Resorts at McCormick Ranch Scottsdale
About Resorts at McCormick Ranch ScottsdaleMcCormick Ranch is a Scottsdale master-planned community with a 36-hole golf club and two 3-star resort hotels on either side of the golf courses. On the west side is The McCormick Scottsdale, part of Millennium Hotels group. It has 125 guest rooms and suites, tennis and 24-hour fitness center. There are two dining concepts, the signature Pinon Grill Scottsdale and casual Diamondbacks Lounge. On the northeast side of the property is The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch, a Destination Hotels and part of Hyatt Group and a AAA Four Diamond Property. It was renovated in 2015 and has a new bar, main pool and additional meeting and event space. It features 326 guest rooms and suites. McCormick Ranch is one of the more convenient golf resort areas to downtown Scottsdale, located just three miles north. It is also very close to Talking Stick Resort and baseball spring training at the Salt River Fields.
Golf courses at Resorts at McCormick Ranch Scottsdale
Scottsdale, ArizonaPublic3.7311154
Scottsdale, ArizonaPublic3.6360705882923
Bunkers
Rumors have it they use this course as a qualifier for the Waste Management Open. I don't know how or why. For a course that has so many bunkers, they are in awful condition. Bunkers are either rock solid or filled with water. Player I was with used a putter out of the bunker to make it on the green. Unacceptable if you ask me. Go play elsewhere.
Owners don’t care
Great old layout completely neglected by owners. Bunkers are unplayable and full of standing water. Facilities are old and dank. Pace of play is totally unmonitored and marshals are non-existent. Range is sad. Just an awesome piece of property that would be worth twice the current greens fee if it was playable.
Mckormick Palms course
Staff was great. Very friendly and great service. Course was in good condition with the exception of the sand traps. Sand traps were very hard. The greens were also not in great shape. All in all I had a good time playing here and wood play again.
No complaints
Always great service and well manicured links. Challenging for all types players with some water hazards throughout. Only complaint on the Pine course is one hole is on the back end of the driving range so the fairway is littered with range balls. Marshall was very active with keeping the players advised on their pace of play.
Skip it!
Several ruts and holes along the holes and muddy spots. Plus they have not cut the rough in ages and it is all weeds, dead spots, ruts, and high grasses. My ball was just off the fairway and it took 15 mins to locate between all the weeds and high grassy areas.....I have played this course around 30x and i was totally shocked as to how bad they let it go....No ball washers and a few water fountains on the course....ball washers were removed for Covid and never put back....I would skip this course until they invest in getting it back into the shape it was years ago,,,,,VERY disappointed......
GPS did not work in my Golf Cart
The GPS from my Golf cart did not work properly. The GPS signal connectivity was failing, so I have to use the old-school technique to figure out the golf course distances, just simple Math ( Lol!)
Windy
Very windy day which made it hard but bet it is fun without. Good greens fairway. Bunkers not very sandy.
Water hazard within sand traps?
Sand traps with standing water, on most all holes on pine course. Very disappointing. It wasn’t worth the $90 to play. Won’t be back.
great potential but...
The worst sand traps I have ever played. Impossible to play a competitive round because sand traps by greens are like concrete. just horrible and there were also puddles of water in many of the traps. Avoid this course if you can.
Fairways not in good condition. Dried out. Areas of no grass. Nice views and scenery. Starter not friendly. Staff inside not friendly.