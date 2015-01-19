Orange Tree Resort
About Orange Tree ResortScottsdale's Orange Tree Resort provides condominium-style accommodations geared for families and groups. It is also home to its own 18-hole parkland golf course, Orange Tree Golf Club. The resort features 160 large suites with patios or terraces and barbecue pits, multiple pools and hot tubs, badminton courts, horseshoe pits and a community center. There are an onsite activities programs for families and kids.
Course was rough
The course was in rough shape. The tees were being aerated and were pretty messed up. The fairways had many patches with no grass and mud. The grounds crew was all over the course and very seldom stopped when making a shot. I have played here before and have seen it a lot better than today.
Orange Tree
Excellent condition... greens were hard & fast, Pacd of play was perfect 3hr 40min
Skip it...
Poor course conditions and slow play makes this golf course a poor choice in my book. Plays like a muni but is priced like a country club. Will not be back...
Nice course
Great neighborhood AZ course lots of trees to get out of sun and heat !
Great Experience
Great course. Excellent staff that were very friendly. Course in good shape for this time of year. Good pace and we finished in less than 4 hours. Never got backed up at a single tee box.
Decent Course
Loved the course layout. It was very fair. However please take the 180.00 dollars that you charged us, and buy some SAND to put in the bunkers!!! It would have been easier to hit off the cart path then trying to blast out of a green side bunker.
Nice course. Parts of the fairways were brown. Not sure if irrigation issues or bad mowing practices. Greens OK. Tee boxes a little rough. Still a good course.