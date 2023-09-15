Black Oak Casino Resort

Course was in good shape overall. There are several areas on the course where you can tell they do not drain properly, standing water in some of the fairways and very damp greens.

Course has a lot of hills and blind shots off the tee or on the second approach shots which make it pretty challenging if you have never played here before. If wet conditions really bug you, book later tee times to give the course a chance to dry out.

We started at 7 and it was pretty wet until we hot the back 9. Bar was open at the turn but Cart does not start running until around 9.

Over all its a really nice and challenging course to play, I would recommend it.