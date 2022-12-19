Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Georgia Golf Resorts

Reynolds Lake Oconee

About
Courses
Images
Videos
Reviews
1 Lake Oconee Trail, Greensboro, Georgia 30642, US
(706) 467-0600
Visit Website
Location Map

About Reynolds Lake Oconee

Reynolds Lake Oconee is a residential and resort community in Georgia about halfway between Augusta and Atlanta. The 12,000-acre development hugs Lake Oconee and provides 374 miles of shoreline and 21 miles of hiking trails. There are six golf courses, including one available exclusively to members (The Creek Club). Courses are designed by Jack Nicklaus (Great Waters), Tom Fazio (The National, 27 holes), Rees Jones (The Oconee) and Bob Cupp (Preserve and Landing). For visitors, Reynolds Lake Oconee has two options for accommodations, the five-star Ritz-Carlton as well as villas for groups and family stays. Visitors can book stay and play packages at the Ritz or in villas and make use of the resort beach area, boat rentals, multiple pools and multiple golf clubhouses. There are 99 holes of golf in total scattered throughout the development. Additionally, the Sandy Creek Sporting Grounds, recently opened, features clay shooting and archery.

Facts

Price Range$$$, $$$$
Property Class★★★★★
Acres12000
Year Opened2002
Number of Units500+

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Casual, Bar
Room TypesRoom, Suite, Villas/Casitas
PoolIndoor, Adults Only
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
MarinaYes
Beach AccessYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Kids ProgramYes
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?Yes

Articles on Reynolds Lake Oconee

Golf Advisor Round Trip: Reynolds Lake Oconee
Articles
What It's Like To Live At Reynolds Lake Oconee
Reynolds Lake Oconee is one of our favorite places in golf, not just for visitors, but for folks looking for a second or retirement home.
8 Min Read
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
11th hole, Great Waters Course at Reynolds Lake Oconee.
Articles
List: The golf courses of Reynolds Lake Oconee, ranked
With six courses to choose from at this top Georgia golf getaway, you may not be able to play them all on one trip. Here's our guide on where to start.
3 Min Read
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Reynolds Kingdom of Golf presented by TaylorMade
Articles
Reynolds Lake Oconee raises the bar with improved 'Kingdom'
The expanded Reynolds Kingdom of Golf presented by TaylorMade at Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia gives the resort one of the top game-improvement centers in the U.S.
5 Min Read
Bailey_headshot (1).JPG
By Mike Bailey
Ritz-Carlton Lodge at Reynolds Plantation
Articles
MetLife injects renewed optimism into Georgia's largest golf resort: Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro
It didn't take long for MetLife to pump new life into Reynolds Lake Oconee, the golf resort community in rural Georgia it rescued from receivership in August 2012.
3 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
The Sandy Creek Sporting Grounds
Articles
Reynolds Lake Oconee ups its buddies-trip game with new sporting grounds
Reynolds Lake Oconee continues to add more amenities for buddies trips. The latest is a state-of-the-art sporting club. Brandon Tucker sees what else is new.
4 Min Read
By Brandon Tucker
The Oconee Course, a Rees Jones design, builds to a stunning lakeside finish
Articles
Reynolds Lake Oconee and the Ritz-Carlton Lodge in Georgia: A Top-10 Golf Resort
A review of the Georgia's Reynolds Lake Oconee and Ritz-Carlton Lodge, a top-10 golf resort in America, our in-depth, first-hand information.
15 Min Read
By Craig Better

