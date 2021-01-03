Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Arizona Golf Resorts

Resorts at McCormick Ranch Scottsdale

7505 E. McCormick Parkway, Scottsdale, Arizona 85258, US
(480) 948-0260
Location Map

About Resorts at McCormick Ranch Scottsdale

McCormick Ranch is a Scottsdale master-planned community with a 36-hole golf club and two 3-star resort hotels on either side of the golf courses. On the west side is The McCormick Scottsdale, part of Millennium Hotels group. It has 125 guest rooms and suites, tennis and 24-hour fitness center. There are two dining concepts, the signature Pinon Grill Scottsdale and casual Diamondbacks Lounge. On the northeast side of the property is The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch, a Destination Hotels and part of Hyatt Group and a AAA Four Diamond Property. It was renovated in 2015 and has a new bar, main pool and additional meeting and event space. It features 326 guest rooms and suites. McCormick Ranch is one of the more convenient golf resort areas to downtown Scottsdale, located just three miles north. It is also very close to Talking Stick Resort and baseball spring training at the Salt River Fields.

Facts

Price Range$$, $$$
Property Class★★★
Acres400
Year Opened1971
Number of Units300-500

Amenities

RestaurantsBar, Fine, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolIndoor
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
MarinaYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Resorts at McCormick Ranch Scottsdale

Reviews

3.7
2077 Reviews (2077)

Reviewer Photos

Pine at McCormick Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
GolfLefty23
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
2.0
First Time Playing

Bunkers

Rumors have it they use this course as a qualifier for the Waste Management Open. I don't know how or why. For a course that has so many bunkers, they are in awful condition. Bunkers are either rock solid or filled with water. Player I was with used a putter out of the bunker to make it on the green. Unacceptable if you ask me. Go play elsewhere.

Conditions Fair
Value Fair
Layout Average
Friendliness Fair
Pace Fair
Amenities Fair
Pine at McCormick Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
pecandrive
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Pine at McCormick Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Rick5707669
Played On
Reviews 1
Plays Once a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Owners don’t care

Great old layout completely neglected by owners. Bunkers are unplayable and full of standing water. Facilities are old and dank. Pace of play is totally unmonitored and marshals are non-existent. Range is sad. Just an awesome piece of property that would be worth twice the current greens fee if it was playable.

Conditions Poor
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Fair
Amenities Fair
Palm at McCormick Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000007516326
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Palm at McCormick Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u2501664
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Mckormick Palms course

Staff was great. Very friendly and great service. Course was in good condition with the exception of the sand traps. Sand traps were very hard. The greens were also not in great shape. All in all I had a good time playing here and wood play again.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Pine at McCormick Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314161470775
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Pine at McCormick Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Tommy6218871
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

No complaints

Always great service and well manicured links. Challenging for all types players with some water hazards throughout. Only complaint on the Pine course is one hole is on the back end of the driving range so the fairway is littered with range balls. Marshall was very active with keeping the players advised on their pace of play.

Friendliness Excellent
Palm at McCormick Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
bara550
Played On
Reviews 63
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
1.0
Verified Purchaser
Top 500 Contributor
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Skip it!

Several ruts and holes along the holes and muddy spots. Plus they have not cut the rough in ages and it is all weeds, dead spots, ruts, and high grasses. My ball was just off the fairway and it took 15 mins to locate between all the weeds and high grassy areas.....I have played this course around 30x and i was totally shocked as to how bad they let it go....No ball washers and a few water fountains on the course....ball washers were removed for Covid and never put back....I would skip this course until they invest in getting it back into the shape it was years ago,,,,,VERY disappointed......

Conditions Poor
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Palm at McCormick Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314161642983
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Fair
Value Poor
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Excellent
Amenities Fair
Palm at McCormick Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
jontronrud
Played On
Reviews 22
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Pine at McCormick Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
vhyee
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

GPS did not work in my Golf Cart

The GPS from my Golf cart did not work properly. The GPS signal connectivity was failing, so I have to use the old-school technique to figure out the golf course distances, just simple Math ( Lol!)

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Average
Pace Fair
Amenities Average
Difficulty Fairly Easy
Palm at McCormick Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
keithgoff
Played On
Reviews 30
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Windy

Very windy day which made it hard but bet it is fun without. Good greens fairway. Bunkers not very sandy.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Palm at McCormick Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
gerrybrad007
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Palm at McCormick Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
timothyjamesh
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
1.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Poor
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Pine at McCormick Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314161144826
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
2.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Water hazard within sand traps?

Sand traps with standing water, on most all holes on pine course. Very disappointing. It wasn’t worth the $90 to play. Won’t be back.

Conditions Fair
Value Poor
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Palm at McCormick Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
bigdaddykane
Played On
Reviews 19
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
1.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

great potential but...

The worst sand traps I have ever played. Impossible to play a competitive round because sand traps by greens are like concrete. just horrible and there were also puddles of water in many of the traps. Avoid this course if you can.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Average
Friendliness Average
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Pine at McCormick Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314161540618
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Fairways not in good condition. Dried out. Areas of no grass. Nice views and scenery. Starter not friendly. Staff inside not friendly.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Pine at McCormick Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
gtashton
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Palm at McCormick Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000005488687
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 25+
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Palm at McCormick Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Nelly4Golf
Played On
Reviews 26
Handicap 15-19
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart
Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Average
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
