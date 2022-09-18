Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Georgia Golf Resorts

Sea Palms Resort

515 North Windward Drive, St. Simons Island, Georgia 31522, US
(912) 638-3351
About Sea Palms Resort

Sea Palms Resort is a golf community on St. Simons Island in coastal Georgia with condominium style accommodations in the resort village or beachfront. Guests at Sea Palms Resort have access to the club's 18-hole golf course, fitness center, pool and other member amenities. The Sea Gate Inn features condominium-style suites with modern, full kitchens, private balconies and living spaces. The beach on St. Simons Island is accessible on the south end. The 18-hole golf course was originally designed by George Cobb and fully renovated in 2019.

Facts

Price Range$$, $$$
Property Class★★★
Year Opened1967
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities & Services

RestaurantsBar, Casual
Room TypesVillas/Casitas, Suite
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
MarinaYes
Beach AccessYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No
Sea Palms Golf Club
Sea Palms Golf Experience Package
FROM $237 (USD)
ST SIMONS ISLAND, GA | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Sea Palms Resort and 2 rounds of golf at Sea Palms Golf Club.

Golf courses at Sea Palms Resort

I was warmly greeted at the bag drop by the cart staff and the starter. Both were very helpful with acclimating me to both where I needed to go and to all that was needed to know. The driving range is closed due to damage from a past storm, but there is a warmup net available for use. The course was a victim of torrential rainfall prior to my arrival and required that 5 holes be played as "Cart Path Only" (this does not include the par 3s, which are always under the Path Only rule). Due to the rainfall, it was obvious that the sand in the bunkers was too wet to groom with the machines: however, we did not see any standing water in them. Kudos to the maintenance staff for returning the course to an excellent playing condition! 1 star subtracted due to the demeanor of the Pro Shop appearing to be a little standoffish both at check-in and and when shopping post-round (not the reception that one would expect at a resort-maybe it was because the Georgia-Vanderbilt football game was on the TV and/or I wasn't a resort guest?); however, no one was neither rude to me nor did anyone force me to wait when I made a purchase after my round. In conclusion, the 3-hour round-trip drive from Jacksonville FL was well worth it, and I will absolutely be returning to Sea Palms in the near future.

Have played 2x now. One dry, one wet. Greens are very good. 4-5 very strong holes and none that I would call less than standard. Nice variety as you make your way around the course. Good tee marker/length options. I don't carry a rangefinder and had no problem on distances…sprinkler head yardages throughout. A very few scruffy or bare areas on the green surrounds, but always playable.
Overall highly playable and enjoyable.

Besides the booking fee of $7, we were surprised to find out that we were each charged over $7 in "additional taxes" when we checked in.. The afternoon rate was less than the morning rate but with the "surprise" charge we would not have selected this course to play. There are plenty of other quality courses within a reasonable distance that do not charge as much. The course was in reasonably good condition and is a so-so layout. The club was "under renovation" and bathrooms were outside in a fancy portolet. There was no snack bar open at the turn and refreshment cart was pricey. Putting green next to club house was not in very good condition. Not likely to return to play this course

Good course to play

I received a good 20% discount on teeoff.com and that brought the price down to my liking. When we played the course was wet and no role but it is a very challenging course and with no role at my age made it very difficult. I would definitely recommend other golfers to play this course.

Great Day of Golf

My playing partner decided not to play . The course was fine with that, I was really glad. They send me off as a single , an on the 1 st tee box I joined up with a very nice gentleman about my age and we had a great round of golf.

Beach Golf

The golf was great , course was in very good condition, pace of play was very slow, they most definitely could use some refreshment cart.

I was quoted $ 60 to play this course. They charged 88.81.
When I questioned, I was told the quoted price didn't include cart fee.
I thought this was unusual as I have never paid any additional to what I was quoted by Golf Now.

I was not happy about this.

