Terranea Resort

100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes, California 90275, US
(855) 938-4047
Location Map

About Terranea Resort

Terranea Resort mixes the beauty of California's Pacific coastline with luxurious resort amenities. The Mediterranean-inspired resort, home to 582 rooms and suites, including casitas and villas, debuted in June 2009. Its menus, spa and fitness programs are wellness focused. Four pools and a kids club attract families. The nine-hole, par-3 course delivers more ocean views.

Facts

Price Range$$$$
Property Class★★★★★
Acres102
Year Opened2009
Number of Units300-500

Amenities

RestaurantsCasual, Fine
Room TypesRoom, Suite
Short CourseYes
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Beach AccessYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Kids ProgramYes
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No
S1 E2: Terranea Resort – Hollywood Style
Golf Road Trippin'
22:07
S1 E2: Terranea Resort – Hollywood Style
James Davis visits the Rancho Palos Verdes hidden gem, Terranea, where he engages in some friendly competition with the “Sklar Brothers” comedy duo, and ends up learning more about falconry than he bargained for.

Golf courses at Terranea Resort

Reviews

4.7
199 Reviews (199)

Reviewer Photos

The Links at Terranea
Default User Avatar
u000002849108
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Links at Terranea
Default User Avatar
allang2
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Walked
Difficulty Moderate
The Links at Terranea
Default User Avatar
Tonsureart
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Great course; Great staff

Beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean. Course well maintained; staff was awesome!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Links at Terranea
Default User Avatar
Jwil1005
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Links at Terranea
Default User Avatar
Shannon2178432
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Links at Terranea
Default User Avatar
u314161523145
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
1.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Poor
Friendliness Poor
Pace Poor
Amenities Poor
The Links at Terranea
Default User Avatar
mpierce9
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
The Links at Terranea
Default User Avatar
shirajc
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser

Fantastic course

Beautiful course. Bit pricey for only a 9 hole, but the course itself is immaculate. Great view of the ocean throughout the course as well.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
The Links at Terranea
Default User Avatar
u604439280
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Awesome

I love playing this course. Challenging short game.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
The Links at Terranea
Default User Avatar
ginoskulickii
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
1.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Thought it was a part of Trump National—my bad. $60 for 9 holes is outrageous for a tiny coarse

Conditions Fair
Value Poor
Layout Poor
Friendliness Average
Pace Average
Amenities Average
The Links at Terranea
Default User Avatar
u314161436597
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Beautiful course

We had a great time playing this course. It’s well maintained and beautiful.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
The Links at Terranea
Default User Avatar
Rose7347936
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

The course is great but it’s very hard walking and pushing a cart when you’re older

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
The Links at Terranea
Default User Avatar
Fabricatore
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Walked
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
The Links at Terranea
Default User Avatar
u314161434973
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Morning Off

Great morning on a beautiful course!! Wonderful staff, much appreciated!!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Links at Terranea
Default User Avatar
levilupercio
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Links at Terranea
Default User Avatar
u314161393284
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Walked
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
The Links at Terranea
Default User Avatar
u314161197794
Played On
Reviews 4
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Links at Terranea
Default User Avatar
Jonathan9124256
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Awesome experience even though is only a par 3 course. Worth every penny.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Links at Terranea
Default User Avatar
u314161239757
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Links at Terranea
Default User Avatar
u000003924643
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Great 9 hole

This was a great course for a quick 9 hole. Will be going back for sure! Staff was very friendly and the food was great!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
