Bright Leaf Golf Resort

Bad signage....had no idea where the pro shop was. Hole markers were not facing the cart path so you have to walk up on the tee box to see what hole you're playing. The should have signs on both sides.

No tee markers on tee boxes so you dont know where you are playing from. Blue? White? Yellow? Red? Just had to guess.

No alcohol sold on property. What!? I've never heard of this! Would have been good to know before we arrived.

Course is in great shape from tee boxes to fairways to greens. Course itself was enjoyable but amenities were not up to par in my opinion and the lack of signage and markers was very frustrating.

I would play this course again....knowing what I know now. If you're a first timer, be prepared to be confused and frustrated by the time you tee off.

Bring your own beverages!!!!!