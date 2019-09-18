Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Florida Golf Resorts

Marriott's Legends Edge at Bay Point

About
Courses
Images
Reviews
4000 Marriott Dr., Panama City, Florida 32408, US
(850) 236-4200
Visit Website
Location Map

About Marriott's Legends Edge at Bay Point

Built in 2001 and last renovated in 2009, Marriott's Legends Edge is a resort-within-a-resort, located at Bay Point in Panama City Beach, offering a selection of 2-bedroom villas to guests as part of the Marriott Vacation Club. The beach is just a 10-minute drive away, and golfers can enjoy the Nicklaus Course, opened in 2005 and renovated by Nicklaus Design in 2018.

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres1500
Year Opened2001
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities

RestaurantsCasual
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
MarinaYes

Services

ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Marriott's Legends Edge at Bay Point

Reviews

4.3
651 Reviews (651)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Bay Point Resort - Nicklaus Course
Default User Avatar
jrfoe
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Bay Point Resort - Nicklaus Course
Default User Avatar
u314161160901
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Bay Point Resort - Nicklaus Course
Default User Avatar
u000004417314
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Greens not very good. Slow and bumpy. Rest of the course is fine

Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Bay Point Resort - Nicklaus Course
Default User Avatar
Gloman
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

First Time Here In Years

For the money you pay ($80) and this was discounted because they had aerated the greens it is not worth it but there are so few choices in PCB. The driving range is below average. Very little grass, and no markers. The fairways are average. The clubhouse and staff are tremendous. The hospitality was excellent.My friend and I enjoyed our day but the rate should be $50 at best.

Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Bay Point Resort - Nicklaus Course
Default User Avatar
Uncl35teve0
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Bay Point Resort - Nicklaus Course
Default User Avatar
u314161776881
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Bay Point Resort - Nicklaus Course
Default User Avatar
artjdiaz
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Best course in Panama City!

Course is always in great shape. The holes are challenging and the views are beautiful. Even when the greens are aerated the course is fun and the greens are challenging.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Bay Point Resort - Nicklaus Course
Default User Avatar
hwf4257
Played On
Reviews 9
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Windy weather
Used cart
Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Bay Point Resort - Nicklaus Course
Default User Avatar
u204541685
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
1.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

waste of time and money.

we arrived to the course to find out it was “closed” for aeration that was done today. they let us play anyway and i wish i had gotten my money back instead. the greens are bumpy, soft, and really just not worth playing. golf now should not be letting people book tee times for this course right now. huge waste of time and money.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Poor
Bay Point Resort - Nicklaus Course
Default User Avatar
u314161724695
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Bay Point Resort - Nicklaus Course
Default User Avatar
Mcgroovin
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Bay Point Resort - Nicklaus Course
Default User Avatar
u314161696743
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Bay Point Resort - Nicklaus Course
Default User Avatar
u314161618199
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Good Golf

Nice course with fun layout. Greens were really fast but rolled smooth and true.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Bay Point Resort - Nicklaus Course
Default User Avatar
jayhoover
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Not what it used to be!!

Very poor conditions due to aeration but at $100+ it was probably the worst golf value I have ever paid for. Due to its condition greens fees should be under $40. Worst I didn't know the course was aerated when I booked on their own website.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Bay Point Resort - Nicklaus Course
Default User Avatar
u314161682738
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Bay Point Resort - Nicklaus Course
Default User Avatar
9eNAa1SL2ikOdIyP8rfo
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Good Course, Not Premium

This course was good and challenging. I expected nicer for the money though. The pro shop was small but had nice apparel. The young lady working was very nice and helpful. The range wasn’t what I’d expect from a nicer course. The hitting surface was kinda bare and the balls weren’t premium. The course itself was in great shape and it is a challenging course. The biggest complaint I had was the fact it was in the upper 80’s in Florida and the cart girl only came by 2 times in 18 holes. Lastly, no GPS on the carts. Seems like for what you pay in green fees, there’d be more amenities. Overall, a nice experience but not as premium as I expected.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Bay Point Resort - Nicklaus Course
Default User Avatar
BRayVFL
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Bay Point Resort - Nicklaus Course
Default User Avatar
u314161648587
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Bay Point Resort - Nicklaus Course
Default User Avatar
u000003855908
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Windy weather
Used cart

the only course in town.....

If you are on Panama City Beach, you really don't have any golf course choices other than this one. There is water everywhere and the course is challenging. I've played it twice. It's nice to have range balls included. The worst part were the greens. Uneven speed and whatever they did this time of the year (May 2021), it created alternative stripes of bumps on the greens. The speeds were inconsistent at well. So yeah, I played here twice. I would do so again. Fixing up the greens would go a long way.

Conditions Fair
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Bay Point Resort - Nicklaus Course
Default User Avatar
u314161645976
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Packed in - Very Slow

Staff was great but the pace of play was sooooo slow we packed in after 11 holes. At one point there were 4 twosomes on the same whole. Much of them higher handicapers. There were also resort visitors riding bikes and walking all over the cart paths. In a few spots very loud and dangerous.

That said, a ton of potential with this course likely just needs some strong management.

Conditions Average
Value Poor
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Poor
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
1 2 3 4 5
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me