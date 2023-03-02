Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Arizona Golf Resorts

Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort

About
Packages
Courses
Images
Reviews
11111 N 7th St, Phoenix, Arizona 85020, US
(602) 866-7500
Visit Website
Location Map

About Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort

The Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort is located in Phoenix, north of downtown and in easy access to the golf courses of Paradise Valley and North Scottsdale. It is an amenity of nextdoor Lookout Mountain Golf Club. The resort is set on over 400 acres and adjacent to North Mountain Park, which is home to outdoor activities. The hotel has 584 guest rooms including 28 suites up to 1200 square feet that come with a refrigerator and Hilton-brand Serenity bedding. There is a salon and spa as well as The Falls Village Phoenix Waterpark which has a 40-foot waterfall and 138-foot waterslide. There are four dining concepts highlighted by Different Pointe of View & Terrace Room Lounge, a AAA Four-Diamond restaurant. Lookout Mountain Golf Club opened in 1989 and was designed by Forrest Richardson. It has a full driving range and practice facility.

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres450
Year Opened1982
Number of Units500+

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Casual, Bar
Room TypesRoom, Suite
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Kids ProgramYes
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Featured Offers

B_Estrella-Hole # 17.jpg
Golf Packages
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix Golf Around Package
FROM $177 (USD)
PG1.3.jpg
Golf Packages
Phoenix, Arizona
Phoenix Buddies Trip Adventure Package
FROM $197 (USD)

Golf courses at Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort

Reviews

4.5
1489 Reviews (1489)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Lookout Mountain Golf Club
Default User Avatar
joseph6909052
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Lookout Mountain Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Scott0803
Played On
Reviews 59
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Great course

The course was in great shape it was cartpath only so I walked the course and it is a fantastic walk, but beware there are a couple mountains you have to climb up to get to the next Teebox. Great exercise.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Lookout Mountain Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Randy1211
Played On
Reviews 8
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Lookout weekday round

Course in good condition, pace slow, wish range had grass vs mats
Good layout offering challenge with some forgiveness, will be back

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Lookout Mountain Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314163306696
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Fun but needs work

The overseeding made for a long hot day but that's to be expected. But the bunkers were basically clay. No sand. Not what id expect for the price. And worse almost all the sprinkler heads and other markers had no yardage numbers. All broken off and not repaired. If riding it wouldn't be so bad but cart path only it was terrible.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Lookout Mountain Golf Club
Default User Avatar
agravel19
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Poor
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Lookout Mountain Golf Club
Default User Avatar
scottjaskowiak
Played On
Reviews 9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Fun track

Really nice course. Great fun layout with some really pretty holes and views. Just got down be overseeing so greens were slow but will be great once cut down to normal length. Sand in traps was a little hard and packed down.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Lookout Mountain Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314162693077
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Beginner
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Lookout Mountain Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Dantonio
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Should let folks know to get there a little early since you have to check in and get your cart a distance away from where you start playing.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Lookout Mountain Golf Club
Default User Avatar
tmgoodwin18
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Friendliest, best staff!

Best Customer service I’ve seen at a golf course in a while. They get it right

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Lookout Mountain Golf Club
Default User Avatar
ds3876
Played On
Reviews 11
Handicap 15-19
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

Rock hard sand traps

Pace of play was 5 hours due to a tournament ahead of us. Sand traps are horrible - no sand.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Average
Pace Poor
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Lookout Mountain Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u796235574
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Lookout Mountain Golf Club
Default User Avatar
TMarcacci
Played On
Reviews 212
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Top 100 Contributor
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

LMGC looking good

The course was in generally good playing condition, from tee to green, and everything in between. The greens rolled well, but were quite slow. Sand traps actually had sand in them (compared to other courses in the area). Pace was a bit slow (a little over 4 hours for our foursome). Value with Hot Deals was good. Course is always challenging, particularly with an afternoon wind.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Lookout Mountain Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u486349862
Played On
Reviews 14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Lookout Mountain Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u486349862
Played On
Reviews 14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Lookout Mountain Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314161583295
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Scenic Views

Course was in great shape. One of the best scenic views in AZ on a course. Worth the Value.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Lookout Mountain Golf Club
Default User Avatar
IrishFX4
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Very intimidating.

All I can say is wow! The layout and holes are amazing.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Lookout Mountain Golf Club
Default User Avatar
gvome
Played On
Reviews 58
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

Great Course

I compare this course to the Grand Canyon - Dinosaur Course. The fairways did not have the stress from the month long 110 + temp that other courses I've played had. The layout was fantastic, the condition of the greens, tee boxes and fairways were exceptional. I look forward to playing this course again.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Lookout Mountain Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314160506842
Played On
Reviews 12
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Decent track, but not with $100+

Course was fine. Range was average, conditions were subpar, large black dead spots on greens, bare patches in fairways, uneven tee boxes. Hotdog at the turn was terrible. Also they had the lawn service team working and driving large tractor mowers on the entire back 9 at 10am on a Saturday…… gotta be a better time for upkeep. Overall it was fine and we had a good round but this is a $50 value at best.

Conditions Fair
Value Fair
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Fair
Lookout Mountain Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u964217501
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Way worth it

First Six holes give you a feeling that today is your day!
Holes 7 and 9 are tough and you realize the first six are a pleasant warmup for a tighter back 9. Greens in nice shape and can run quickly. Back 9 prompts say lay ups off the tee and some well bunkered approaches. Staff is friendly and helpful. Paired up with some really nice locals that made the round even more fun!!
Thank you!!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Lookout Mountain Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u796235574
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
1 2 3 4 5
Now Reading
Search Near Me