Golf courses at Reynolds Lake Oconee

Images from Reynolds Lake Oconee

Reynolds Plantation - Oconee Course: #18
Aerial view of #18 from the Oconee Course at Reynolds Plantation Reynolds Lake Oconee
Reynolds Lake Oconee - Oconee: #17
View of the 17th hole from the Oconee Course at Reynolds Lake Oconee Reynolds Lake Oconee
Reynolds Lake Oconee - Oconee: #18
Looking back from the 18th green from Oconee Course at Reynolds Lake Oconee Reynolds Lake Oconee
Reynolds Lake Oconee - Oconee
View of a green from the Oconee Course at Reynolds Lake Oconee Reynolds Lake Oconee
Reynolds Lake Oconee - Oconee: #15
Sunset view of the 15th green from the Oconee Course at Reynolds Lake Oconee Reynolds Lake Oconee
Reynolds Lake Oconee - Oconee: #15
Aerial view of the 15th hole from the Oconee Course at Reynolds Lake Oconee Reynolds Lake Oconee
Reynolds Plantation - Oconee Course: #5
Reynolds Plantation - Oconee Course: View from #5
Reynolds Plantation - Oconee Course: #12
Reynolds Plantation - Oconee Course: View from #12
Reynolds Plantation - Oconee Course: #15
Reynolds Plantation - Oconee Course: View from #15
Reynolds Plantation - Oconee Course: #17
Reynolds Plantation - Oconee Course: View from #17
Reynolds Plantation - Oconee Course: #18
Reynolds Plantation - Oconee Course: View from #18
Reynolds Lake Oconee - The Landing: #9
Looking back from the 9th green from The Landing at Reynolds Lake Oconee Reynolds Lake Oconee
Reynolds Lake Oconee - The Landing: #1 & #2
View of the 1st and 2nd green from the The Landing at Reynolds Lake Oconee Reynolds Lake Oconee
Reynolds Lake Oconee - The Landing: #18
View of the 18th green from the The Landing at Reynolds Lake Oconee Reynolds Lake Oconee
Reynolds Lake Oconee - The Landing: #4
View of the 4th green from The Landing at Reynolds Lake Oconee Reynolds Lake Oconee
Reynolds Lake Oconee - The Landing: #2
View of the 2nd hole from the The Landing at Reynolds Lake Oconee Reynolds Lake Oconee
The Landing at Reynolds Lake Oconee: #4 & #5
Aerial view of #4 & #5 from The Landing at Reynolds Lake Oconee Reynolds Lake Oconee
The Landing at Reynolds Lake Oconee: #2
View from #2 at The Landing at Reynolds Lake Oconee Reynolds Lake Oconee
The Landing at Reynolds Lake Oconee: #18
Aerial view of #18 from The Landing at Reynolds Lake Oconee Reynolds Lake Oconee
Reynolds Lake Oconee - Creek Club: #5
View from the 5th tee from the Creek Club at Reynolds Lake Oconee Reynolds Lake Oconee
Reynolds Lake Oconee - Creek Club: #9
Looking back from the 9th hole from the Creek Club at Reynolds Lake Oconee Reynolds Lake Oconee
Reynolds Lake Oconee - Creek Club
A view from the Creek Club at Reynolds Lake Oconee Reynolds Lake Oconee
Reynolds Lake Oconee - Creek Club
A view from the Creek Club at Reynolds Lake Oconee Reynolds Lake Oconee
Reynolds Plantation - Creek Club: #1
Reynolds Plantation - Creek Club: View from #1
Reynolds Plantation - Creek Club: #5
Reynolds Plantation - Creek Club: View from #5
Reynolds Plantation - Creek Club: #6
Reynolds Plantation - Creek Club: View from #6
Reynolds Plantation - Creek Club: #12
Reynolds Plantation - Creek Club: View from #12
Reynolds Plantation - Creek Club
Reynolds Plantation - Creek Club
Reynolds Lake Oconee - National Course
A view from the National Course at Reynolds Lake Oconee Reynolds Lake Oconee
Reynolds Lake Oconee - National Course
View of a green from the National Course at Reynolds Lake Oconee Reynolds Lake Oconee
National's Ridge Nine at Reynolds Plantation: #4
National's Ridge Nine at Reynolds Plantation: View from #4
National's Bluff Nine at Reynolds Plantation: #2 & #3
National's Bluff Nine at Reynolds Plantation: Aerial view of #2 & #3
National's Bluff Nine at Reynolds Plantation: #2
