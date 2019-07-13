Jack Hill State Park
About Jack Hill State ParkGeorgia's Jack Hill State Park (formerly named Gordonia-Alatamaha) is located in southeast part of the state and home to an 18-hole course, Brazell's Creek Golf Course, designed by Dennis Griffiths and opened in 2008. Accommodations for overnight guests range from eight rental cottages to 29 tent, trailer and RV campsites. Besides golf, the park is home to a 12-acre lake with boat and paddleboard rentals, playground, outdoor fitness equipment and miniature golf. Footgolf is also offered at the golf course.
Ok course with terrible staff
The course is in ok condition with the greens needing some work, but the staff and policies are atrocious. The back 9 closes at 6, ok, whatever. But then the so called "course marshal" comes up to my group at 5:40 and says that we "won't have time to finish" and that we need to "head back to the front 9. Which, btw, the front 9 closes at 6:30 even though we are in south Georgia in the summer where it doesn't get dark until 8:30. So we head to the 7th hole. Play that and the 8th. Then as we are teeing off for the 9th the supposed "course marshal" again approaches my group and tells us that the "carts have to be back my 6:30 and it's 6:30". Really??? We had 3 holes left on the back 9 and we had to head back, then after a 10 minute drive through a swamp, we are told we can't even finish. It's ridiculous. Not to mention the signs up that say it's illegal to play with range balls on the course as well as dozens of other rules. So needless to say we will play other, better courses from now on that might be a little further of a drive but are so worth it compared to the bullcrap that is Brazell Creek golf course.
Stepdad's 1st 18 holes
This was 1st trip golfing with my stepdad and his 1st time golfing ever. He enjoyed himself and everyone was nice golfers and staff.
The course was ok considering all the rain
Pace of play was slow! We were a twosome and got behind a foursome after 6 holes and never got to play through. Also the time had changed to spring forward and they closes the back mine at 5. Ask us to pick our balls up and head in but did not make the SLOW Foursome in front of us do the same. When time changes they should extend their hours.
Wet and windy day
Played the front 9 twice as the back 9 was closed which was the opposite of last week.Hole 4 was closed for maintenance but still had a good time.
Front 9 is more like your regular course with trees lining the fairways which is in stark contrast to the back 9.
There was more standing water on the front but still in good shape for the amount of rain thats fallen.
Not sure what looks like temporary greens with very large holes are for but they are a bit distracting and take away from the appearance of the course.
Staff are friendly and I would recommend this course to anyone.
Wide open back 9
Had a nice enjoyable round in the misty rain.
Front 9 was closed which was a pity but considering the amount of rain I was happy to be able to play .
Very little standing water around the course and greens were I good shape for this time of year.
Both the par 5 holes required 3 good shot to get on the green and the par 3 holes are long with a carry over of some brush.
Fairways are wide open and in good shape along with the golf cart path.Lady in the clubhouse was also very nice and overall I would recommend this course to anyone .
Nice day
Played Brazells again today. Great weather. Course in great shape. Only problem was it was crowded and many obvious first time golfers who could not play at a reasonable pace. Result, we sat and waited a lot. Otherwise, great day.
Sunny great day
It looks like there has been a frost, as the fairways have all gone dormant and turned brown. Greens are great and super fast. Great day to be out, not too crowded and mid 70’s makes it perfect.
Always great
Fairways and greens are perfect. This is a great challenging long course which is in excellent shape.
Great, Alice if you don’t mind the drive
Booked a Hot Deal at 2:00 pm. Wonderful day, hardly anyone on the course. Everything was manicured to perfection. Greens were super fast. I’ll be back again. Only problem is we live in Savannah and it’s about a 90 minute drive but we’ll worth it.
Good round
Enjoyed the round. The front nine greens a little slower then the back nine. I love the layout of the course