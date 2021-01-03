About Resorts at McCormick Ranch Scottsdale McCormick Ranch is a Scottsdale master-planned community with a 36-hole golf club and two 3-star resort hotels on either side of the golf courses. On the west side is The McCormick Scottsdale, part of Millennium Hotels group. It has 125 guest rooms and suites, tennis and 24-hour fitness center. There are two dining concepts, the signature Pinon Grill Scottsdale and casual Diamondbacks Lounge. On the northeast side of the property is The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch, a Destination Hotels and part of Hyatt Group and a AAA Four Diamond Property. It was renovated in 2015 and has a new bar, main pool and additional meeting and event space. It features 326 guest rooms and suites. McCormick Ranch is one of the more convenient golf resort areas to downtown Scottsdale, located just three miles north. It is also very close to Talking Stick Resort and baseball spring training at the Salt River Fields.

Facts Price Range $$, $$$ Property Class ★★★ Acres 400 Year Opened 1971 Number of Units 300-500 Amenities Restaurants Bar, Fine, Casual Room Types Room, Suite Pool Indoor Tennis Yes Fitness Center Yes Practice Facility Yes Marina Yes Banquet Space Yes Spa Yes Services Room Service Yes Concierge Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? Yes Is resort stay required for a tee time? No