National's Bluff Nine at Reynolds Plantation: View from #2
National's Bluff Nine at Reynolds Plantation: #8
National's Bluff Nine at Reynolds Plantation: View from #8
National's Ridge Nine at Reynolds Plantation: #4 & #5
National's Ridge Nine at Reynolds Plantation: Aerial view of #4 & #5
Reynolds Lake Oconee - The Preserve: #12
View from #12 at The Preserve Course at Reynolds Lake Oconee Reynolds Lake Oconee
Reynolds Lake Oconee - The Preserve: #7
View of the 7th green from The Preserve Course at Reynolds Lake Oconee Reynolds Lake Oconee
Reynolds Lake Oconee - The Preserve: #5
View from #5 at Reynolds Lake Oconee - The Preserve Course Reynolds Lake Oconee
Reynolds Lake Oconee - The Preserve: #3
View of the 3rd green from The Preserve Course at Reynolds Lake Oconee Reynolds Lake Oconee
Reynolds Lake Oconee - The Preserve: #8
View of the 8th green from The Preserve Course at Reynolds Lake Oconee Reynolds Lake Oconee
Reynolds Lake Oconee - The Preserve: #18
View from #18 at Reynolds Lake Oconee - The Preserve Course Reynolds Lake Oconee
Reynolds Lake Oconee - The Preserve: #16
View from #16 at The Preserve Reynolds Lake Oconee Reynolds Lake Oconee
Reynolds Lake Oconee - Great Waters: #16
Aerial view of hole #16 at Great Waters Course from Reynolds Lake Oconee Reynolds Lake Oconee
Reynolds Lake Oconee - Great Waters: #14
Aerial view of the 14th hole from the Great Waters Course at Reynolds Lake Oconee Reynolds Lake Oconee
Reynolds Lake Oconee - Great Waters: #11
View of the 11th hole from the Great Waters Course at Reynolds Lake Oconee Reynolds Lake Oconee
Reynolds Lake Oconee - Great Waters: #14
Sunset view of the 14th hole from the Great Waters Course at Reynolds Lake Oconee Reynolds Lake Oconee
Reynolds Plantation - Great Waters Course
Reynolds Plantation - Great Waters Course
Reynolds Plantation - Great Waters: #11
A view from the 11th fairway at Great Waters Course from Reynolds Plantation
Reynolds Plantation - Great Waters: #5
A view over the water of green #5 at Great Waters Course from Reynolds Plantation
Reynolds Lake Oconee - Great Waters: #9
View of the 9th green from the Great Waters Course at Reynolds Lake Oconee Reynolds Lake Oconee
Reynolds Lake Oconee - Great Waters
View of a green from the Great Waters Course at Reynolds Lake Oconee Reynolds Lake Oconee
Reynolds Plantation - Great Waters: #18
Aerial view of the 18th fairway at Great Waters Course from Reynolds Plantation
Reynolds Lake Oconee - National Course
Sunset view of a green from the National Course at Reynolds Lake Oconee Reynolds Lake Oconee
National's Ridge Nine at Reynolds Plantation: #4
National's Ridge Nine at Reynolds Plantation: View from #4
National's Ridge Nine at Reynolds Plantation: #4 & #5
National's Ridge Nine at Reynolds Plantation: Aerial view of #4 & #5
National at Reynolds Plantation
A sunny day view from the National at Reynolds Plantation
Reynolds Lake Oconee - National Course
View of a green from the National Course at Reynolds Lake Oconee Reynolds Lake Oconee
Reynolds Lake Oconee - National Course
Aeria view from the National Course at Reynolds Lake Oconee Reynolds Lake Oconee
Reynolds Lake Oconee - National Course
View of a green from the National Course at Reynolds Lake Oconee Reynolds Lake Oconee
Bluff Nine at Reynolds Plantation: #4
Bluff Nine at Reynolds Plantation: View from #4
National's Bluff Nine at Reynolds Plantation: #2 & #3
National's Bluff Nine at Reynolds Plantation: Aerial view of #2 & #3
National's Bluff Nine at Reynolds Plantation: #2
National's Bluff Nine at Reynolds Plantation: View from #2
National's Bluff Nine at Reynolds Plantation: #8
National's Bluff Nine at Reynolds Plantation: View from #8

