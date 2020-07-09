Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Georgia Golf Resorts

The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort

A view of a green from The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort.
201 Arnold Road, Saint Simons Island, Georgia 31522, US
(800) 342-0212
Location Map

About The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort

The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort is located on Georgia's Saint Simons Island. The main resort complex is 12 miles from the 18-hole golf course, which is located on the quiet north end of the island. King & Prince Beach & Golf Resort has 195 units of accommodation consisting of rooms, suites, villas and home rentals. The resort features oceanfront, outdoor dining, as well as a wide variety of outdoor activities from tennis to yoga, pilates, hike and bike trails. Excursions can also be arranged throughout St. Simons Island for boating, fishing and beachfront horseback riding. The golf course has been a past recipient of the Golfers' Choice US Top 50 on Golf Advisor.

Facts

Price Range$$$, $$
Property Class★★★
Acres608
Year Opened1941
Number of Units100-300

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite, Villas/Casitas
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
MarinaYes
Beach AccessYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort

Reviews

4.7
818 Reviews (818)

Reviewer Photos

The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u2877828
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u3725143
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
Estone
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
mjbb62
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Just beautiful!

Course was immaculate! Best greens I have ever played. Would like to see rates go down some; might could play more often.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u383723492
Played On
Reviews 6
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Golf and nature walk

Beautiful course with deer, rabbits, small gators, storks, cormorants and hawks to help keep your mind off a bad shot here and there. Greens were excellent, receptive and rolled fast. Played King & Prince 3 times this week on vacation. Worth it!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u421750210
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
jasonmwhitworth
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
bubba69
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u823221770
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
levi471
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u315188720
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
Bryce214
Played On
Reviews 6
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
whemsworth2
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 15-19
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
stroh3225
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
stroh3225
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
golferjac
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Beautiful course

Beautiful course, especially the back nine. Very good condition.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
dalehaney
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Always fun!

This course is always fun. Great staff excellent lay out.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
Dubrobnovich1
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
1.0
Verified Purchaser

Booking through GN

Booking through GN gives the customer zero flexibility. Will not utilize GN or play King and Prince again..

Conditions Fair
Value Poor
Layout Fair
Friendliness Poor
Pace Average
Amenities Fair
The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
Bolt2007
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Course in great shape.

I live here on the King & Prince golf course. It's a great course & a good lay out. I am 76 years old and I would play more but my body fights me. I love the course but wish they had a better rate for people like me who would join the course but couldn't play enough to make it feasible money wise.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
uQRVY6483QR
Played On
Reviews 106
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Top 100 Contributor
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

A must play golf course

A must play golf course when you are in the area. This golf course is absolutely awesome. Plus the guy at the pro shop is super nice. Highly recommended!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
1 2 3 4 5
