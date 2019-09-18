Marriott's Legends Edge at Bay Point

If you are on Panama City Beach, you really don't have any golf course choices other than this one. There is water everywhere and the course is challenging. I've played it twice. It's nice to have range balls included. The worst part were the greens. Uneven speed and whatever they did this time of the year (May 2021), it created alternative stripes of bumps on the greens. The speeds were inconsistent at well. So yeah, I played here twice. I would do so again. Fixing up the greens would go a long way.