Videos about Reynolds Lake Oconee

You're ready to watch!
You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more.
Play_Icon Play

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

World-class Lakefront Golf - Reynolds Lake Oconee
World-class Lakefront Golf - Reynolds Lake Oconee
0:46
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Reynolds Lake Oconee
22:30
Round Trip Extra: Reynolds Lake Oconee's Sandy Creek Sporting Grounds
Round Trip Extra: Reynolds Lake Oconee's Sandy Creek Sporting Grounds
2:05
Golf Advisor: New sporting grounds added to golf- and water-rich Reynolds Lake Oconee
Golf Advisor: New sporting grounds added to golf- and water-rich Reynolds Lake Oconee
1:37
Round Trip Extra: Cruising waterbikes on Lake Oconee
Round Trip Extra: Cruising waterbikes on Lake Oconee
1:41
Greens you have to putt to believe: The Creek Club at Reynolds Lake Oconee
Greens you have to putt to believe: The Creek Club at Reynolds Lake Oconee
2:08

Companion Content

James J. Engh
golfpass.com

Reviews

4.3
35 Reviews (35)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Reynolds Lake Oconee - Great Waters
Default User Avatar
Yi1f1e1yKyJLNf8U7D8w
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
1.0
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

Way overpriced

Nice setting but the overall value is not there. Played during Master’s week and they jack up the prices. At $500 per round, you could play Whistling Straits, Pinehurst #2 even Pebble Beach for that price. This place is absolutely none of those!
Low Lights:
- Grill/Food, not open in the morning.
- The starter was extremely rude!
- No beverage cart for the first 9 holes
- Tee boxes were in poor condition.
- The overall service was poor.
This place just wants your cash and then does not deliver the service.

Conditions Average
Value Poor
Layout Good
Friendliness Poor
Pace Fair
Amenities Poor
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Reynolds Lake Oconee - The Oconee
e0acaad0-ec1b-5e2d-bba4-cc80729af06c
BrandonWebb
Played On
Reviews 306
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Birmingham Advisor
Top 10 Contributor
First Time Playing
Cold weather
Used cart

This course plays terrifically in the fall/winter.

The 12th and 16th holes are standouts. Players must navigate a picturesque creek the length of both holes, making them truly memorable.

The par 3s are very strong as well. All vary a good bit in length.

Being a Rees Jones design, the Oconee course reminded me a great deal of his father’s RTJ Golf Trail in Alabama.

Be sure and end the day at The National Tavern. It’s a great spot.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Reynolds Lake Oconee - Great Waters
e0acaad0-ec1b-5e2d-bba4-cc80729af06c
BrandonWebb
Played On
Reviews 306
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Birmingham Advisor
Top 10 Contributor
First Time Playing
Cold weather
Used cart

I can see why Great Waters owns a spectacular reputation. The lake in involved with 9 of the last 10 holes setting up some postcard shot and scenic value.

Though mild temperatures in this part of the country make Reynolds Oconee an excellent fall getaway destination, my thought is that GW probably is much more enjoyable in the summer, when everything is lush and green. I enjoyed the Oconee course much more, as I feel it plays better in the fall and winter.

GW will test your long-iron game, as several of the par 4s are robust.

End your day at the National Tavern. It is a great hang.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Reynolds Lake Oconee - Great Waters
Default User Avatar
u2498002
Played On
Reviews 19
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Almost every hole is a signature hole

We arrived with only 4 hours of sunlight left in the day and we finished with 20 minutes to spare. I took as many pictures as I did shots and none of them do the course justice. We played two other courses at Reynold's that week but this was the best. Not by much, but it was the best of the three.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Reynolds Lake Oconee - The National - Ridge/Bluff
Default User Avatar
Snaphook417
Played On
Reviews 144
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Top 100 Contributor
Missouri Advisor
First Time Playing

On the way to the masters

This was a great course but probably our least favorite of the lake oconee courses we played. A couple members said this course was also by far the toughest but we felt great waters was tougher. The front nine suited my eye well with a lot of holes going left to right which is perfect for my ball flight. Greens rolled well and several pretty holes. Only downfall was the $300-$350 price due to it being masters week.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Reynolds Lake Oconee - Great Waters
Default User Avatar
Snaphook417
Played On
Reviews 144
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Top 100 Contributor
Missouri Advisor
First Time Playing

Makes the most of the property!

If you like beautiful lake views this is your course. The first 8 holes are nice but kind of ho hum before you get introduced to the last 10 holes with water everywhere. Greens rolled pure and course was nice for early spring. We felt this course was the hardest of the lake oconee courses. Almost every hole plays for a RH draw and goes to the left which does not fit my eye but was still fun. Only downfall was the $300-$350 cost due to it being masters week. Coming down the 16-18th holes at sunset are a treat.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Reynolds Lake Oconee - The Oconee
Default User Avatar
Snaphook417
Played On
Reviews 144
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Top 100 Contributor
Missouri Advisor
First Time Playing

Lake Golf at it's Finest

Great Course Design and Layout with some beautiful water holes. Roughs were over seeded giving it a nice plush green look even in early spring. Course was in great condition and greens rolled pure. I believe this was my favorite of the lake oconee courses with great waters following closely behind. Played with a couple members who were very nice as well. Only downside was the $300-350 price tag (because of it being masters week).

