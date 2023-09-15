Black Oak Casino Resort
About Black Oak Casino ResortBlack Oak is a casino resort with a nearby golf amenity in Teleli Golf Club. The property offers both rooms and suites in the hotel as well as an RV park. Those staying in the hotel can enjoy an outdoor pool, hot tubs, a fitness center, a restaurant for casual dining, as well as a selection of bars. The casino features over 1000 slot machines and 22 table games to play. Those traveling with youngsters may also enjoy family game rooms with activities such as bowling. Teleli Golf Club is just a short drive away from the resort with a Robert Muir Graves designed course offering its own restaurant, bars, banquet facilities, and a scenic round. The resort is also situated close to a variety of hiking and nature trails.
Great course all around
I play this course more than want other course for a reason. Location, condition, staff, etc are done of the best in the area for the price.
Merced player
The fairways and greens were very nice only one or two leaky sprinklers caused soft spot but nothing serious and it's nice to have the water hazards back in play I recommend playing before winter comes.
Nice Course, Wet Conditions
Course was in good shape overall. There are several areas on the course where you can tell they do not drain properly, standing water in some of the fairways and very damp greens.
Course has a lot of hills and blind shots off the tee or on the second approach shots which make it pretty challenging if you have never played here before. If wet conditions really bug you, book later tee times to give the course a chance to dry out.
We started at 7 and it was pretty wet until we hot the back 9. Bar was open at the turn but Cart does not start running until around 9.
Over all its a really nice and challenging course to play, I would recommend it.
Course not in best of shape for 70 dollar round. Guy in clubhouse not very friendly either.
The course was in great shape
The course was nice green and the greens in great shape well maintained will be back
No Drink Cart, Snack Bar or Drinking Water on the course. We had to drive to restaurant at the turn, pretty inconvenient and then the Marshall complained that we were taking too long.
Worth The Drive
Teleli is a big beautiful course located up in the foothills of Sonora. It’s almost always in good shape. Greens are slick and undulated, and the layout is spectacular with lots of rolling hills, doglegs and zero homes on the property. It’s just you, a cool course and nature. It’s a fun track. Tee’d off at 2pm for $45 (w/cart).
Highly Recommend!
Had a great time playing this course. Challenging lay-out, lots of blind shots over hills. Only improvement opportunity was that course was dry and sparse around the edges of the fairways. Otherwise, highly recommend!