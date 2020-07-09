The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort
About The King and Prince Beach & Golf ResortThe King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort is located on Georgia's Saint Simons Island. The main resort complex is 12 miles from the 18-hole golf course, which is located on the quiet north end of the island. King & Prince Beach & Golf Resort has 195 units of accommodation consisting of rooms, suites, villas and home rentals. The resort features oceanfront, outdoor dining, as well as a wide variety of outdoor activities from tennis to yoga, pilates, hike and bike trails. Excursions can also be arranged throughout St. Simons Island for boating, fishing and beachfront horseback riding. The golf course has been a past recipient of the Golfers' Choice US Top 50 on Golf Advisor.
Just beautiful!
Course was immaculate! Best greens I have ever played. Would like to see rates go down some; might could play more often.
Golf and nature walk
Beautiful course with deer, rabbits, small gators, storks, cormorants and hawks to help keep your mind off a bad shot here and there. Greens were excellent, receptive and rolled fast. Played King & Prince 3 times this week on vacation. Worth it!
Beautiful course
Beautiful course, especially the back nine. Very good condition.
Always fun!
This course is always fun. Great staff excellent lay out.
Booking through GN
Booking through GN gives the customer zero flexibility. Will not utilize GN or play King and Prince again..
Course in great shape.
I live here on the King & Prince golf course. It's a great course & a good lay out. I am 76 years old and I would play more but my body fights me. I love the course but wish they had a better rate for people like me who would join the course but couldn't play enough to make it feasible money wise.
A must play golf course
A must play golf course when you are in the area. This golf course is absolutely awesome. Plus the guy at the pro shop is super nice. Highly recommended!