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Reynolds Lake Oconee - Great Waters
Default User Avatar
g6jQdZmIKM0uW608Yjfx
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
1.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

WORST CUSTOMER SERVICE SEEN TO DATE

Showed up to play with daughter (Fathers Day Gift). No one to meet us and help with bags. Gave us 2 hot water bottles (not cooled) and told us to go get in line at the tee. No starter, so teed off after waiting for one group and were met on the 2nd tee box by a bald employee in a golf cart accusing us of jumping in rotation. Tried to explain what we were told, however, he treated us like criminals with horrible/nasty attitude. Followed him back to the pro shop where the pro also was extremely rude/arrogant and continued to treat us like criminals. Pros name was Brody. Basically, they had no starters, got the tee times all screwed up and then blamed us as the customers. I have played golf all over the country at public and private courses and without a doubt will say this was THE WORST CUSTOMER SERVICE I HAVE EVER SEEN at a golf course. Very pricy and shouldn't get this kind of treatment anywhere let alone at this price!

Conditions Excellent
Value Poor
Friendliness Poor
Pace Poor
Amenities Poor
Difficulty Moderate
Reynolds Lake Oconee - The Landing
Default User Avatar
SCGolfer369
Played On
Reviews 15
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Mixed feelings

The course conditions were great (positive), a few great views of the lake (positive), blind uphill approach shots (negative), not cart service (negative). Now a few things: we were first group out and done inside of 3:30 (threesome), so speed wasn't an issue; greens were aerated 3 weeks ago, but still in better than average shape. Will I go back, probably, but will try the other Lake Oconee courses first.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Reynolds Lake Oconee - Great Waters
Default User Avatar
SCGolfer369
Played On
Reviews 15
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

A true masterpiece

What can be said that hasn't already been said? A little slow for the front nice (as far as scoring), but I think the back nine, I was so in awe of the views, that I wasn't even paying attention to golf. After I finished, I realized I shot a 79. With the exception of 10, ALL holes on the back nine have INCREDIBLE views of the lake, I'm talking full-on panoramic views. I will definitely be getting back there. I won't even hold against them, the fact that they aerated the greens just 2 weeks ago, yet were still in better than average shape.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Reynolds Lake Oconee - Great Waters
Default User Avatar
dmiller0670
Played On
Reviews 13
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

The best of Lake Oconee

The back 9 is the best stretch of 9 holes of any course I’ve ever played. I could not recommend this course enough. Jack out did himself on this one.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Average
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Reynolds Lake Oconee - The Oconee
u00000432421
u00000432421
Played On
Reviews 7
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
Incentivized Review
5.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Maybe the best at Reynolds Lake Oconee

Played the Oconee course today at Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro Georgia. Golf advisor did a trip with Matt Ginella in 2018 which you can watch on the website.

Nice range and practice area with the Taylormade Kingdom in the distance while on the range. From the start this is a very scenic golf course. Ponds, turtles, deer, and lake oconee can be seen and do come into play. The last 4 holes are my favorite because of the lake and they are just good holes.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Reynolds Lake Oconee - Great Waters
Default User Avatar
QCYjselqLyKFFqY5aX0g
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
Incentivized Review
5.0
Previously Played

Jack Nicklaus Redesign

This course was wonderful prior to the redesign but is even better nice. Just opened so greens are hard and cart path only. A great course for every level player and the scenery on the back can’t be beat

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Reynolds Lake Oconee - Great Waters
2ddfa402-ef38-52a7-a64c-864f3eb4f35b
TimGavrichGP
Played On
Reviews 335
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Golf Advisor
Perfect weather
Used cart

Solid Nicklaus fare in a special setting

Water plays a big role in the fame of certain golf courses. In most cases, it's a sea, ocean or Great Lake. At Reynolds Lake Oconee is the star, and while it's no Superior or Michigan, it is central to the identity of courses, especially Great Waters, where it is a factor on nine of the last ten holes.

