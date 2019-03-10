Sedona Golf Resort
About Sedona Golf ResortSedona Golf Resort is an 18-hole golf club in Sedona with partnerships to various adjacent hotel properties. The golf course is a par 71 that plays just over 6,600 yards from the championship tees and was designed by Gary Panks in 1988. Adjacent to the golf club is the Sedona Hilton Resort at Bell Rock, home to 221 guest rooms and suites, full-service spa and three pools, including an adults-only pool and lap pool. Guests can also access the Sedona Athletic Club, which has lighted tennis course, steam, sauna, and fitness area. A concierge can arrange activities to nearby red rocks attractions. Also next door is the Ridge on Sedona Golf Resort, a Diamond Resorts property that features studio, 1- and 2-bedroom accommodations with full kitchens. There are BBQ areas and three pools on site as well as jacuzzis. In addition to these two highly convenient lodging options, Sedona Golf Resort offers stay-and-play packages with a variety of other nearby Sedona-area lodging properties.
Facts
Amenities
Services
Rules
Golf courses at Sedona Golf Resort
Images from Sedona Golf Resort
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
-
Photo submitted by dannymaclovin on 07/25/2020
-
Photo submitted by dannymaclovin on 07/25/2020
-
Photo submitted by dannymaclovin on 07/25/2020
-
Photo submitted by dannymaclovin on 07/25/2020
-
Photo submitted by u000002627226 on 06/19/2020
-
Sedona Golf Resort course xoxoxo Photo submitted by VLST6kKltP9W4mszAYQi on 12/18/2019
-
Photo submitted by u482921426 on 10/03/2019
-
Photo submitted by ggolflq on 06/21/2019
-
Photo submitted by JeffArenson on 01/05/2018
-
Photo submitted by polishpal on 10/13/2017
-
#10 tee Photo submitted by polishpal on 10/13/2017
-
poor fairway Photo submitted by polishpal on 10/13/2017
-
poor fairway Photo submitted by polishpal on 10/13/2017
-
worker in fairway Photo submitted by polishpal on 10/13/2017
-
#10 green Photo submitted by polishpal on 10/13/2017
-
Photo submitted by sorenj on 04/25/2017
-
Photo submitted by sorenj on 04/25/2017
-
Photo submitted by sorenj on 04/25/2017
-
Photo submitted by sorenj on 04/25/2017
-
Photo submitted by sorenj on 04/25/2017
-
Photo submitted by sorenj on 04/25/2017
-
Photo submitted by CheshireDog on 06/23/2015
-
Photo submitted by CheshireDog on 06/23/2015
-
Photo submitted by David7446597 on 02/18/2015
-
Photo submitted by James5183017 on 02/07/2013
-
Photo submitted by golfcanadian2005 on 11/19/2012
-
Photo submitted by golfcanadian2005 on 11/19/2012
-
Photo submitted by golfcanadian2005 on 11/19/2012
Great layout, fun round
Fun round, great scenery, lots of elevation changes, some wildlife watching the golfers (deer and quail), greens putted very consistently, most of fairways were very lush, rough was thick - basically everything you would want in a nice round of golf surrounded by spectacular mountains with great views at every turn.
Sedona Resort Golf
The course was just punched and 10 days ago. Another week or 2 and this course will be in fantastic shape. Otherwise I would have given it a 5 rating. Played in 3 hours.
Beautiful views and well kept course
This course was great for women friendly with the placement of the forward tees.
Overpriced, no GPS, Unprofessional Pro
The course offers some challenges and great views, however, it is way overpriced for what you get.
Micah,the Head Pro, emailed us during our round to tell us about he erred in the Stay & Play package we booked and ask us to pay another $110. per person for the round.
Very unprofessional way to resolve his error!
Lots of good golf in the Sedona area for far less money.
Do not recommend to friends and other golfers.
Need gps
This course needs to offer GPS in carts for this type of course and for this price. Challenging layout thought slope rating was a little low.
Sedona
Rode the Blues (6646/70.8/132) in 4H, 15M with sbarajasjr for a GK Cup match. Thanks much to Sal for coordinating and setting up! Around 80, sunny and breezy. $75 was reasonable for this course.
First time here, really linked the Gary Panks design. Up/down rolling hills, 18 challenging, fun holes of golf. Plenty of well placed bunkers, trees and red staked areas to keep you honest.
Tees lush and mostly well maintained.
Fairways lush and nice to play from.
You better find the fairways here, because the rough was lush, thick and punitive. Balls in the rough would cost you 25-75 yards, and your ball often sat down. First time I have played in rough like this since Bayonet last summer.
Traps were decently maintained with fine, red clay/dirt/sand. Just needed more of it.
Large greens were very nice. Medium fast, firm but still held well struck irons well. We both putted poorly, but it was us, not the way the greens rolled. You want to stay below the hole on most of these greens.
Customer service a + all around. Friendly, informative starter. All grass driving range with complementary balls. Carts nice but no GPS. Drink cart around twice. Beautiful clubhouse with a bust restaurant onsite. Very nice layout in excellent condition. Definitely recommended.
Enjoyed
Played on a spring trip to Sedona and will play SGR on my next visit. Beautiful setting and perfect weather.
Frank
It was amazing time for me, the view was beautiful and I met some awesome friends!!
Amazing Views
This course is absolutely gorgeous. You might get stuck taking pictures of the views. We played in a drizzling rain on a Tuesday morning, so there weren’t too many people on the course. My rate of play rating is five stars, but I don’t know how it is on a day with perfect weather. The course was well maintained. The greens were fast. No complaints here.
First visiting Sedona......
There are only 3 public 18 hole courses in Sedona,.....course is beautiful. A bit pricey. I wonder if the green fees were for the red rock views more than the fairways. This is a great challenging track, local knowledge would have helped, but I will play it again
Fun course, great views
Enjoyed the round, played with a friendly couple. Pace of play was fine, would have like a little faster. Will play again