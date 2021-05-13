Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Kentucky Golf Resorts

Bright Leaf Golf Resort

About
Courses
Images
Reviews
1742 Danville Road, Harrodsburg, Kentucky 40330, US
(859) 734-5481
Visit Website
Location Map

About Bright Leaf Golf Resort

The Bright Leaf Golf Resort provides a comfortable place to play for golfers, featuring standard rooms and two-bedroom villas in its hotel. Both provide unlimited access to the health club and outdoor pool. The 19th hole restaurant offers buffets on Friday night (catfish), Saturday night (variety) and Sunday (brunch). The 27-hole course includes an 18-hole routing that is fairly open with water on six holes. The extra nine holes is even tighter with more water (on seven holes).

Facts

Price Range$$
Property Class★★★
Year Opened1963
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities & Services

RestaurantsCasual, Buffet
Room TypesRoom, Suite
Short CourseYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Bright Leaf Golf Resort

Reviews

3.6
25 Reviews (25)
Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Nine Hole at Bright Leaf Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
bentlee502
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
2.0
Previously Played

Slowest Place To Play Last Time

Always huge groups with close tee times can never finish the 27 holes within 6 hours its crazy slow everytime I play there this will be my last trip here for a good while and I am a local regular.

Conditions Good
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Poor
Amenities Good
Nine Hole at Bright Leaf Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
Jacob1859
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Nine Hole at Bright Leaf Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u338690023
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing

Uninformed

Bad signage....had no idea where the pro shop was. Hole markers were not facing the cart path so you have to walk up on the tee box to see what hole you're playing. The should have signs on both sides.
No tee markers on tee boxes so you dont know where you are playing from. Blue? White? Yellow? Red? Just had to guess.

No alcohol sold on property. What!? I've never heard of this! Would have been good to know before we arrived.

Course is in great shape from tee boxes to fairways to greens. Course itself was enjoyable but amenities were not up to par in my opinion and the lack of signage and markers was very frustrating.

I would play this course again....knowing what I know now. If you're a first timer, be prepared to be confused and frustrated by the time you tee off.

Bring your own beverages!!!!!

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Fair
Default User Avatar
Commented on 04/17/2021

Just played the course today. No idea how you couldn't find the pro shop. The letters are about 3 feet tall. Hole signage was facing the cart path.

Nine Hole at Bright Leaf Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
nmctlc01
Played On
Reviews 9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Nine Hole at Bright Leaf Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
nmctlc01
Played On
Reviews 9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Nine Hole at Bright Leaf Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
lancerpop
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
3.0
Previously Played
Excellent weather
Used cart

Several six-somes and loud groups

There were several groups of six. Three different groups had music players like Rodney Dangerfield in Caddy Shack. I've never seen that in 20 years of playing golf, but I saw three different groups with music at Bright Leaf. It should be foursomes and no music on the course. Play golf now, four max in a group, and have your dance party later.

Conditions Good
Value Fair
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Poor
Amenities Average
Difficulty Fairly Easy
Nine Hole at Bright Leaf Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
pteeter
Played On
Reviews 20
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

great value

Course was wide open - hard to lose a ball. Greens were good. Short course with little trouble. Several drivable par 4's. Overall, great value for the money. Some fairways were a little too close to others. Although I heard several "fores", I didn't have any problems. Although I did get hit with a ball walking onto the 18th green. It was from the 18th tee - the guy behind us flew it onto the green and it bounced up and hit me in the leg - no pain. I would still play there again - alot of fun.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Nine Hole at Bright Leaf Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
RoyWideGlide
Played On
Reviews 6
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Fall Golf At Bright Leaf

The course is in excellent condition. You can see your ball from 200 yards away. The greens while a bit slow were a beautiful shade of green. The grounds keeper does a fabulous job.
This course gets it. For the average golfer, hit your shot, drive to your ball and hit it again.
Great time.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Nine Hole at Bright Leaf Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u827434967
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Great golf, at a great price!

