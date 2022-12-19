Reynolds Lake Oconee

First, do not use my fee rate as an example of what you will pay., it was women's golf month so it was a special fee to encourage women to play! I was a guest of a friend that retired to Reynolds and was told the regular rate was $250 for guests staying at the Ritz. And, if you do a discovery package (if you consider moving to Reynolds), golf is part of the package so check out that deal.

It is a beautiful course - just check out the two photos I uploaded to Golf Advisor.

The course was in great condition expect the greens had sand on them from some type of treatment (not punch holes from aeration) that made them a a touch bumpy but not as bad as if they were aerated.

The big lesson I learned is that there are a lot of uneven lies so practice you shots with the ball above and below your feet before you play!

The reason I gave it a 4 Star overall instead of 5 was for pace of play. There was a foursome with a caddie (which my friends said means they were resort guests not residents) in front of us and it slowed us down but then again if they paid $250 each to play, I get them taking there time.

Overall, a beautiful place to visit and play golf!