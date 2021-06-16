Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Georgia Golf Resorts

Callaway Resort & Gardens

17800 US Hwy 27, Pine Mountain, Georgia 31822, US
(844) 512-3826
Callaway Resort & Gardens is a 2,500-acre retreat in Pine Mountain, Georgia, about an hour's drive from Atlanta. The property was founded in 1952 and today features 36 holes of golf and many more natural and outdoor activities on the grounds to explore. The resort is home to the Lake View and Mountain View 18-hole golf courses, both wind and tumble through the rugged and forested terrain. The Callaway Resort & Gardens is set on Robin Lake, which has a beach area, while there is a robust events calendar bringing arts and entertainment to the property. In addition to golf, there are three pools onsite, workshops, hiking, tennis and a spa. The Treetop Adventure is a series of ziplines and bridges in the trees, and there is also a large butterfly center and birds of prey exhibit. For restaurants, there is a multitude of dining areas ranging from fine to casual, beach and poolside fare. Accommodations range from rooms and suites in The Lodge and Spa; more relaxed cottages with full kitchens and fireplaces; large and upscale villas; and the more affordable Mountain Creek Inn.

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres2500
Year Opened1952
Number of Units100-300

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite, Villas/Casitas
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Beach AccessYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Kids ProgramYes
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

4.5
314 Reviews (314)

Lake View at Callaway Gardens Resort
Default User Avatar
fishdad
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Lake View at Callaway Gardens Resort
Default User Avatar
Michi4852
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Excellent course

Beautiful surroundings and the BEST our US Flag waving high with pride directly at beginning of the one fairway. Great lay-out and good challenge with mist greens elevated. Very friendly staff Enjoyed playing here

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Lake View at Callaway Gardens Resort
Default User Avatar
Ronthreadgill
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Lake view

Overall a fun day out on the course for my family. We played Mountain View on Friday and Lakebiew on Monday. It is obvious they put more time and effort on Mountain View based on course conditions.
Lake view fairways needed to be mowed and the rough was definitely rough. Both courses had sanded greens which was disappointing.
It had been a long time since I played the course and it appears the overall course has taken a hit during the pandemic.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Lake View at Callaway Gardens Resort
Default User Avatar
u356043946
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Lake View at Callaway Gardens Resort
Default User Avatar
u314160037401
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Fair
Amenities Good
Mountain View at Callaway Gardens Resort
Default User Avatar
u000005551911
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Mountain View at Callaway Gardens Resort
Default User Avatar
u314161597219
Played On
Reviews 3
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Lake View at Callaway Gardens Resort
Default User Avatar
jinhwa
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Lake View at Callaway Gardens Resort
Default User Avatar
JMc529
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing

I’d play again

Was at Callaway for my 40th birthday and my wife booked a tee time here since the Mountain View course had an event going on. The layout of this course is very forgiving and perfect for any skill level. A few of the tee boxes could use some love, but aside from that, the course is in good shape. Staff was friendly. They’ll explain whatever you need to know if you’re a first timer.

I’d recommend this course to anyone looking for a golf getaway and fun times at Callaway.

Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Lake View at Callaway Gardens Resort
Default User Avatar
YanceyRD
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Lake View at Callaway Gardens Resort
Default User Avatar
Jehans122
Played On
Reviews 10
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Tight Pins

Play here several times a year almost weekly. This is the first time that most of the flags were cut very close to edge of green which increased challenge of the course. I always enjoy playing Lakeview

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Lake View at Callaway Gardens Resort
Default User Avatar
u906913856
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Mountain View at Callaway Gardens Resort
Default User Avatar
ss51
Played On
Reviews 44
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Top 1000 Contributor
Previously Played
Windy weather
Used cart

Tough Course

Played Mountain View and Lake View on a buddies trip. Mountain View was more difficult and not in as good condition as Lake View. MV is a good course that plays long - most greens are elevated and heavily bunkered.

The greens were playable but not great. Fairways were very firm with some bare spots. Bunkers were crusty and had not been raked recently. MV is a good course but not in the best condition when we played.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Lake View at Callaway Gardens Resort
Default User Avatar
ss51
Played On
Reviews 44
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Top 1000 Contributor
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Enjoyable Course

Played Lake View on a buddies trip with 7 friends. We enjoyed 2 rounds on the course. The greens were excellent. Fairways were very firm and tight because the grass was just beginning to grow.

The bunkers were not in great condition but playable. We purchased a golf package that included 2 nights in a 4 bedroom villa. We all enjoyed the trip.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Lake View at Callaway Gardens Resort
Default User Avatar
rickwil62
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Mountain View at Callaway Gardens Resort
Default User Avatar
David3274256
Played On
Reviews 12
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Another good course that is worth the drive from Atlanta

I played and reviewed the Lave View course last month and I came back to play the Mountain View course. It is a longer and tougher course than Lake View. Most of the greens are "turtle" greens, raised and surrounded by bunkers. On the overhead view of the course on my app, I counted 59 bunkers!! The PGA Buick Challenge was played here for 12 years through the early 2000's. Most of the fairways are straightforward with one or two dog legs but a few have blind landing areas. Some of the fairways are heavily sloped so experience and a second or third round will probably show better scores. The greens were very firm and fast. The staff was very friendly. Do yourself a favor and go to Callaway Gardens for the weekend and play both courses. You will enjoy them both.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Lake View at Callaway Gardens Resort
Default User Avatar
Joseph4
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Course in poor shape.

Fairways in poor shape. Hardly any grass. Weeds everywhere. Tee boxes in worse shape. Poa has taken over some areas. Greens soft and holding. Good sand traps. Had to play winter rules. Did not see any maintenance workers. The course needs lots of work.. Disappointing overall.

Conditions Poor
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Mountain View at Callaway Gardens Resort
Default User Avatar
u000004470112
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Lake View at Callaway Gardens Resort
Default User Avatar
James8100487
Played On
Reviews 14
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Used cart

Needs Course Marshals

The Good - due to wet weather prior to the round they closed the lakeview course and let me play the round on the mountain view course at the same price.. Staff at the desk, starter, cart attendant, etc., were all very friendly and courteous.

The not so good - the course was still rebounding from winter, so it was not in pristine condition (i.e., not quite what I'd call up to 'resort course" standards. Since this was in Callaway Gardens - known for the spring floral displays - I'd have expected more flowering bushes on the course, as well.

The Bad - at least one group ahead of us "merged" to form a group of 6 or more. as a result our group of 3 was waiting on every tee and in the fairway on our second shots, as well. They needed a course marshal to break that group back up or force them to play faster.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Fair
Amenities Fair
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Mountain View at Callaway Gardens Resort
Default User Avatar
JMKOELEMAY
Played On
Reviews 17
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Needs TLC

This is a great course that has seen better days. Good interesting layout. But conditions were more muni level. There had been a lot of rain that impacted fairways and bunkers, but that aside, the tee boxes and greens and signage were also spotty from lack of care. Hope Callaway will put some $ and care into maintenance this summer when the rain subsides.

Conditions Fair
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
