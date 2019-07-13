Jack Hill State Park

The course is in ok condition with the greens needing some work, but the staff and policies are atrocious. The back 9 closes at 6, ok, whatever. But then the so called "course marshal" comes up to my group at 5:40 and says that we "won't have time to finish" and that we need to "head back to the front 9. Which, btw, the front 9 closes at 6:30 even though we are in south Georgia in the summer where it doesn't get dark until 8:30. So we head to the 7th hole. Play that and the 8th. Then as we are teeing off for the 9th the supposed "course marshal" again approaches my group and tells us that the "carts have to be back my 6:30 and it's 6:30". Really??? We had 3 holes left on the back 9 and we had to head back, then after a 10 minute drive through a swamp, we are told we can't even finish. It's ridiculous. Not to mention the signs up that say it's illegal to play with range balls on the course as well as dozens of other rules. So needless to say we will play other, better courses from now on that might be a little further of a drive but are so worth it compared to the bullcrap that is Brazell Creek golf course.