barbecue pits, multiple pools and hot tubs, badminton courts, horseshoe pits and a community center. There are an onsite activities programs for families and kids.

Price Range$$, $$$
Property Class★★★
Acres128
Year Opened1957
Number of Units100-300

Room TypesSuite, Villas/Casitas
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

3.9
1295 Reviews (1295)

Orange Tree Golf & Conference Resort
Default User Avatar
u314159794449
Played On
Reviews 8
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Orange Tree Golf & Conference Resort
Default User Avatar
u314159794449
Played On
Reviews 8
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Orange Tree Golf & Conference Resort
Default User Avatar
ferry1
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Orange Tree Golf & Conference Resort
Default User Avatar
jayhoenig
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Fair
Orange Tree Golf & Conference Resort
Default User Avatar
u000003586526
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Course was rough

The course was in rough shape. The tees were being aerated and were pretty messed up. The fairways had many patches with no grass and mud. The grounds crew was all over the course and very seldom stopped when making a shot. I have played here before and have seen it a lot better than today.

Conditions Fair
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Orange Tree Golf & Conference Resort
Default User Avatar
the4robs
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Orange Tree Golf & Conference Resort
Default User Avatar
jdfgolf
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Poor
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Poor
Amenities Good
Orange Tree Golf & Conference Resort
Default User Avatar
uJRSX4274JR
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Orange Tree Golf & Conference Resort
Default User Avatar
DoubleDown711
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Orange Tree

Excellent condition... greens were hard & fast, Pacd of play was perfect 3hr 40min

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Orange Tree Golf & Conference Resort
Default User Avatar
Nick8191538
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Poor
Orange Tree Golf & Conference Resort
Default User Avatar
fjmrsm081002
Played On
Reviews 2
1.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Skip it...

Poor course conditions and slow play makes this golf course a poor choice in my book. Plays like a muni but is priced like a country club. Will not be back...

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Fair
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Poor
Amenities Average
Orange Tree Golf & Conference Resort
Default User Avatar
sgoldstein1026
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Nice course

Great neighborhood AZ course lots of trees to get out of sun and heat !

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Orange Tree Golf & Conference Resort
Default User Avatar
u1012466931
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap Don't know
Skill Beginner
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Great Experience

Great course. Excellent staff that were very friendly. Course in good shape for this time of year. Good pace and we finished in less than 4 hours. Never got backed up at a single tee box.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Orange Tree Golf & Conference Resort
Default User Avatar
jontronrud
Played On
Reviews 22
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Orange Tree Golf & Conference Resort
Default User Avatar
glucido
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Decent Course

Loved the course layout. It was very fair. However please take the 180.00 dollars that you charged us, and buy some SAND to put in the bunkers!!! It would have been easier to hit off the cart path then trying to blast out of a green side bunker.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Orange Tree Golf & Conference Resort
Default User Avatar
Steve9055905
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Orange Tree Golf & Conference Resort
Default User Avatar
kellyh86
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Orange Tree Golf & Conference Resort
Default User Avatar
u9021670
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Orange Tree Golf & Conference Resort
Default User Avatar
uXQAY8884XQ
Played On
Reviews 9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser

Nice course. Parts of the fairways were brown. Not sure if irrigation issues or bad mowing practices. Greens OK. Tee boxes a little rough. Still a good course.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Average
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Orange Tree Golf & Conference Resort
Default User Avatar
kmasten
Played On
Reviews 10
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
