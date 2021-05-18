Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Kentucky Golf Resorts

Barren River Lake State Resort Park

1149 State Park Road, Lucas, Kentucky 42156, US
(270) 646-2151
Location Map

About Barren River Lake State Resort Park

A 10,000-acre lake is the centerpiece of the Barren River Lake State Resort Park. The Louie B. Nunn Lodge is home to 51 rooms, meeting and conference facilities and the Driftwood Restaurant. The 22 two-bedroom cabins feature four beds, a full kitchen, dining room, living room, picnic table and grill. The villas add even more space, a gas fireplace and a screened-in porch. There's also a 99-site campground. Activities range from basketball, hiking and biking, birding, boating (there's a boat launch and marina with rentals) and fishing to golf on a 6,507-yard course, orienteering and shuffleboard.

Facts

Price Range$$
Property Class★★★
Acres10000
Year Opened1965
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities & Services

RestaurantsCasual
Room TypesRoom
MarinaYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Barren River Lake State Resort Park

Reviews

4.1
89 Reviews (89)

Reviewer Photos

Barren River Lake State Resort Park Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u314161771697
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Barren River Lake State Resort Park Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u314161273107
Played On
Reviews 4
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Barren River Lake State Resort Park Golf Course
Default User Avatar
eddiebigeddie
Played On
Reviews 7
Handicap 15-19
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Barren River Lake State Resort Park Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u541173743
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Barren River Lake State Resort Park Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u104722007
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 20-24
Skill Beginner
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Hidden gem in the woods

Absolutely beautiful, well kept course tucked away in the woods. Hidden gem for sure. The staff is wonderful, the course was really fun with the elevation change and hole diversity. Some of the holes are right on the lake. I can’t describe enough just how beautiful this course is and pictures do not do it justice. Definitely check this place out.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Barren River Lake State Resort Park Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Tommy8954596
Played On
Reviews 13
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Tough and challenging

The course was in great shape compared to when I played it last fall.
The layout is very challenging with the rolling fairways and doglegs but I like challenging
Greens were a little sore than I’m used to but very consistent so easy to adjust to.
Has some very scenic and holes and friendly deer.
Tee boxes could be better but I’ve played worse

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Barren River Lake State Resort Park Golf Course
Default User Avatar
buckhunter017
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Barren River Lake State Resort Park Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Bradhasegawa
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Barren River Lake State Resort Park Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Goplay1
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

State park course

Always love playing barren state park,
It’s early and the fairways haven’t come in yet but it will get there. Great layout with some challenging holes!!

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Barren River Lake State Resort Park Golf Course
Default User Avatar
TWIM1006
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Barren River Lake State Resort Park Golf Course
Default User Avatar
wmsiegrist
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played

Good, challenging course.

Wish they had a typical driving range. They have one, but you provide your own balls and shag yourself after practicing. They do have a "warm up" area with a net just off the first tee box, but it's just not the same. All in all, for the money it's a good, challenging course. Fairways and greens were in good shape, greens speed was perfect - for my liking anyways.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Fair
Barren River Lake State Resort Park Golf Course
Default User Avatar
kyon123
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Definitely my favorite

The Staff is very Friendly I enjoyed the course very much the pace fantastic only downside it’s a little far from my home but I still enjoy going when I can.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Barren River Lake State Resort Park Golf Course
Default User Avatar
PrincipalH
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
2.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Plugged

Greens were just plugged and almost unplayable! Rest of the course was average.

Conditions Fair
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Fair
Barren River Lake State Resort Park Golf Course
Default User Avatar
mollykerby
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Peaceful Course

This is a challenging course but it’s peaceful (deer come out to watch sometimes), the employees are awesome, and the pace is perfect.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Barren River Lake State Resort Park Golf Course
Default User Avatar
donlonmi12
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Barren River Lake State Resort Park Golf Course
Default User Avatar
cgrisham
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
3.0
First Time Playing

A wet slog with a bunch of other people

To start, the normally friendly staff was marred by the late arrival of the lady in the clubhouse. At 655, she was taking her sweet time putting coins in her drawer while 7 people wait in line...including the folks with a 7a tee time. There is no excuse for this, other than a young lady who doesn’t play golf...or care about her job. The first few people all got under her skin for one reason or another. Get to work on time, or bring a far better attitude to the job young lady.

But that’s not a review of the course. I teed off at 710, and it was wet, I mean not just normal dew patrol wet...I mean haven’t mowed in a few days wet. Greens are diseased, so definitely take a 2-putt rule for many of them.

We played Mineral Mound 2 weeks ago, so we could compare the two courses ostensibly managed by the same people. This one is a hot mess. Fairways were ok, but tees, greens, and rough were all in very bad shape. Not how a course should be on Labor Day weekend.

Layout is good, not great. Mineral mound wows you...this is more annoying. No roll (did I mention it was wet?) and 12 of 18 holes feature some sort of dogleg right. My son played the tips, I played tee 2. We both should’ve played up, since the course plays longer than the yardage due to conditions. Choose a yardage about 400 yards shorter than your normal...especially if wet. Greens were about an 8 and soft. There is a lot of maintenance needed on this course.

We finished in 3 hours, but I think it was slower for most folks due to an early morning beginner group just behind us.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Fair
Pace Average
Amenities Fair
Barren River Lake State Resort Park Golf Course
Default User Avatar
fredwfelton
Played On
Reviews 11
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Have Lost Ground

Have been playing this course for a few years now. Just to be Up Front it is one of the least favorite place to play. Seems like your always on the side of the hill except a couple holes. Greens have lost a lot of ground. Play #1 as 2 putt rule for sure. A lot of trouble finding balls just off of the fairway as the rough is soft and the ball sinks deep into it. I know stay in the fairways and you don't have that problem.
Always friendly staff, Nice!
New carts are very nice.

Conditions Fair
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Barren River Lake State Resort Park Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u000008122958
Played On
Reviews 1
2.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Fair
Value Fair
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Fair
Barren River Lake State Resort Park Golf Course
Default User Avatar
vsmith
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Fair
Barren River Lake State Resort Park Golf Course
Default User Avatar
pjsears
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
