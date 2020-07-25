Westin La Paloma Resort and Spa

Have you had the experience of eating something crazily spicy combined with a bit of tequila and then had a brutal night of fitful sleep and nightmares? If so, then you can certainly see what happened to Jack Nicklaus when he came to the Sonoran Desert to build golf courses. Desert Highland is a fantastic example of epicurean and alcohol-driven indulgence leading to hallucinagenic sleep-deprived nights, producing Heironymus Bosch-inflected golf courses. La Paloma sits high atop that list, as well.

It's the early mid-80s: Jack is opened DH, La Paloma, Michigan's Grand Traverse (The Bear - A course where skeletal remains of "players" come in to play just off of the fairways), and Loxahatchee Club in Jupiter, Florida. The level of difficulty at each facility is completely off of the charts. But La Paloma was Jack's one on-ups-manship of himself: It was a 27 hole facility. He was still a few years away from the multi-course Desert Mountains and PGA Wests. Tucson's La Paloma was Jack's version of KRS-PRIDE. . No matter WHAT the rotation, you were playing a course that seemingly only Jack could score on. Back in those days, regardless of the routing (Ridge to Canyon, Hill to Ridge or Canyon to Hill), the Black Tee slope rating was 155. On each 18 hole routing!! That was and IS the theoretical top-end of slope! A re-rating of the courses a few years back brought the slopes back down into the mid-140s - still exceedingly difficult even for the best of players.

Through the years, the course has been softened (a bit) and is no longer the horror-show it once was. But the routings through the desert canyons and bluffs remain ever daunting. The green complexes, too, are as challenging as ever (a move to desert-friendly Mini-Verde Bermuda like Ventana Canyon and Greyhawk went to) with terrific conditioning and shaping. They presage the 27 hole complex at Dove Mountain by a couple of decades-plus but certainly share immediately recognizable attributes. Good elevation change throughout the courses along with typically brilliant design work on each nine makes La Paloma a MUST PLAY if you are in Tucson.

Remember this: If you DO want to play La Paloma, you must stay at The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa. It's a true world-class facility with superior lodging, terrific restuarants and MYND Spa & Salon. It does terrific duty as a buddy trip golf weekend or a relaxed spa and pool locale. In any event, enjoy the private club atmosphere while you are there.