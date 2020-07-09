About The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort is located on Georgia's Saint Simons Island. The main resort complex is 12 miles from the 18-hole golf course, which is located on the quiet north end of the island. King & Prince Beach & Golf Resort has 195 units of accommodation consisting of rooms, suites, villas and home rentals. The resort features oceanfront, outdoor dining, as well as a wide variety of outdoor activities from tennis to yoga, pilates, hike and bike trails. Excursions can also be arranged throughout St. Simons Island for boating, fishing and beachfront horseback riding. The golf course has been a past recipient of the Golfers' Choice US Top 50 on Golf Advisor.

Facts Price Range $$$, $$ Property Class ★★★ Acres 608 Year Opened 1941 Number of Units 100-300 Amenities Restaurants Fine, Bar, Casual Room Types Room, Suite, Villas/Casitas Tennis Yes Fitness Center Yes Practice Facility Yes Marina Yes Beach Access Yes Golf School/Academy Yes Banquet Space Yes Services Room Service Yes Concierge Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? Yes Is resort stay required for a tee time? No