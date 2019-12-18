We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort

Ok, the layout is great, with breathtaking views. The course condition was also great. But when I’m paying a premium price at a course besides layout and condition I expect service, to be treated like they’re happy that I chose their course, over the many other options.. I’ve been to many courses, in the area where as soon as i pull up right through to when I am leaving I feel like I’ve been treated like a valued guest. I shouldn’t be feeling like it is I who should be gratefully to playing at their facility.

The person at bag drop, did ask how I was, but after that it seemed like she rather be somewhere else. No direction was given and after numerous minutes I tracked down my clubs. The pro shop person definitely gave me the impression that I should be grateful to be there. The only friendly person I encountered was the starter. Rarely saw a marshal, pace of play was terrible for this caliber and cost of course, 4 hours 45 minutes to play 18.

Supposedly we-ko-pa is rated as one of the top places to play, I say this is because of the layout/conditions, not the staff.

Been there done it.

I wouldn’t recommend this course.