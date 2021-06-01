Prince Waikiki (Oahu)
About Prince Waikiki (Oahu)Prince Waikiki is a resort in the heart of Honolulu that also operates the 27-hole Hawaii Prince Golf Club on Oahu, which is located 23 miles away in Ewa Beach. The Prince Waikiki features 563 guest rooms and suites in its 33 floors with floor-to-ceiling windows. There is a spa onsite, infinity pool and multiple dining options featuring Hawaiian fare and sushi. Prince Waikiki is one of three Hawaiian resorts operated by Prince Resorts Hawaii, which also operates the Hawaii (Big) Island's Westin Hapuna Beach Resort and Mauna Kea Beach Resort.
Photo submitted by robgonzo on 02/22/2021
Photo submitted by LisaSetze on 01/06/2021
Not prince but guess what course Photo submitted by vland1golfer on 06/09/2020
One of the many water hazards Photo submitted by Rrimsinth on 01/02/2015
Photo submitted by Rrimsinth on 01/02/2015
Sunset coming soon Photo submitted by Rrimsinth on 01/02/2015
Cotton Candy sky Photo submitted by Rrimsinth on 01/02/2015
Photo submitted by Rrimsinth on 01/02/2015
Water makes the seventh hole on the A nine at Hawaii Prince Golf Club a challenge. Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 01/29/2014
Military jet above/Hawaii Prince Photo submitted by Dwight8731556 on 07/24/2013
Nice open course Photo submitted by Devin1073124 on 04/27/2013
enjoyed golf w/ partner
Good condions of fairway
Green contion also good ...
Hawaii Prince Golf Club
Great course, very friendly staff. Course and greens were in great condition. On vacation so I rented clubs from the pro shop. The clubs were TaylorMade M6 and in good condition. If I had anything negative to say it would be that the balls that were given with the rentals were TaylorMade Response. I’m definitely not a fan of those balls. Otherwise everything else was very enjoyable. If you want to golf in Hawaii, I would definitely recommend this course. Booked through GolfNow and got a much better price than the course advertised on-line. Mahalo to the staff!
Good Value
Played in 3:30. Course was in a lot better shape than when I played it a few years ago. Greens were excellent and fairways were in good shape. Great value. Will play this again.
Always a 5 Star Golf Experience at Prince Hawaii Hotel
It's always a 5 star golf experience at the Hawaii Prince, or Prince Waikiki Hotel, whatever it's called. I think they have one of the best start set ups anywhere. The carts and starter are right there outside the golf shop and they really apply effort to make the whole experience good. The course is always in nice shape and today was no exception. It's always a little windy though so bring your best low ball flight game. Super value, super round. Thanks Hawaii Prince
Better than a day at work
The course played well. The tees and fairways were maintained fine. The only reason for the 2 star (fair) course conditions' rating is they had punched the greens which looked like 2 weeks ago, it was about a week or two away from being fully healed. So bumpy puts, slow sandy greens, you know the deal. But overall it was a good day of golf. I've played the course before without punched greens and it is a good course. I will definitely be back.
Nice course!
Very well kept. Speed of play was great for a busy Saturday. Beautiful course. Challenging but not too much. Carts and gps/scorecard we’re really nice.
Exceded expectations
Well laid our, all three 9 hole layouts. Tee boxes, fairways & green in good shape.
Slow and poorly marshalled
Course policy is no 5 somes. Of course that meant there were 2 5 somes ahead of us.
A marshall drove around the course but as far as we could tell, did not care about pace of play.
Ultimately, after waiting on every hole and having 2 groups behind us waiting in their carts as we teed off, we decided to quit. We drove forward past the 2 5 somes and found there were 3 holes open ahead of the first 5 some.
What a waste. The 5s were unconcerned about their pace of play apparently the course management doesn't care either.
We will not be back.
Green condition was good.
Green condition was good. I got a eagle C9 Hole, yay!
Duplicate reaquest
Good course. But I have already rated the course last week.