Barren River Lake State Resort Park

To start, the normally friendly staff was marred by the late arrival of the lady in the clubhouse. At 655, she was taking her sweet time putting coins in her drawer while 7 people wait in line...including the folks with a 7a tee time. There is no excuse for this, other than a young lady who doesn’t play golf...or care about her job. The first few people all got under her skin for one reason or another. Get to work on time, or bring a far better attitude to the job young lady.

But that’s not a review of the course. I teed off at 710, and it was wet, I mean not just normal dew patrol wet...I mean haven’t mowed in a few days wet. Greens are diseased, so definitely take a 2-putt rule for many of them.

We played Mineral Mound 2 weeks ago, so we could compare the two courses ostensibly managed by the same people. This one is a hot mess. Fairways were ok, but tees, greens, and rough were all in very bad shape. Not how a course should be on Labor Day weekend.

Layout is good, not great. Mineral mound wows you...this is more annoying. No roll (did I mention it was wet?) and 12 of 18 holes feature some sort of dogleg right. My son played the tips, I played tee 2. We both should’ve played up, since the course plays longer than the yardage due to conditions. Choose a yardage about 400 yards shorter than your normal...especially if wet. Greens were about an 8 and soft. There is a lot of maintenance needed on this course.

We finished in 3 hours, but I think it was slower for most folks due to an early morning beginner group just behind us.