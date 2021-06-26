Golfers in the Commonwealth of Kentucky need to look no further than their state park system when looking for challenging and affordable golf opportunities. There are three state parks in the southwestern part of the state that could be packaged together as part of a Kentucky State Parks golf outing. Each of these parks has a bevy of lodging and dining options as well as plenty of things to do for the entire family.

Lake Barkley State Resort Park Golf Course in Cadiz, Kentucky is not a course you will find by accident but once you get there you’ll be glad you made the trip. Located in an area referred to as the Land Between the Lakes, the Lake Barkley Lodge is in a class all its own. Designed by Edward Durell Stone, the lodge is constructed from Western Cedar, Douglas Fir, and over 3 and a half acres of glass. For those wanting more space, there are 13 cottages available.

Lake Barkley State Resort Park is home to an 18-hole championship golf course named after Boots Randolph, the great saxophone legend from Paducah, KY. The Boots Randolph Golf Course was designed by Larry Packard and recently underwent a complete greens renovation, the first course renovation in more than 20 years. The course plays along the valley floor and as a result, it’s relatively flat with no blind shots. Most of the fairways are tree-lined, but not with dense strands of trees. You’ll most likely find your ball but will most likely have to maneuver around a tree. There’s a creek that meanders throughout the property and comes into play on about 9 holes, sometimes more than once. The greens are well bunkered and are the most memorable aspect of the course. They all have a lot of undulation and a considerable amount of slope, many have multiple tiers and all are fast.

Number 18 is one of the most challenging holes on the course; if I were to name it, I’d call it “Twice Across the Creek.” You’ll need to hit across it with your tee shot, which shouldn’t be a problem unless you hit it over 260 yards or push it right. The creek crosses the fairway a second time just inside the 150 marker and the green is slightly elevated and well protected. At 395 yards from Tee 2, it takes two well-struck shots. Par is a good score here.

This is just one of the thirteen golf courses that are part of the Kentucky State Parks. They are all beautiful, well maintained, and staffed by friendly, knowledgeable staff. Most offer overnight accommodations as well as restaurants that serve great food in abundant portions.