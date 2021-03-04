Tubac Golf Resort & Spa
About Tubac Golf Resort & SpaTubac Golf Resort & Spa is located south of Tucson in Southern Arizona on the historic, 500-acre Otero Ranch dating to 1789. This resort dating back to 1959 features 27 holes of golf, spa, tennis and year-round swimming in an intimate village setting with 98 guest rooms and casitas. The property underwent a significant renovation in 2008 which included the addition of a new spa and salon, clubhouse and 17th-century mission-style chapel. There are 52 haciendas, 20 casitas and 27 spacious posada rooms. There is 2,700 square feet of conference space. The resort is famous for being used as a location for the filming of the movie Tin Cup.
Facts
Amenities
Services
Rules
Golf courses at Tubac Golf Resort & Spa
Images from Tubac Golf Resort & Spa
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
Tubac Rocks
Tubac Country Club is awesome. It is a golfer's dream as it offers both, challenges and beautiful landscapes. I will play it again and again. Oh, and the food is outstanding.
First time playing
Drove over 2 hours to finally play this course. Unfortunately, the best 9 holes were closed. Average conditions for this time of year. Wet spots in front of green on almost every hole. The greens were nice and soft compared to Phoenix. The staff was great and the property was nice. Watch out for the cow pies all over course due to ferrel cows roaming. I hope to come back when Rancho 9 are open.
Great golf getaway.
Wonderful little spot with a flavor of old Mexico. Good value for the money.
Love Tubac!!
Beautiful day despite the wind, greens were awesome and general layout is great. Will be back all summer!
Enjoyed
The staff was very friendly and helpful. Beautiful setting and a very fair golf challenge.
Thoroughly enjoyed my day.
No Rancho nine....
Haven’t been able to play my favorite nine (Rancho, tin cup) in years (always some reason it’s closed), but other nines were good, sand, tees, fairways in nice shape. Greens punched and sanded, a bit slow, a bit erratic (roll-wise), but held nicely.
Beautiful trees and water that comes into play occasionally. Nice off course amenities.
They were doing a lot of work to the courses in preparation of summer. A nice change from Tucson golf, which, unless you pay dearly, is hard, dry, and very hot.
Tubac will lol be even better if/when we get summer monsoon rains....check it out if you can, only an hour from Tucson.
Course in Maintenance Mode
Played Anza/Ranch and the Anza course greens had just finished being punched and sanded. It made putting more of a challenge. Overall the Anza nine was in good shape. Rancho course had not started greens aeration, and were normal although they seemed slower than they looked. Tees and fairways were in good shape, but work crews were working to cut back tree growth which impacted some tee shots. Overall it was a good day.
Staff very unfriendly this time
We come to this course at least once a year as we live out of state, and this was our first bad experience with the staff. They were unfriendly and end up pushing us at the ninth hole when we were right at hour in half at the ninth hole. After completing the back 9 bringing the cart back, we were not greeted at the end of our golf game nor we were assisted with our clubs.. Very disappointed at the service this time along with this being our sons’s first time here and we bragged about how great you are treated here.. The course was beautiful as always hoping our next visit the service will be a better experience..
The pace of play was really good we played in 3 1/2 hours. The course was super wet and soggy lot of balls plugging in the fairways. Glad we played it with the “Tin Cup” movie association attached to it.
The Greens were just Ok.
Excellent golf course!
Beautiful and tough are the three nines at Tubac. Come on down and try it!
Well maintained wilderness course
The fairways and greens were in great shape. Lots of shade from mature trees. This course is fun, scenic and challenging especially from the tips.
I love Tubac
There is something about the understated ambiance and simplicity here that I love. It's the beginning of the "off season" here so no crowds, very chill atmosphere. The course was in good shape. I love playing here.