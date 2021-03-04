Tubac Golf Resort & Spa

We come to this course at least once a year as we live out of state, and this was our first bad experience with the staff. They were unfriendly and end up pushing us at the ninth hole when we were right at hour in half at the ninth hole. After completing the back 9 bringing the cart back, we were not greeted at the end of our golf game nor we were assisted with our clubs.. Very disappointed at the service this time along with this being our sons’s first time here and we bragged about how great you are treated here.. The course was beautiful as always hoping our next visit the service will be a better experience..