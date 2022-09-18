Sea Palms Resort

I was warmly greeted at the bag drop by the cart staff and the starter. Both were very helpful with acclimating me to both where I needed to go and to all that was needed to know. The driving range is closed due to damage from a past storm, but there is a warmup net available for use. The course was a victim of torrential rainfall prior to my arrival and required that 5 holes be played as “Cart Path Only” (this does not include the par 3s, which are always under the Path Only rule). Due to the rainfall, it was obvious that the sand in the bunkers was too wet to groom with the machines: however, we did not see any standing water in them. Kudos to the maintenance staff for returning the course to an excellent playing condition! 1 star subtracted due to the demeanor of the Pro Shop appearing to be a little standoffish both at check-in and and when shopping post-round (not the reception that one would expect at a resort-maybe it was because the Georgia-Vanderbilt football game was on the TV and/or I wasn’t a resort guest?); however, no one was neither rude to me nor did anyone force me to wait when I made a purchase after my round. In conclusion, the 3-hour round-trip drive from Jacksonville FL was well worth it, and I will absolutely be returning to Sea Palms in the near future.