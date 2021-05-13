Bright Leaf Golf Resort
About Bright Leaf Golf ResortThe Bright Leaf Golf Resort provides a comfortable place to play for golfers, featuring standard rooms and two-bedroom villas in its hotel. Both provide unlimited access to the health club and outdoor pool. The 19th hole restaurant offers buffets on Friday night (catfish), Saturday night (variety) and Sunday (brunch). The 27-hole course includes an 18-hole routing that is fairly open with water on six holes. The extra nine holes is even tighter with more water (on seven holes).
Facts
Amenities & Services
Rules
Golf courses at Bright Leaf Golf Resort
-
Harrodsburg, KentuckyResort
-
Harrodsburg, KentuckyResort
-
Harrodsburg, KentuckyResort
Images from Bright Leaf Golf Resort
Reviews
Slowest Place To Play Last Time
Always huge groups with close tee times can never finish the 27 holes within 6 hours its crazy slow everytime I play there this will be my last trip here for a good while and I am a local regular.
Uninformed
Bad signage....had no idea where the pro shop was. Hole markers were not facing the cart path so you have to walk up on the tee box to see what hole you're playing. The should have signs on both sides.
No tee markers on tee boxes so you dont know where you are playing from. Blue? White? Yellow? Red? Just had to guess.
No alcohol sold on property. What!? I've never heard of this! Would have been good to know before we arrived.
Course is in great shape from tee boxes to fairways to greens. Course itself was enjoyable but amenities were not up to par in my opinion and the lack of signage and markers was very frustrating.
I would play this course again....knowing what I know now. If you're a first timer, be prepared to be confused and frustrated by the time you tee off.
Bring your own beverages!!!!!
Several six-somes and loud groups
There were several groups of six. Three different groups had music players like Rodney Dangerfield in Caddy Shack. I've never seen that in 20 years of playing golf, but I saw three different groups with music at Bright Leaf. It should be foursomes and no music on the course. Play golf now, four max in a group, and have your dance party later.
great value
Course was wide open - hard to lose a ball. Greens were good. Short course with little trouble. Several drivable par 4's. Overall, great value for the money. Some fairways were a little too close to others. Although I heard several "fores", I didn't have any problems. Although I did get hit with a ball walking onto the 18th green. It was from the 18th tee - the guy behind us flew it onto the green and it bounced up and hit me in the leg - no pain. I would still play there again - alot of fun.
Fall Golf At Bright Leaf
The course is in excellent condition. You can see your ball from 200 yards away. The greens while a bit slow were a beautiful shade of green. The grounds keeper does a fabulous job.
This course gets it. For the average golfer, hit your shot, drive to your ball and hit it again.
Great time.
Great golf, at a great price!
Great course, always well kept, extremely friendly staff, for the prices you get through golf now you can't beat it. Beautiful terrain and a awesome course to play! I keep returning to the course because the overall amount of respect others golfers on course show (from my experiences) it makes for a very enjoyable round! Thanks Bright Leaf!! P. Tye
Not for the Squeemish
My wife & I have played the 18-hole course now 4 times. I've struggled to break 100 while she has yet to break 120, mostly due to the water hazards and blind green shots. In fact, my wife nearly got hit by a drive because someone teeing off could not see us. Hilly fairways also add to the difficulties for us.
That said, we like the course very much. It's one of the most well-kept and maintained we play in the region.. There are very few trees to impede your play, but severe slopes and neighborhood yards proved to be issues for finding my slices and pulls.
The course is very popular on the weekends so slow play is likely.
Poor par 3
Par three a joke longest hole 90 yards would be good for kids very diappointing
Good course
Good fairways. Greens are very good. Was disappointed that they mowed the greens while we were playing causes a 10 minute delay. Otherwise excellent golf for our $15 per person
Charged 20.00 for the old front nine . This course is not worth anything CLOSE to that .
A lot depends on who is in the pro shop . Kevin is friendly and knowledgable , Sherry is friendly but is just a cashier , Helen on the other hand is very unfriendly and always charges PREMIUM prices . I know SEVERAL people that she has been extremely rude to . Many local players do not play the course because of Helen .
And she's that way whether the course is busy or slow. I've been there before with 6 cars in the parking lot and she was very rude. She should have been happy to see someone there to pay and play. Too many other choices in the area to be treated poorly as a customer.
Over booked tee times
Stay and play course do not plan weekend golf over booked ran out of carts long wait at tees
Cheap, But Not Worth It
Beautiful course but they allowed groups of eight to play together. Unbelievable! The way course is laid out you felt you were in danger of being hit by someone else's ball most of the time. Took 5 hrs to play even though playing with people with 15 handicap
Beatiful Course
Beautiful course - large well manicured greens. Pro shop had fantastic end of season deals on quality golf apparel.
Worth it
Sometimes the staff isn't as friendly as you like, but I guess that happens everywhere. Course is in outstanding condition this year, best in the area.
Very good course
Great staff go good course even after very wet conditions. I will play dry soon. Staff was great. Will play again soon.
I Was told the price i paid was unfair to the course by the pro shop attendant and was also told that my tee would not be honored the next time i book
Treated rudely and felt unwelcome!! Told that my tee times wouldn't be honored anymore threw GolfNow!!
This was a nice course, but there could be improvements.
I had heard a lot of good things about this course. My brother and I enjoyed our round; however, we had a hard time finding any distance markers. There was some faded marks out on the cart path, but you had to go looking for them. Our home course has a small pvc post in the middle of the fairway marking the 200, 150 and 100 distances. They are removable as to not be in your way if necessary. If more courses had such or at least had them on the edge of the cart path it would certainly be helpful. The greens were in great shape, but very slow. Otherwise, we really enjoyed our outing at Bright Leaf.
Just played the course today. No idea how you couldn't find the pro shop. The letters are about 3 feet tall. Hole signage was facing the cart path.