Reynolds Lake Oconee
About Reynolds Lake OconeeReynolds Lake Oconee is a residential and resort community in Georgia about halfway between Augusta and Atlanta. The 12,000-acre development hugs Lake Oconee and provides 374 miles of shoreline and 21 miles of hiking trails. There are six golf courses, including one available exclusively to members (The Creek Club). Courses are designed by Jack Nicklaus (Great Waters), Tom Fazio (The National, 27 holes), Rees Jones (The Oconee) and Bob Cupp (Preserve and Landing). For visitors, Reynolds Lake Oconee has two options for accommodations, the five-star Ritz-Carlton as well as villas for groups and family stays. Visitors can book stay and play packages at the Ritz or in villas and make use of the resort beach area, boat rentals, multiple pools and multiple golf clubhouses. There are 99 holes of golf in total scattered throughout the development. Additionally, the Sandy Creek Sporting Grounds, recently opened, features clay shooting and archery.
Reynolds Lake Oconee (Great Waters), hole 5
Reynolds Lake Oconee (Great Waters), hole 9
Reynolds Lake Oconee (Great Waters), hole 16
Reynolds Lake Oconee (The Preserve), hole 8
Reynolds Lake Oconee (The Preserve), hole 12
Punched greens
Tee shot on no. 8
Double fairway on the no. 1 handicap hole, the par-4 fifth.
The crazy 13th green.
Par 3 7th.
Photo submitted by MikeBaileyGolf on 10/26/2018
Photo submitted by MikeBaileyGolf on 10/26/2018
Photo submitted by MikeBaileyGolf on 10/26/2018
Photo submitted by MikeBaileyGolf on 10/26/2018
Photo submitted by MikeBaileyGolf on 10/26/2018
The 9th
Back-nine lake view on 13
Par-5 2nd
17th
Fun, clubhouse bar area
The 2nd hole has a green 62 yards deep.
One of many elevated tee shots.
One of the more standard holes on the course.
Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 11/17/2017
Way overpriced
Nice setting but the overall value is not there. Played during Master’s week and they jack up the prices. At $500 per round, you could play Whistling Straits, Pinehurst #2 even Pebble Beach for that price. This place is absolutely none of those!
Low Lights:
- Grill/Food, not open in the morning.
- The starter was extremely rude!
- No beverage cart for the first 9 holes
- Tee boxes were in poor condition.
- The overall service was poor.
This place just wants your cash and then does not deliver the service.
This course plays terrifically in the fall/winter.
The 12th and 16th holes are standouts. Players must navigate a picturesque creek the length of both holes, making them truly memorable.
The par 3s are very strong as well. All vary a good bit in length.
Being a Rees Jones design, the Oconee course reminded me a great deal of his father’s RTJ Golf Trail in Alabama.
Be sure and end the day at The National Tavern. It’s a great spot.
I can see why Great Waters owns a spectacular reputation. The lake in involved with 9 of the last 10 holes setting up some postcard shot and scenic value.
Though mild temperatures in this part of the country make Reynolds Oconee an excellent fall getaway destination, my thought is that GW probably is much more enjoyable in the summer, when everything is lush and green. I enjoyed the Oconee course much more, as I feel it plays better in the fall and winter.
GW will test your long-iron game, as several of the par 4s are robust.
End your day at the National Tavern. It is a great hang.
Almost every hole is a signature hole
We arrived with only 4 hours of sunlight left in the day and we finished with 20 minutes to spare. I took as many pictures as I did shots and none of them do the course justice. We played two other courses at Reynold's that week but this was the best. Not by much, but it was the best of the three.
On the way to the masters
This was a great course but probably our least favorite of the lake oconee courses we played. A couple members said this course was also by far the toughest but we felt great waters was tougher. The front nine suited my eye well with a lot of holes going left to right which is perfect for my ball flight. Greens rolled well and several pretty holes. Only downfall was the $300-$350 price due to it being masters week.
Makes the most of the property!
If you like beautiful lake views this is your course. The first 8 holes are nice but kind of ho hum before you get introduced to the last 10 holes with water everywhere. Greens rolled pure and course was nice for early spring. We felt this course was the hardest of the lake oconee courses. Almost every hole plays for a RH draw and goes to the left which does not fit my eye but was still fun. Only downfall was the $300-$350 cost due to it being masters week. Coming down the 16-18th holes at sunset are a treat.
Lake Golf at it's Finest
Great Course Design and Layout with some beautiful water holes. Roughs were over seeded giving it a nice plush green look even in early spring. Course was in great condition and greens rolled pure. I believe this was my favorite of the lake oconee courses with great waters following closely behind. Played with a couple members who were very nice as well. Only downside was the $300-350 price tag (because of it being masters week).
WORST CUSTOMER SERVICE SEEN TO DATE
Showed up to play with daughter (Fathers Day Gift). No one to meet us and help with bags. Gave us 2 hot water bottles (not cooled) and told us to go get in line at the tee. No starter, so teed off after waiting for one group and were met on the 2nd tee box by a bald employee in a golf cart accusing us of jumping in rotation. Tried to explain what we were told, however, he treated us like criminals with horrible/nasty attitude. Followed him back to the pro shop where the pro also was extremely rude/arrogant and continued to treat us like criminals. Pros name was Brody. Basically, they had no starters, got the tee times all screwed up and then blamed us as the customers. I have played golf all over the country at public and private courses and without a doubt will say this was THE WORST CUSTOMER SERVICE I HAVE EVER SEEN at a golf course. Very pricy and shouldn't get this kind of treatment anywhere let alone at this price!
