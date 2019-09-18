Marriott's Legends Edge at Bay Point
About Marriott's Legends Edge at Bay PointBuilt in 2001 and last renovated in 2009, Marriott's Legends Edge is a resort-within-a-resort, located at Bay Point in Panama City Beach, offering a selection of 2-bedroom villas to guests as part of the Marriott Vacation Club. The beach is just a 10-minute drive away, and golfers can enjoy the Nicklaus Course, opened in 2005 and renovated by Nicklaus Design in 2018.
Golf courses at Marriott's Legends Edge at Bay Point
Photo submitted by u204541685 on 06/22/2021
Photo submitted by u204541685 on 06/22/2021
Photo submitted by u204541685 on 06/22/2021
Photo submitted by 9eNAa1SL2ikOdIyP8rfo on 06/02/2021
Photo submitted by u314160939851 on 10/20/2020
Photo submitted by 28NocNs0dr2eyVWE8CDh on 10/09/2019
Photo submitted by 28NocNs0dr2eyVWE8CDh on 10/09/2019
Photo submitted by 28NocNs0dr2eyVWE8CDh on 10/09/2019
View of the bay from fifth fairway. Photo submitted by 4nsicguy on 09/30/2019
Photo submitted by Tdog5566 on 09/18/2019
Photo submitted by Tdog5566 on 09/18/2019
Photo submitted by Tdog5566 on 09/18/2019
Aerial view of The Nicklaus Course at Sheraton Bay Point Resort Photo submitted by KielChristianson on 03/31/2018
Hole 2 Nicklaus Course, Sheraton Bay Point Resort (long par 3) Photo submitted by KielChristianson on 03/31/2018
Greenside at the par-3 17th hole Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 07/27/2017
From behind par-4 fourth hole Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 07/27/2017
Par-3 seventh hole Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 07/27/2017
Par-3 10th hole Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 07/27/2017
Second shot view on par-5 12th hole Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 07/27/2017
Approach shot on the signature par-4 fifth hole Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 07/27/2017
Signature hole #5 - Par-4 Photo submitted by zbuechner4 on 11/28/2016
Photo submitted by RobKempinski on 08/17/2015
Photo submitted by Jason5085605 on 06/23/2013
Hole 2 tee Photo submitted by mahavishnu on 04/02/2013
Hole 3 tee Photo submitted by mahavishnu on 04/02/2013
Hole 5 tee Photo submitted by mahavishnu on 04/02/2013
Hole 12 tee Photo submitted by mahavishnu on 04/02/2013
Hole 16 tee Photo submitted by mahavishnu on 04/02/2013
Greens not very good. Slow and bumpy. Rest of the course is fine
First Time Here In Years
For the money you pay ($80) and this was discounted because they had aerated the greens it is not worth it but there are so few choices in PCB. The driving range is below average. Very little grass, and no markers. The fairways are average. The clubhouse and staff are tremendous. The hospitality was excellent.My friend and I enjoyed our day but the rate should be $50 at best.
Best course in Panama City!
Course is always in great shape. The holes are challenging and the views are beautiful. Even when the greens are aerated the course is fun and the greens are challenging.
waste of time and money.
we arrived to the course to find out it was “closed” for aeration that was done today. they let us play anyway and i wish i had gotten my money back instead. the greens are bumpy, soft, and really just not worth playing. golf now should not be letting people book tee times for this course right now. huge waste of time and money.
Good Golf
Nice course with fun layout. Greens were really fast but rolled smooth and true.
Not what it used to be!!
Very poor conditions due to aeration but at $100+ it was probably the worst golf value I have ever paid for. Due to its condition greens fees should be under $40. Worst I didn't know the course was aerated when I booked on their own website.
Good Course, Not Premium
This course was good and challenging. I expected nicer for the money though. The pro shop was small but had nice apparel. The young lady working was very nice and helpful. The range wasn’t what I’d expect from a nicer course. The hitting surface was kinda bare and the balls weren’t premium. The course itself was in great shape and it is a challenging course. The biggest complaint I had was the fact it was in the upper 80’s in Florida and the cart girl only came by 2 times in 18 holes. Lastly, no GPS on the carts. Seems like for what you pay in green fees, there’d be more amenities. Overall, a nice experience but not as premium as I expected.
the only course in town.....
If you are on Panama City Beach, you really don't have any golf course choices other than this one. There is water everywhere and the course is challenging. I've played it twice. It's nice to have range balls included. The worst part were the greens. Uneven speed and whatever they did this time of the year (May 2021), it created alternative stripes of bumps on the greens. The speeds were inconsistent at well. So yeah, I played here twice. I would do so again. Fixing up the greens would go a long way.
Packed in - Very Slow
Staff was great but the pace of play was sooooo slow we packed in after 11 holes. At one point there were 4 twosomes on the same whole. Much of them higher handicapers. There were also resort visitors riding bikes and walking all over the cart paths. In a few spots very loud and dangerous.
That said, a ton of potential with this course likely just needs some strong management.