After a year-plus renovation by Jack Nicklaus, Great Waters is ready for its next quarter-century anchoring a strong set of resort and member courses. You'll pay a premium to play it, but for your dollars you get an American inland course with unmatched access to a beautiful body of water, with the block-and-tackle design features you've come to expect from the Golden Bear: aerial game emphasis, stately holes and a measure of Augusta inspiration.

Conditions Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Reynolds Lake Oconee - The Preserve Course
2ddfa402-ef38-52a7-a64c-864f3eb4f35b
TimGavrichGP
Played On
Reviews 335
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Golf Advisor
First Time Playing
Used cart

Austere bunkering lets terrain do the talking

Many golf courses are over-bunkered. Rather than strategic hazards, bunkers often become crutches used by architects to add "character" or "eye candy" to a course. Which makes it refreshing to see a course with relatively few.

To be fair, flat courses often need bunkers to be interesting.

The Preserve has barely a dozen and a half bunkers, which is appropriate given the significant natural rise and fall of most of the hole corridors. Uphill shots abound, but due to light bunkering and plenty of gathering slopes, such shots are manageable. The front-nine holes by Lake Oconee offer only token looks, unfortunately, but overall The Preserve is an enjoyable layout for members and guests.

Conditions Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Reynolds Lake Oconee - The Oconee
Default User Avatar
birdiebobby
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
Incentivized Review
4.0
First Time Playing

Beautiful Course

Loved the course. Would go there again. Better bring your A game.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Reynolds Lake Oconee - The National - Ridge/Bluff
Default User Avatar
birdiebobby
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
Incentivized Review
4.0
First Time Playing
Hot weather

Greens like are super fast

I loved the course however the greens were starting to go dormant and they were slick. The course superintendent put the pins in much to difficult of a spot for amateurs. Would like to play again when the greens were not so fast.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Reynolds Lake Oconee - The Oconee
Default User Avatar
u371523190
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing

Way overpriced for aerated greens

Good course, fun design with lots of elevated tees which I liked. However, paying $200 for punched greens is outrageous- definitely left a bad taste in my mouth. I would expect a steep discount when the ball is bouncing along and frequently thrown off course the intended line.

Obviously if you’re staying at the Ritz and are a golf nut like me, you’re kind of at their mercy so make sure to plan around the aeration schedule.

Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Reynolds Lake Oconee - The Oconee
d03a99f1-900b-5b05-b753-11b59afad73b
GalCallaway
Played On
Reviews 83
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Top 500 Contributor
New Jersey Advisor
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

Beautiful Course but Pace of Play a Bit Slow

First, do not use my fee rate as an example of what you will pay., it was women's golf month so it was a special fee to encourage women to play! I was a guest of a friend that retired to Reynolds and was told the regular rate was $250 for guests staying at the Ritz. And, if you do a discovery package (if you consider moving to Reynolds), golf is part of the package so check out that deal.

It is a beautiful course - just check out the two photos I uploaded to Golf Advisor.

The course was in great condition expect the greens had sand on them from some type of treatment (not punch holes from aeration) that made them a a touch bumpy but not as bad as if they were aerated.

The big lesson I learned is that there are a lot of uneven lies so practice you shots with the ball above and below your feet before you play!

The reason I gave it a 4 Star overall instead of 5 was for pace of play. There was a foursome with a caddie (which my friends said means they were resort guests not residents) in front of us and it slowed us down but then again if they paid $250 each to play, I get them taking there time.

Overall, a beautiful place to visit and play golf!

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Fair
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Reynolds Lake Oconee - The Oconee
84a9da4f-6b7a-5448-a503-1bcd8ba4f2cd
RettJ
Played On
Reviews 255
Handicap 15-19
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Top 25 Contributor
Georgia Advisor
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Amazing golf facility and beautiful golf course

This was my first time playing The Oconee at Reynolds Plantation. I love the course and the conditions were amazing.

At each hole I found myself saying, "this is a beautiful golf hole." The course and scenery is beautiful. Several views of Lake Oconee. The conditions were fantastic. The greens were firm, smooth and rolled true with lots of undulations, slopes and tricky breaks. This is one of the best courses I have played in several years. It ranks right along all the top courses (Blue Monster, Ocean Course, TPC Sawgrass, etc). I could and would play this course every week. Simply great!!!

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
1 2
Now Reading
Search Near Me