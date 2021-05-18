Barren River Lake State Resort Park
About Barren River Lake State Resort ParkA 10,000-acre lake is the centerpiece of the Barren River Lake State Resort Park. The Louie B. Nunn Lodge is home to 51 rooms, meeting and conference facilities and the Driftwood Restaurant. The 22 two-bedroom cabins feature four beds, a full kitchen, dining room, living room, picnic table and grill. The villas add even more space, a gas fireplace and a screened-in porch. There's also a 99-site campground. Activities range from basketball, hiking and biking, birding, boating (there's a boat launch and marina with rentals) and fishing to golf on a 6,507-yard course, orienteering and shuffleboard.
Second shot to No. 13
Hole #9 from behind the green
Hidden gem in the woods
Absolutely beautiful, well kept course tucked away in the woods. Hidden gem for sure. The staff is wonderful, the course was really fun with the elevation change and hole diversity. Some of the holes are right on the lake. I can’t describe enough just how beautiful this course is and pictures do not do it justice. Definitely check this place out.
Tough and challenging
The course was in great shape compared to when I played it last fall.
The layout is very challenging with the rolling fairways and doglegs but I like challenging
Greens were a little sore than I’m used to but very consistent so easy to adjust to.
Has some very scenic and holes and friendly deer.
Tee boxes could be better but I’ve played worse
State park course
Always love playing barren state park,
It’s early and the fairways haven’t come in yet but it will get there. Great layout with some challenging holes!!
Good, challenging course.
Wish they had a typical driving range. They have one, but you provide your own balls and shag yourself after practicing. They do have a "warm up" area with a net just off the first tee box, but it's just not the same. All in all, for the money it's a good, challenging course. Fairways and greens were in good shape, greens speed was perfect - for my liking anyways.
Definitely my favorite
The Staff is very Friendly I enjoyed the course very much the pace fantastic only downside it’s a little far from my home but I still enjoy going when I can.
Plugged
Greens were just plugged and almost unplayable! Rest of the course was average.
Peaceful Course
This is a challenging course but it’s peaceful (deer come out to watch sometimes), the employees are awesome, and the pace is perfect.
A wet slog with a bunch of other people
To start, the normally friendly staff was marred by the late arrival of the lady in the clubhouse. At 655, she was taking her sweet time putting coins in her drawer while 7 people wait in line...including the folks with a 7a tee time. There is no excuse for this, other than a young lady who doesn’t play golf...or care about her job. The first few people all got under her skin for one reason or another. Get to work on time, or bring a far better attitude to the job young lady.
But that’s not a review of the course. I teed off at 710, and it was wet, I mean not just normal dew patrol wet...I mean haven’t mowed in a few days wet. Greens are diseased, so definitely take a 2-putt rule for many of them.
We played Mineral Mound 2 weeks ago, so we could compare the two courses ostensibly managed by the same people. This one is a hot mess. Fairways were ok, but tees, greens, and rough were all in very bad shape. Not how a course should be on Labor Day weekend.
Layout is good, not great. Mineral mound wows you...this is more annoying. No roll (did I mention it was wet?) and 12 of 18 holes feature some sort of dogleg right. My son played the tips, I played tee 2. We both should’ve played up, since the course plays longer than the yardage due to conditions. Choose a yardage about 400 yards shorter than your normal...especially if wet. Greens were about an 8 and soft. There is a lot of maintenance needed on this course.
We finished in 3 hours, but I think it was slower for most folks due to an early morning beginner group just behind us.
Have Lost Ground
Have been playing this course for a few years now. Just to be Up Front it is one of the least favorite place to play. Seems like your always on the side of the hill except a couple holes. Greens have lost a lot of ground. Play #1 as 2 putt rule for sure. A lot of trouble finding balls just off of the fairway as the rough is soft and the ball sinks deep into it. I know stay in the fairways and you don't have that problem.
Always friendly staff, Nice!
New carts are very nice.