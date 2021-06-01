Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Hawaii Golf Resorts

Prince Waikiki (Oahu)

100 Holomoana St,, Honolulu, Hawaii 96815, US
(855) 622-7558
Location Map

About Prince Waikiki (Oahu)

Prince Waikiki is a resort in the heart of Honolulu that also operates the 27-hole Hawaii Prince Golf Club on Oahu, which is located 23 miles away in Ewa Beach. The Prince Waikiki features 563 guest rooms and suites in its 33 floors with floor-to-ceiling windows. There is a spa onsite, infinity pool and multiple dining options featuring Hawaiian fare and sushi. Prince Waikiki is one of three Hawaiian resorts operated by Prince Resorts Hawaii, which also operates the Hawaii (Big) Island's Westin Hapuna Beach Resort and Mauna Kea Beach Resort.

Facts

Price Range$$$$
Property Class★★★★
Year Opened1990
Number of Units500+

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Beach AccessYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Prince Waikiki (Oahu)

4.3
277 Reviews

Reviewer Photos

Hawaii Prince Golf Club - A/B Nines
Default User Avatar
u314161744426
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

enjoyed golf w/ partner

Good condions of fairway

Green contion also good ...

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Hawaii Prince Golf Club - A/B Nines
Default User Avatar
jillusive
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Hawaii Prince Golf Club

Great course, very friendly staff. Course and greens were in great condition. On vacation so I rented clubs from the pro shop. The clubs were TaylorMade M6 and in good condition. If I had anything negative to say it would be that the balls that were given with the rentals were TaylorMade Response. I’m definitely not a fan of those balls. Otherwise everything else was very enjoyable. If you want to golf in Hawaii, I would definitely recommend this course. Booked through GolfNow and got a much better price than the course advertised on-line. Mahalo to the staff!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Hawaii Prince Golf Club - A/B Nines
Default User Avatar
u1818384
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Good Value

Played in 3:30. Course was in a lot better shape than when I played it a few years ago. Greens were excellent and fairways were in good shape. Great value. Will play this again.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Hawaii Prince Golf Club - A/B Nines
Default User Avatar
DJSlider
Played On
Reviews 47
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Arizona Advisor
Top 1000 Contributor
Previously Played
Windy weather
Walked

Always a 5 Star Golf Experience at Prince Hawaii Hotel

It's always a 5 star golf experience at the Hawaii Prince, or Prince Waikiki Hotel, whatever it's called. I think they have one of the best start set ups anywhere. The carts and starter are right there outside the golf shop and they really apply effort to make the whole experience good. The course is always in nice shape and today was no exception. It's always a little windy though so bring your best low ball flight game. Super value, super round. Thanks Hawaii Prince

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Hawaii Prince Golf Club - A/B Nines
Default User Avatar
DaisukeMatsuno
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Hawaii Prince Golf Club - A/B Nines
Default User Avatar
ayamagata
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Hawaii Prince Golf Club - A/B Nines
Default User Avatar
u314159709002
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Used cart

Better than a day at work

The course played well. The tees and fairways were maintained fine. The only reason for the 2 star (fair) course conditions' rating is they had punched the greens which looked like 2 weeks ago, it was about a week or two away from being fully healed. So bumpy puts, slow sandy greens, you know the deal. But overall it was a good day of golf. I've played the course before without punched greens and it is a good course. I will definitely be back.

Conditions Fair
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Hawaii Prince Golf Club - A/B Nines
Default User Avatar
Bryan7295824
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Nice course!

Very well kept. Speed of play was great for a busy Saturday. Beautiful course. Challenging but not too much. Carts and gps/scorecard we’re really nice.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Hawaii Prince Golf Club - A/B Nines
Default User Avatar
unclepaul45
Played On
Reviews 11
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Exceded expectations

Well laid our, all three 9 hole layouts. Tee boxes, fairways & green in good shape.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Hawaii Prince Golf Club - A/B Nines
Default User Avatar
Angela1972
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Hawaii Prince Golf Club - A/B Nines
Default User Avatar
kirkdeg
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Hawaii Prince Golf Club - A/B Nines
Default User Avatar
RGE55EC2CA54CD2182A
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Fair
Hawaii Prince Golf Club - A/B Nines
Default User Avatar
RGF040CD392D07424D9F
Played On
Reviews 1
1.0
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Used cart

Slow and poorly marshalled

Course policy is no 5 somes. Of course that meant there were 2 5 somes ahead of us.

A marshall drove around the course but as far as we could tell, did not care about pace of play.

Ultimately, after waiting on every hole and having 2 groups behind us waiting in their carts as we teed off, we decided to quit. We drove forward past the 2 5 somes and found there were 3 holes open ahead of the first 5 some.

What a waste. The 5s were unconcerned about their pace of play apparently the course management doesn't care either.

We will not be back.

Conditions Fair
Value Fair
Layout Average
Friendliness Average
Pace Poor
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Hawaii Prince Golf Club - A/B Nines
Default User Avatar
DaisukeMatsuno
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Green condition was good.

Green condition was good. I got a eagle C9 Hole, yay!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Difficulty Fairly Easy
Hawaii Prince Golf Club - A/B Nines
Default User Avatar
u314161192808
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Hawaii Prince Golf Club - A/B Nines
Default User Avatar
Anonymous
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 25+
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser

Duplicate reaquest

Good course. But I have already rated the course last week.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Hawaii Prince Golf Club - A/B Nines
Default User Avatar
u8065900
Played On
Reviews 13
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Hawaii Prince Golf Club - A/B Nines
Default User Avatar
Anonymous
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 25+
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Hawaii Prince Golf Club - A/B Nines
Default User Avatar
RGE55EC2CA54CD2182A
Played On
Reviews 4
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Fair
Amenities Average
Hawaii Prince Golf Club - A/B Nines
Default User Avatar
mikestork
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Difficulty Moderate
