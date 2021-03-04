Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Arizona Golf Resorts

Tubac Golf Resort & Spa

1 Ave De Otero Rd, Tubac, Arizona 85646, US
(520) 398-2211
About Tubac Golf Resort & Spa

Tubac Golf Resort & Spa is located south of Tucson in Southern Arizona on the historic, 500-acre Otero Ranch dating to 1789. This resort dating back to 1959 features 27 holes of golf, spa, tennis and year-round swimming in an intimate village setting with 98 guest rooms and casitas. The property underwent a significant renovation in 2008 which included the addition of a new spa and salon, clubhouse and 17th-century mission-style chapel. There are 52 haciendas, 20 casitas and 27 spacious posada rooms. There is 2,700 square feet of conference space. The resort is famous for being used as a location for the filming of the movie Tin Cup.

Facts

Price Range$$
Property Class★★★
Acres500
Year Opened1959
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities

RestaurantsCasual, Bar
Room TypesRoom, Suite, Villas/Casitas
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Tubac Golf Resort & Spa

Reviews

4.4
718 Reviews (718)

Tubac Golf Resort - Rancho/Otero
Default User Avatar
Sterling79
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

Tubac Rocks

Tubac Country Club is awesome. It is a golfer's dream as it offers both, challenges and beautiful landscapes. I will play it again and again. Oh, and the food is outstanding.

Difficulty Moderate
Tubac Golf Resort - Rancho/Otero
Default User Avatar
JoeVolinsky
Played On
Reviews 11
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Tubac Golf Resort - Rancho/Otero
Default User Avatar
chrisbiz
Played On
Reviews 10
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

First time playing

Drove over 2 hours to finally play this course. Unfortunately, the best 9 holes were closed. Average conditions for this time of year. Wet spots in front of green on almost every hole. The greens were nice and soft compared to Phoenix. The staff was great and the property was nice. Watch out for the cow pies all over course due to ferrel cows roaming. I hope to come back when Rancho 9 are open.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Tubac Golf Resort - Rancho/Otero
Default User Avatar
u524113618
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Great golf getaway.

Wonderful little spot with a flavor of old Mexico. Good value for the money.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Tubac Golf Resort - Rancho/Otero
Default User Avatar
Bernie4219621
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Tubac Golf Resort - Rancho/Otero
Default User Avatar
u541461940
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Tubac Golf Resort - Rancho/Otero
Default User Avatar
u7158206
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Tubac Golf Resort - Rancho/Otero
Default User Avatar
DDDSundays
Played On
Reviews 40
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Top 1000 Contributor
Previously Played
Windy weather
Used cart

Love Tubac!!

Beautiful day despite the wind, greens were awesome and general layout is great. Will be back all summer!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Tubac Golf Resort - Rancho/Otero
Default User Avatar
u00000793518
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Enjoyed

The staff was very friendly and helpful. Beautiful setting and a very fair golf challenge.

Thoroughly enjoyed my day.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Tubac Golf Resort - Rancho/Otero
Default User Avatar
tliguore
Played On
Reviews 38
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Top 1000 Contributor
Previously Played

No Rancho nine....

Haven’t been able to play my favorite nine (Rancho, tin cup) in years (always some reason it’s closed), but other nines were good, sand, tees, fairways in nice shape. Greens punched and sanded, a bit slow, a bit erratic (roll-wise), but held nicely.
Beautiful trees and water that comes into play occasionally. Nice off course amenities.
They were doing a lot of work to the courses in preparation of summer. A nice change from Tucson golf, which, unless you pay dearly, is hard, dry, and very hot.
Tubac will lol be even better if/when we get summer monsoon rains....check it out if you can, only an hour from Tucson.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Tubac Golf Resort - Rancho/Otero
Default User Avatar
u000003002984
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Fairly Easy
Tubac Golf Resort - Rancho/Otero
Default User Avatar
BrianCampbell
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Tubac Golf Resort - Rancho/Otero
Default User Avatar
u314161584683
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Tubac Golf Resort - Rancho/Otero
02ba9742-f106-55fb-9f26-ecc365d5772f
progolfer16
Played On
Reviews 105
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Top 100 Contributor
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

Course in Maintenance Mode

Played Anza/Ranch and the Anza course greens had just finished being punched and sanded. It made putting more of a challenge. Overall the Anza nine was in good shape. Rancho course had not started greens aeration, and were normal although they seemed slower than they looked. Tees and fairways were in good shape, but work crews were working to cut back tree growth which impacted some tee shots. Overall it was a good day.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Tubac Golf Resort - Rancho/Otero
Default User Avatar
u269255709
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Staff very unfriendly this time

We come to this course at least once a year as we live out of state, and this was our first bad experience with the staff. They were unfriendly and end up pushing us at the ninth hole when we were right at hour in half at the ninth hole. After completing the back 9 bringing the cart back, we were not greeted at the end of our golf game nor we were assisted with our clubs.. Very disappointed at the service this time along with this being our sons’s first time here and we bragged about how great you are treated here.. The course was beautiful as always hoping our next visit the service will be a better experience..

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Poor
Pace Good
Amenities Poor
Tubac Golf Resort - Rancho/Otero
Default User Avatar
bsantist
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Tubac Golf Resort - Rancho/Otero
Default User Avatar
mmm2829
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

The pace of play was really good we played in 3 1/2 hours. The course was super wet and soggy lot of balls plugging in the fairways. Glad we played it with the “Tin Cup” movie association attached to it.
The Greens were just Ok.

Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Average
Friendliness Average
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Tubac Golf Resort - Rancho/Otero
Default User Avatar
u000007363413
Played On
Reviews 7
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Excellent golf course!

Beautiful and tough are the three nines at Tubac. Come on down and try it!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Tubac Golf Resort - Rancho/Otero
Default User Avatar
Norbert6813877
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Well maintained wilderness course

The fairways and greens were in great shape. Lots of shade from mature trees. This course is fun, scenic and challenging especially from the tips.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Tubac Golf Resort - Rancho/Otero
Default User Avatar
u593950597
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

I love Tubac

There is something about the understated ambiance and simplicity here that I love. It's the beginning of the "off season" here so no crowds, very chill atmosphere. The course was in good shape. I love playing here.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