Great course, always well kept, extremely friendly staff, for the prices you get through golf now you can't beat it. Beautiful terrain and a awesome course to play! I keep returning to the course because the overall amount of respect others golfers on course show (from my experiences) it makes for a very enjoyable round! Thanks Bright Leaf!! P. Tye

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Nine Hole at Bright Leaf Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
Chuck2063203
Played On
Reviews 95
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Kentucky Advisor
Top 250 Contributor
Previously Played
Fair weather
Used cart

Not for the Squeemish

My wife & I have played the 18-hole course now 4 times. I've struggled to break 100 while she has yet to break 120, mostly due to the water hazards and blind green shots. In fact, my wife nearly got hit by a drive because someone teeing off could not see us. Hilly fairways also add to the difficulties for us.

That said, we like the course very much. It's one of the most well-kept and maintained we play in the region.. There are very few trees to impede your play, but severe slopes and neighborhood yards proved to be issues for finding my slices and pulls.

The course is very popular on the weekends so slow play is likely.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Friendliness Fair
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Nine Hole at Bright Leaf Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u729349307
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
1.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Poor par 3

Par three a joke longest hole 90 yards would be good for kids very diappointing

Conditions Fair
Value Poor
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Poor
Amenities Average
Nine Hole at Bright Leaf Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
stworker
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Good course

Good fairways. Greens are very good. Was disappointed that they mowed the greens while we were playing causes a 10 minute delay. Otherwise excellent golf for our $15 per person

Conditions Good
Value Good
Friendliness Fair
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Nine Hole at Bright Leaf Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
Yoshukai
Played On
Reviews 3
3.0
Previously Played

Charged 20.00 for the old front nine . This course is not worth anything CLOSE to that .

A lot depends on who is in the pro shop . Kevin is friendly and knowledgable , Sherry is friendly but is just a cashier , Helen on the other hand is very unfriendly and always charges PREMIUM prices . I know SEVERAL people that she has been extremely rude to . Many local players do not play the course because of Helen .

Conditions Average
Value Fair
Friendliness Fair
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Default User Avatar
Commented on 08/12/2014

And she's that way whether the course is busy or slow. I've been there before with 6 cars in the parking lot and she was very rude. She should have been happy to see someone there to pay and play. Too many other choices in the area to be treated poorly as a customer.

Nine Hole at Bright Leaf Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
brook11
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Over booked tee times

Stay and play course do not plan weekend golf over booked ran out of carts long wait at tees

Conditions Good
Value Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Fair
Amenities Good
Nine Hole at Bright Leaf Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
gran472000
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 25+
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Excellent weather
Used cart

Cheap, But Not Worth It

Beautiful course but they allowed groups of eight to play together. Unbelievable! The way course is laid out you felt you were in danger of being hit by someone else's ball most of the time. Took 5 hrs to play even though playing with people with 15 handicap

Conditions Good
Value Fair
Friendliness Average
Pace Poor
Amenities Average
Difficulty Fairly Easy
Nine Hole at Bright Leaf Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
Pamela22
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Beatiful Course

Beautiful course - large well manicured greens. Pro shop had fantastic end of season deals on quality golf apparel.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Difficulty Moderate
Nine Hole at Bright Leaf Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
jnick
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 20-24
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played

Worth it

Sometimes the staff isn't as friendly as you like, but I guess that happens everywhere. Course is in outstanding condition this year, best in the area.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Friendliness Poor
Pace Fair
Difficulty Moderate
Nine Hole at Bright Leaf Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
bsergent
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Very good course

Great staff go good course even after very wet conditions. I will play dry soon. Staff was great. Will play again soon.

Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Difficulty Moderate
Nine Hole at Bright Leaf Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
BHIZL
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 0-4
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser

I Was told the price i paid was unfair to the course by the pro shop attendant and was also told that my tee would not be honored the next time i book

Treated rudely and felt unwelcome!! Told that my tee times wouldn't be honored anymore threw GolfNow!!

Conditions Average
Value Average
Friendliness Poor
Pace Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Nine Hole at Bright Leaf Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
tbreidert
Played On
Reviews 75
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Top 250 Contributor

This was a nice course, but there could be improvements.

I had heard a lot of good things about this course. My brother and I enjoyed our round; however, we had a hard time finding any distance markers. There was some faded marks out on the cart path, but you had to go looking for them. Our home course has a small pvc post in the middle of the fairway marking the 200, 150 and 100 distances. They are removable as to not be in your way if necessary. If more courses had such or at least had them on the edge of the cart path it would certainly be helpful. The greens were in great shape, but very slow. Otherwise, we really enjoyed our outing at Bright Leaf.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Difficulty Moderate
1 2
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me