Sedona Golf Resort

Rode the Blues (6646/70.8/132) in 4H, 15M with sbarajasjr for a GK Cup match. Thanks much to Sal for coordinating and setting up! Around 80, sunny and breezy. $75 was reasonable for this course.

First time here, really linked the Gary Panks design. Up/down rolling hills, 18 challenging, fun holes of golf. Plenty of well placed bunkers, trees and red staked areas to keep you honest.

Tees lush and mostly well maintained.

Fairways lush and nice to play from.

You better find the fairways here, because the rough was lush, thick and punitive. Balls in the rough would cost you 25-75 yards, and your ball often sat down. First time I have played in rough like this since Bayonet last summer.

Traps were decently maintained with fine, red clay/dirt/sand. Just needed more of it.

Large greens were very nice. Medium fast, firm but still held well struck irons well. We both putted poorly, but it was us, not the way the greens rolled. You want to stay below the hole on most of these greens.

Customer service a + all around. Friendly, informative starter. All grass driving range with complementary balls. Carts nice but no GPS. Drink cart around twice. Beautiful clubhouse with a bust restaurant onsite. Very nice layout in excellent condition. Definitely recommended.