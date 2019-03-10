Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Arizona Golf Resorts

Sedona Golf Resort

35 Ridge Trail Dr., Sedona, Arizona 86351, US
(928) 284-9355
Location Map

About Sedona Golf Resort

Sedona Golf Resort is an 18-hole golf club in Sedona with partnerships to various adjacent hotel properties. The golf course is a par 71 that plays just over 6,600 yards from the championship tees and was designed by Gary Panks in 1988. Adjacent to the golf club is the Sedona Hilton Resort at Bell Rock, home to 221 guest rooms and suites, full-service spa and three pools, including an adults-only pool and lap pool. Guests can also access the Sedona Athletic Club, which has lighted tennis course, steam, sauna, and fitness area. A concierge can arrange activities to nearby red rocks attractions. Also next door is the Ridge on Sedona Golf Resort, a Diamond Resorts property that features studio, 1- and 2-bedroom accommodations with full kitchens. There are BBQ areas and three pools on site as well as jacuzzis. In addition to these two highly convenient lodging options, Sedona Golf Resort offers stay-and-play packages with a variety of other nearby Sedona-area lodging properties.

Facts

Price Range$$$, $$
Property Class★★★★
Acres200
Year Opened1998
Number of Units100-300

Amenities

RestaurantsBar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolAdults Only
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No
Golf courses at Sedona Golf Resort

Reviews

4.3
208 Reviews (208)

Reviewer Photos

Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Sedona Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u000003111511
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

Great layout, fun round

Fun round, great scenery, lots of elevation changes, some wildlife watching the golfers (deer and quail), greens putted very consistently, most of fairways were very lush, rough was thick - basically everything you would want in a nice round of golf surrounded by spectacular mountains with great views at every turn.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Sedona Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
keitho
Played On
Reviews 20
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Sedona Resort Golf

The course was just punched and 10 days ago. Another week or 2 and this course will be in fantastic shape. Otherwise I would have given it a 5 rating. Played in 3 hours.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Sedona Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
P9bKpeHFo5WpSlxn9jTx
Played On
Reviews 4
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Sedona Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
Kurt1625276
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Sedona Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
RG17AD9DA6866D9FC92
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Sedona Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
lisafl
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Sedona Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
lisafl
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Beautiful views and well kept course

This course was great for women friendly with the placement of the forward tees.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Sedona Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u000004238216
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Sedona Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u007293155
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Sedona Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u000007365901
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
2.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Overpriced, no GPS, Unprofessional Pro

The course offers some challenges and great views, however, it is way overpriced for what you get.
Micah,the Head Pro, emailed us during our round to tell us about he erred in the Stay & Play package we booked and ask us to pay another $110. per person for the round.
Very unprofessional way to resolve his error!
Lots of good golf in the Sedona area for far less money.
Do not recommend to friends and other golfers.

Conditions Excellent
Value Poor
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Poor
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Sedona Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
rfspock51
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Need gps

This course needs to offer GPS in carts for this type of course and for this price. Challenging layout thought slope rating was a little low.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Sedona Golf Resort
81b08a58-8865-5122-9f6b-9210a5081461
nickesquire
Played On
Reviews 869
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Top 1 Contributor
California Advisor
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Sedona

Rode the Blues (6646/70.8/132) in 4H, 15M with sbarajasjr for a GK Cup match. Thanks much to Sal for coordinating and setting up! Around 80, sunny and breezy. $75 was reasonable for this course.

First time here, really linked the Gary Panks design. Up/down rolling hills, 18 challenging, fun holes of golf. Plenty of well placed bunkers, trees and red staked areas to keep you honest.

Tees lush and mostly well maintained.

Fairways lush and nice to play from.

You better find the fairways here, because the rough was lush, thick and punitive. Balls in the rough would cost you 25-75 yards, and your ball often sat down. First time I have played in rough like this since Bayonet last summer.

Traps were decently maintained with fine, red clay/dirt/sand. Just needed more of it.

Large greens were very nice. Medium fast, firm but still held well struck irons well. We both putted poorly, but it was us, not the way the greens rolled. You want to stay below the hole on most of these greens.

Customer service a + all around. Friendly, informative starter. All grass driving range with complementary balls. Carts nice but no GPS. Drink cart around twice. Beautiful clubhouse with a bust restaurant onsite. Very nice layout in excellent condition. Definitely recommended.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Sedona Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
ronholt
Played On
Reviews 12
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Enjoyed

Played on a spring trip to Sedona and will play SGR on my next visit. Beautiful setting and perfect weather.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Sedona Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
Dinkdaa
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Frank

It was amazing time for me, the view was beautiful and I met some awesome friends!!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Sedona Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u000003723355
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Sedona Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
Bati15
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Amazing Views

This course is absolutely gorgeous. You might get stuck taking pictures of the views. We played in a drizzling rain on a Tuesday morning, so there weren’t too many people on the course. My rate of play rating is five stars, but I don’t know how it is on a day with perfect weather. The course was well maintained. The greens were fast. No complaints here.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Sedona Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u000006724042
Played On
Reviews 6
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

First visiting Sedona......

There are only 3 public 18 hole courses in Sedona,.....course is beautiful. A bit pricey. I wonder if the green fees were for the red rock views more than the fairways. This is a great challenging track, local knowledge would have helped, but I will play it again

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Sedona Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
kevinboyers
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Sedona Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u000006417194
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Fun course, great views

Enjoyed the round, played with a friendly couple. Pace of play was fine, would have like a little faster. Will play again

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Sedona Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u314160280937
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
