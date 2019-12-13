Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Florida Golf Resorts

JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes

The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Grande Lakes, is known for its service and conditioning.
About
Courses
Images
Reviews
4040 Central Florida Pkwy., Orlando, Florida 32827, US
(407) 206-2300
Visit Website
Location Map

About JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes

Located in the middle of the action in Orlando, the JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes overlooks the 18-hole, Greg Norman-designed Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Grande Lakes, which hosts professional golf's annual PNC Father-Son Championship. A large pool complex, including a lazy river, is a favorite of families.

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres409
Year Opened2003
Number of Units500+

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual, Buffet
Room TypesRoom, Suite
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Kids ProgramYes
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes

Reviews

4.3
425 Reviews (425)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Grande Lakes
Default User Avatar
jparham2
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played

Good Course, Worth Playing

Course had been aerated 3 weeks prior so greens a bit bumpy. Still one of the nicer courses in Orlando. Suggest high handicap play from more forward tee box. For the most part the fairways are open. Bunkers are well maintained and drain completely. It can be a bit expensive but what else would you expect considering the name and association. Staff are very friendly and facility is immaculate.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Grande Lakes
Default User Avatar
bobbyehrlich
Played On
Reviews 16
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Grande Lakes
Default User Avatar
bobbyehrlich
Played On
Reviews 16
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Grande Lakes
Default User Avatar
ssheft
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Poor
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Grande Lakes
Default User Avatar
ChampBuggy
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Windy weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Grande Lakes
Default User Avatar
u314161240521
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Grande Lakes
Default User Avatar
AndyPappas
Played On
Reviews 3
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Grande Lakes
Default User Avatar
Stefon4772845
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Grande Lakes
Default User Avatar
kruschka
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Friendly staff!

This was one of six courses in the area I played with my son on our golf trip to the Orlando area. At $195, this course is way over my normal budget, but it was worth it. The course was in terrific shape and it’s a great design. The staff is super friendly. The practice facility is really nice, and includes a range, chipping green and putting green. The course is challenging, but has wide fairways. Pick the right tees for your skill level and the design comes alive - all the bunkers are in the right spots. The greens were fast but not ridiculous. The rolled purely. At the turn, I went to buy some hot dogs and the snack bar was just cleaned out by a large group. I was frustrated, but the person working there offered to bring a couple hot dogs and snacks out when she got more delivered. Sure enough, on the 11th hole, she showed up with our lunch, on the house. It was a nice gesture for my minor inconvenience. It was for sure a nice splurge item on the last day of our trip.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Grande Lakes
Default User Avatar
u000006229959
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Grande Lakes
Default User Avatar
AJKeown
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Fantastic

Beautiful, beautiful golf course. I treated myself and it was a little beyond what I wanted to pay, but I definitely was not disappointed. Definitely recommend playing this golf course if you can handle the price.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Grande Lakes
Default User Avatar
u941365589
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Grande Lakes
Default User Avatar
punchdriver
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

So Hopeful ... Left Indifferent!

Although the Ritz Carlton course has a top notch layout, I was disappointed in the boggy condition on many of the holes. This could have been an overwatering situation since rain has not been beating up the Orlando area in a while. I can accept the 90 degree rule but several holes were cart path only that were not the Par 3’s. The rough was extremely deep in many locations throughout the course. I understand they do play the Father/ Son tournament here , but not this week. They need to cut the depth that makes it playable for a 15 — 17 handicap.

Play was very slow on the back nine. The foursome that started on Hole 1 played through two groups in front of them and my wife and I ran up on the second threesome. These players should have not been playing this course. They could not keep up and they were at leastl 30+ handicappers. But ... the course does not have a ranger and I was informed that they had one but were not willing to reinstate that individual due to COVID (or money) And speaking of that, the value to play here is great for a corporation where it can hit an expense report. . But it is not a $150 per person experience. Totally my fault, what should I expect from the Ritz.? Played two days earlier at Falcon’s Fire for $65 per person and it was in better shape and much more enjoyable.

Overall, sad that the positives were outweighed by the negatives. Seeing deer, raccoons, hawks and other wildlife cannot make up the difference for a course that is just off a tick from being a lasting memory.

Hard to find a good reason to play this course again—-in the face of many excellent golf options that cost half the amount. Pretty much —- a shame.

. The staff was pleasant while the staff that manages the Bag Drop were exceptional.

Play was quite slow on the back nine

Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Fair
Amenities Average
The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Grande Lakes
Default User Avatar
u314161057205
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Grande Lakes
Default User Avatar
u314161057205
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser

Our family played during the Thanksgiving weekend. Everything about Grand Lakes is 5 Star! The staff were remarkable., as they pay attention to every detail. Great course for every level of player.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Grande Lakes
Default User Avatar
NDGolfFL
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Beginner
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Walked

Love the Caddie Experience!

What an incredible experience and course. Great deal on Golf now and decided to splurge and try the caddie experience they offer. So glad that I did! I highly recommend it, especially if you want to take in all the nature this course has to offer. Not a cheap day but def a nice treat once a year. Make sure to ask for Bobby, the most professional, knowledgable, downright great guy to caddy. It Will def improve your game and your experience. Can't wait to go back!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Grande Lakes
Default User Avatar
mprichards
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Amazing

Wonderful round with my wife in our last day of vacation!! Ron the starter was the best.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Grande Lakes
Default User Avatar
u314160466153
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Grande Lakes
Default User Avatar
Jackccox47
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Grande Lakes
Default User Avatar
JPSteffens
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
1.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

2+ inch fairways...

They are overseeing the course and the fairways are like hitting out of rough. I lost a ball in the middle of the fairway, despite it being bold red, because of how high the grass is. Def not worth the $100 green fee.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
1 2 3 4 5
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me