Mixed feelings
The course conditions were great (positive), a few great views of the lake (positive), blind uphill approach shots (negative), not cart service (negative). Now a few things: we were first group out and done inside of 3:30 (threesome), so speed wasn't an issue; greens were aerated 3 weeks ago, but still in better than average shape. Will I go back, probably, but will try the other Lake Oconee courses first.
A true masterpiece
What can be said that hasn't already been said? A little slow for the front nice (as far as scoring), but I think the back nine, I was so in awe of the views, that I wasn't even paying attention to golf. After I finished, I realized I shot a 79. With the exception of 10, ALL holes on the back nine have INCREDIBLE views of the lake, I'm talking full-on panoramic views. I will definitely be getting back there. I won't even hold against them, the fact that they aerated the greens just 2 weeks ago, yet were still in better than average shape.
The best of Lake Oconee
The back 9 is the best stretch of 9 holes of any course I’ve ever played. I could not recommend this course enough. Jack out did himself on this one.
Maybe the best at Reynolds Lake Oconee
Played the Oconee course today at Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro Georgia. Golf advisor did a trip with Matt Ginella in 2018 which you can watch on the website.
Nice range and practice area with the Taylormade Kingdom in the distance while on the range. From the start this is a very scenic golf course. Ponds, turtles, deer, and lake oconee can be seen and do come into play. The last 4 holes are my favorite because of the lake and they are just good holes.
Jack Nicklaus Redesign
This course was wonderful prior to the redesign but is even better nice. Just opened so greens are hard and cart path only. A great course for every level player and the scenery on the back can’t be beat
Solid Nicklaus fare in a special setting
Water plays a big role in the fame of certain golf courses. In most cases, it's a sea, ocean or Great Lake. At Reynolds Lake Oconee is the star, and while it's no Superior or Michigan, it is central to the identity of courses, especially Great Waters, where it is a factor on nine of the last ten holes.
After a year-plus renovation by Jack Nicklaus, Great Waters is ready for its next quarter-century anchoring a strong set of resort and member courses. You'll pay a premium to play it, but for your dollars you get an American inland course with unmatched access to a beautiful body of water, with the block-and-tackle design features you've come to expect from the Golden Bear: aerial game emphasis, stately holes and a measure of Augusta inspiration.
Austere bunkering lets terrain do the talking
Many golf courses are over-bunkered. Rather than strategic hazards, bunkers often become crutches used by architects to add "character" or "eye candy" to a course. Which makes it refreshing to see a course with relatively few.
To be fair, flat courses often need bunkers to be interesting.
The Preserve has barely a dozen and a half bunkers, which is appropriate given the significant natural rise and fall of most of the hole corridors. Uphill shots abound, but due to light bunkering and plenty of gathering slopes, such shots are manageable. The front-nine holes by Lake Oconee offer only token looks, unfortunately, but overall The Preserve is an enjoyable layout for members and guests.
Beautiful Course
Loved the course. Would go there again. Better bring your A game.
Greens like are super fast
I loved the course however the greens were starting to go dormant and they were slick. The course superintendent put the pins in much to difficult of a spot for amateurs. Would like to play again when the greens were not so fast.
Way overpriced for aerated greens
Good course, fun design with lots of elevated tees which I liked. However, paying $200 for punched greens is outrageous- definitely left a bad taste in my mouth. I would expect a steep discount when the ball is bouncing along and frequently thrown off course the intended line.
Obviously if you’re staying at the Ritz and are a golf nut like me, you’re kind of at their mercy so make sure to plan around the aeration schedule.
Beautiful Course but Pace of Play a Bit Slow
First, do not use my fee rate as an example of what you will pay., it was women's golf month so it was a special fee to encourage women to play! I was a guest of a friend that retired to Reynolds and was told the regular rate was $250 for guests staying at the Ritz. And, if you do a discovery package (if you consider moving to Reynolds), golf is part of the package so check out that deal.
It is a beautiful course - just check out the two photos I uploaded to Golf Advisor.
The course was in great condition expect the greens had sand on them from some type of treatment (not punch holes from aeration) that made them a a touch bumpy but not as bad as if they were aerated.
The big lesson I learned is that there are a lot of uneven lies so practice you shots with the ball above and below your feet before you play!
The reason I gave it a 4 Star overall instead of 5 was for pace of play. There was a foursome with a caddie (which my friends said means they were resort guests not residents) in front of us and it slowed us down but then again if they paid $250 each to play, I get them taking there time.
Overall, a beautiful place to visit and play golf!
Amazing golf facility and beautiful golf course
This was my first time playing The Oconee at Reynolds Plantation. I love the course and the conditions were amazing.
At each hole I found myself saying, "this is a beautiful golf hole." The course and scenery is beautiful. Several views of Lake Oconee. The conditions were fantastic. The greens were firm, smooth and rolled true with lots of undulations, slopes and tricky breaks. This is one of the best courses I have played in several years. It ranks right along all the top courses (Blue Monster, Ocean Course, TPC Sawgrass, etc). I could and would play this course every week. Simply great!!!