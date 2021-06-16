Callaway Resort & Gardens

The Good - due to wet weather prior to the round they closed the lakeview course and let me play the round on the mountain view course at the same price.. Staff at the desk, starter, cart attendant, etc., were all very friendly and courteous.

The not so good - the course was still rebounding from winter, so it was not in pristine condition (i.e., not quite what I'd call up to 'resort course" standards. Since this was in Callaway Gardens - known for the spring floral displays - I'd have expected more flowering bushes on the course, as well.

The Bad - at least one group ahead of us "merged" to form a group of 6 or more. as a result our group of 3 was waiting on every tee and in the fairway on our second shots, as well. They needed a course marshal to break that group back up or force them to play faster.