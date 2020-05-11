Terranea Resort
About Terranea ResortTerranea Resort mixes the beauty of California's Pacific coastline with luxurious resort amenities. The Mediterranean-inspired resort, home to 582 rooms and suites, including casitas and villas, debuted in June 2009. Its menus, spa and fitness programs are wellness focused. Four pools and a kids club attract families. The nine-hole, par-3 course delivers more ocean views.
Facts
Amenities
Services
Rules
Golf courses at Terranea Resort
-
Rancho Palos Verdes, CaliforniaResort4.6876470588199
Images from Terranea Resort
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
-
Photo submitted by u604439280 on 04/29/2021
-
Nice views! Photo submitted by u000003924643 on 03/12/2021
-
Photo submitted by u314161166587 on 01/20/2021
-
Photo submitted by GolfCommish10 on 11/26/2020
-
Best view in town Photo submitted by gmnadal11 on 11/05/2020
-
Photo submitted by u808760199 on 10/06/2020
-
Photo submitted by Tim9429329 on 07/29/2020
-
Photo submitted by mssheets on 07/24/2020
-
Photo submitted by mssheets on 07/24/2020
-
Photo submitted by MrSchmidty on 02/26/2020
-
Photo submitted by u808760199 on 01/13/2020
-
Immaculate seaside golf for $30! Photo submitted by btomcich on 09/18/2017
-
View from Green 1 Photo submitted by markthefark on 10/03/2013
-
View from Tee box 9 Photo submitted by markthefark on 10/03/2013
Great course; Great staff
Beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean. Course well maintained; staff was awesome!
Fantastic course
Beautiful course. Bit pricey for only a 9 hole, but the course itself is immaculate. Great view of the ocean throughout the course as well.
Awesome
I love playing this course. Challenging short game.
Thought it was a part of Trump National—my bad. $60 for 9 holes is outrageous for a tiny coarse
Beautiful course
We had a great time playing this course. It’s well maintained and beautiful.
The course is great but it’s very hard walking and pushing a cart when you’re older
Morning Off
Great morning on a beautiful course!! Wonderful staff, much appreciated!!
Awesome experience even though is only a par 3 course. Worth every penny.
Great 9 hole
This was a great course for a quick 9 hole. Will be going back for sure! Staff was very friendly and the food was great!