We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort
About We-Ko-Pa Casino ResortIn the East Valley of Phoenix-Scottsdale, We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, located on the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation tribal land, features 246 guest rooms adjacent to We-Ko-Pa Golf Club, one of the best 36-hole golf clubs in Arizona. The resort features a large conference center and casino with live table games, plus an outdoor pool, fitness center and spa. In addition to golf and onsite amenities, guests can book desert experiences with Fort McDowell Adventures and experience cattle drives, horseback riding, themed cookouts and more on a 25,000-are desert recreation area. There are seven dining concepts between the golf club, casino and hotel serving everything from fine fare to buffet and deli dishes. The golf club features the acclaimed Cholla and Saguaro courses, both rated among the best desert courses in the country and both entirely void of any residential component. The facility, located about 20-30 minutes east of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, also features extensive practice facilities.
Split fairway off the tee
18th tee
Photo submitted by hacksalot03 on 07/03/2019
Photo submitted by hacksalot03 on 07/03/2019
Photo submitted by hacksalot03 on 07/03/2019
#4, a 609 yard par 5. My favorite hole on the course.
Looking from the 14th green back down the fairway. One of the prettiest spots on the course.
A glimmer of sun at twilight after a storm.
Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 05/02/2016
My buddy Casey was demoralized after discovering this lie in the bunker.
Great course with great scenery.. If you play, there is no water on the course. They gave you 1 bottle of water in your cooler and thankfully the starter gave us an extra. Cart girl came around on our 1st and 9th hole.. conditions otherwise were excellent.
Solid
Both courses are about the same layout. Fun design, some topography changes - good desert golf. Great place to play 36 in one day. Greens are just so-so - pretty slow, They look good, but putt slow. Fairways are perfect. A good day of golf, but nothing special.
Just a Great Great Golf Course
This is a beautiful, scenic, aesthetically well designed just outstanding venue. Course conditions were impeccable. Most of the holes would be the signature holes in other places. Top ten golf course I have played.
Poor scheduling
Asked for a tee time for 3 golfers for 4 Jan. Showed up to golf to find the staff had us on the 3rd. Staff tapped dance. Wii not go there again.
AMAZING!
This course is amazing. The conditions right not are spectacular for summer in AZ. Food at the turn was great as well! I would highly recommend going to check this place out if you are in the area!
Worse course played of golf trip
Course condition was not good. 105 degrees and no water on the course. Every other course we played this week provide bottle water every couple holes.
Bring Your "A" Game
This track is quite a contrast from the sister Saguaro course. Cholla is shorter but requires more precise shots and club selection. Course knowledge is very helpful here. Both tracks are in very good condition and greens rolled true. All in all, both tracks are well worth the play and expect 2 different playing experiences, both very entertaining.
Saguaro Must Play
Was in the east valley for a 4 day trip..played Saguaro, Eagle Mountain, Verde River and Mcdowell Mtn...Saguaro was easily the best of the 4. Course was in great shape, greens rolled great, fairways and tee boxes were good...zero complaints with course condition. Nice range,short game area and putting green with unlimited balls included in your green fee, In summary if you play here you will not be disappointed.
Great resort course
Course is in great condition. Pace of play was 4 hours which is not too bad. The course layout is fun with great views.
AMAZING
This course is such a great track! The conditions are always amazing out here and the course features some great views of the area. I would highly recommending playing!
Favorite AZ course
I've played here numerous times. It is actually my favorite Arizona course. The great thing about the course is the diversity of holes. Every hole is like a signature hole. It's great to play a course with no houses .
If you cant make it to Bandon, this is a great alternative. Enjoy
Truly Spectacular
From the moment you pull up to the bag drop you know this is going to be special. Everyone we came in contact with at We-Ko-Pa was great to deal with. As for the course, the layout is one of the best I have seen in all of Arizona. And the views, wow the views, my camera couldn’t keep up with all of the scenic shots from the course. The layout itself is fair but challenging in spots. Some holes have some very tight landing areas and the greens were well bunkered. The elevation changes, though not dramatic like other courses in the area, still make you think over the ball. The greens were a tiny bit slow but they were consistent throughout. This is a must play for your buddy trip itineraries in AZ.
Great conditions
Tee’d off around 1130 and played in 2.5 hours as a single....did not catch up to anyone until hole 16. Not the most difficult course even though I hit a few tee shots out of bounds. All were poor shots and not due to lack of familiarity as the in-cart GPS made getting around the foreign course Pretty straightforward. Greens were perfect . $38 bucks as a AZ resident was a heck of deal. Overall fun course!
Fun Track
I think this track might be a little over rated, but worth the play none the less. Conditions were very good from tee to green, although I thought the greens were a little on the slow side, but that's more personal preference than anything. There are no water hazards on the course and the fairways tend in general to be wide. I do like the way the course blends into the native terrain and nothing is tricked or gimmicked up, just pure golf. I was told this track is the longer, but little easier of the 2 courses here. The Cholla is more target golf with forced carries that don't exist on the Saguaro course. The only knock I have was the service at the restaurant. We couldn't get any one to serve us, so we left. But all in all a fun track and would play again.
Great Place to Play
Golf course is in excellent shape and play time was excellent. Tough but fair course with plenty of challenges.
One of the Best I've Played
I loved We-Ko-Pa. Played 36 holes. Greens were perfect! So were the bunkers and fairways. Hats off to the groundskeepers and course designer here. In addition to pristine conditions the views are breathtaking. Maybe Saguaro has slightly better views. I don't think I could ask much more out of the quality of a course or conditions. Cart staff were friendly, pro shop front staff were OK. GPS on carts, free driving range and practice area. We ate at the clubhouse, the food was awesome but the service was bad / slow. Very expensive for a blue collar guy like me, but I really, really enjoyed it. Got a more reasonable twilight rate for the second 18.
Overrated
How does this course make top 10 lists? The condition of the course was poor. It was as if the fairways had not been cut in 2 weeks - they were overgrown and uneven in length. The fairways were so deep, I felt I was being penalized by being in the fairway - better to be in the rough where the grass was cut lower than the fairway, The greens were also bad - generally too shaggy, unevenly cut like the fairways. The ball did not roll true due to all the bumps and uncut grass. I kept wondering, do the groundkeepers not have access to any cutting equipment? The sand traps were also pretty bad - inconsistent sand with lots of pebbles. This is basically just a mediocre muni course, condition-wise. It is very scenic, however. Save your money - there are many better courses in the area that are cheaper.
I’ve Definitely Had Better Experiences
Ok, the layout is great, with breathtaking views. The course condition was also great. But when I’m paying a premium price at a course besides layout and condition I expect service, to be treated like they’re happy that I chose their course, over the many other options.. I’ve been to many courses, in the area where as soon as i pull up right through to when I am leaving I feel like I’ve been treated like a valued guest. I shouldn’t be feeling like it is I who should be gratefully to playing at their facility.
The person at bag drop, did ask how I was, but after that it seemed like she rather be somewhere else. No direction was given and after numerous minutes I tracked down my clubs. The pro shop person definitely gave me the impression that I should be grateful to be there. The only friendly person I encountered was the starter. Rarely saw a marshal, pace of play was terrible for this caliber and cost of course, 4 hours 45 minutes to play 18.
Supposedly we-ko-pa is rated as one of the top places to play, I say this is because of the layout/conditions, not the staff.
Been there done it.
I wouldn’t recommend this course.