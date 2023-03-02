About Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort The Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort is located in Phoenix, north of downtown and in easy access to the golf courses of Paradise Valley and North Scottsdale. It is an amenity of nextdoor Lookout Mountain Golf Club. The resort is set on over 400 acres and adjacent to North Mountain Park, which is home to outdoor activities. The hotel has 584 guest rooms including 28 suites up to 1200 square feet that come with a refrigerator and Hilton-brand Serenity bedding. There is a salon and spa as well as The Falls Village Phoenix Waterpark which has a 40-foot waterfall and 138-foot waterslide. There are four dining concepts highlighted by Different Pointe of View & Terrace Room Lounge, a AAA Four-Diamond restaurant. Lookout Mountain Golf Club opened in 1989 and was designed by Forrest Richardson. It has a full driving range and practice facility.

Facts Price Range $$$ Property Class ★★★★ Acres 450 Year Opened 1982 Number of Units 500+ Amenities Restaurants Fine, Casual, Bar Room Types Room, Suite Fitness Center Yes Practice Facility Yes Banquet Space Yes Spa Yes Services Kids Program Yes Room Service Yes Concierge Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? Yes Is resort stay required for a tee time? No