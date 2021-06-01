Prince Waikiki (Oahu)

Great course, very friendly staff. Course and greens were in great condition. On vacation so I rented clubs from the pro shop. The clubs were TaylorMade M6 and in good condition. If I had anything negative to say it would be that the balls that were given with the rentals were TaylorMade Response. I’m definitely not a fan of those balls. Otherwise everything else was very enjoyable. If you want to golf in Hawaii, I would definitely recommend this course. Booked through GolfNow and got a much better price than the course advertised on-line. Mahalo to the staff!