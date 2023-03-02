Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort
About Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs ResortThe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort is located in Phoenix, north of downtown and in easy access to the golf courses of Paradise Valley and North Scottsdale. It is an amenity of nextdoor Lookout Mountain Golf Club. The resort is set on over 400 acres and adjacent to North Mountain Park, which is home to outdoor activities. The hotel has 584 guest rooms including 28 suites up to 1200 square feet that come with a refrigerator and Hilton-brand Serenity bedding. There is a salon and spa as well as The Falls Village Phoenix Waterpark which has a 40-foot waterfall and 138-foot waterslide. There are four dining concepts highlighted by Different Pointe of View & Terrace Room Lounge, a AAA Four-Diamond restaurant. Lookout Mountain Golf Club opened in 1989 and was designed by Forrest Richardson. It has a full driving range and practice facility.
Great course
The course was in great shape it was cartpath only so I walked the course and it is a fantastic walk, but beware there are a couple mountains you have to climb up to get to the next Teebox. Great exercise.
Lookout weekday round
Course in good condition, pace slow, wish range had grass vs mats
Good layout offering challenge with some forgiveness, will be back
Fun but needs work
The overseeding made for a long hot day but that's to be expected. But the bunkers were basically clay. No sand. Not what id expect for the price. And worse almost all the sprinkler heads and other markers had no yardage numbers. All broken off and not repaired. If riding it wouldn't be so bad but cart path only it was terrible.
Fun track
Really nice course. Great fun layout with some really pretty holes and views. Just got down be overseeing so greens were slow but will be great once cut down to normal length. Sand in traps was a little hard and packed down.
Should let folks know to get there a little early since you have to check in and get your cart a distance away from where you start playing.
Friendliest, best staff!
Best Customer service I’ve seen at a golf course in a while. They get it right
Rock hard sand traps
Pace of play was 5 hours due to a tournament ahead of us. Sand traps are horrible - no sand.
LMGC looking good
The course was in generally good playing condition, from tee to green, and everything in between. The greens rolled well, but were quite slow. Sand traps actually had sand in them (compared to other courses in the area). Pace was a bit slow (a little over 4 hours for our foursome). Value with Hot Deals was good. Course is always challenging, particularly with an afternoon wind.
Scenic Views
Course was in great shape. One of the best scenic views in AZ on a course. Worth the Value.
Very intimidating.
All I can say is wow! The layout and holes are amazing.
Great Course
I compare this course to the Grand Canyon - Dinosaur Course. The fairways did not have the stress from the month long 110 + temp that other courses I've played had. The layout was fantastic, the condition of the greens, tee boxes and fairways were exceptional. I look forward to playing this course again.
Decent track, but not with $100+
Course was fine. Range was average, conditions were subpar, large black dead spots on greens, bare patches in fairways, uneven tee boxes. Hotdog at the turn was terrible. Also they had the lawn service team working and driving large tractor mowers on the entire back 9 at 10am on a Saturday…… gotta be a better time for upkeep. Overall it was fine and we had a good round but this is a $50 value at best.
Way worth it
First Six holes give you a feeling that today is your day!
Holes 7 and 9 are tough and you realize the first six are a pleasant warmup for a tighter back 9. Greens in nice shape and can run quickly. Back 9 prompts say lay ups off the tee and some well bunkered approaches. Staff is friendly and helpful. Paired up with some really nice locals that made the round even more fun!!
Thank you!!