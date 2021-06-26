Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Kentucky Golf Resorts

Lake Barkley State Resort Park

A sunny day view from Boots Randolph Golf Course.
3500 State Park Road, Cadiz, Kentucky 42211, US
(270) 924-1131
Location Map

About Lake Barkley State Resort Park

The Lake Barkley State Resort Park offers a world-class lodge with 120 rooms and four suites, a fitness center with an indoor swimming pool, game room and the Windows on the Water Restaurant. Campsites and 13 cottages are also available. Activities include biking, birding, hiking, boating (there's a marina with slips and rentals of pontoons and fishing boats), eagle watching, fishing, swimming at the lake or the pool, tennis on a lighted court, trap shooting and golf on the Boots Randolph Golf Course.

Facts

Price Range$$
Property Class★★★
Acres57920
Year Opened1964
Number of Units100-300

Amenities & Services

RestaurantsCasual
Room TypesRoom
PoolIndoor
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
MarinaYes
Beach AccessYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Lake Barkley State Resort Park

Reviews

4.6
67 Reviews (67)
Boots Randolph Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u048805076
Played On
Reviews 14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

In great shape

Love making the drive from Tennessee to play this course. Greens are very true right now. Thanks!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Boots Randolph Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u955693582
Played On
Reviews 45
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Top 1000 Contributor
Previously Played

Booys

Great but challenging golf course greens are in excellent condition overall conditions were very good would definitely recommend this course

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Boots Randolph Golf Course
Default User Avatar
darwin2877870
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Boots Randolph Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Kenmetz
Played On
Reviews 16
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Cold weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Boots Randolph Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u2928464
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Great shape!

I’ve played this course for many years. It is in the best shape ever!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Boots Randolph Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u000006293483
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Boots Randolph Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u000006909494
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Boots Randolph Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u6899984
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Gotta play

I recently rediscovered Boots after being away for many years. It is one of the gems of the Kentucky park system. The greens are in awesome shape with the new Bermuda...and they are FAST! First 5 holes are tree lined but it doesn’t get any easier when it opens up. Eighteen may be one of toughest finishing holes around. Good test of golf

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Boots Randolph Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u955693582
Played On
Reviews 45
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Top 1000 Contributor
First Time Playing

Unbelievable

What a GEM!
Haven’t played here in 5 years, what a treat!!!
We are putting this one on the rotation.
So impressed!!!!!!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Boots Randolph Golf Course
Default User Avatar
mmullin17
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Fair
Boots Randolph Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Pugh23
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Boots Randolph Golf Course
Default User Avatar
TheGolfinGuy
Played On
Reviews 195
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Good State Park Course

Golfers in the Commonwealth of Kentucky need to look no further than their state park system when looking for challenging and affordable golf opportunities. There are three state parks in the southwestern part of the state that could be packaged together as part of a Kentucky State Parks golf outing. Each of these parks has a bevy of lodging and dining options as well as plenty of things to do for the entire family.

Lake Barkley State Resort Park Golf Course in Cadiz, Kentucky is not a course you will find by accident but once you get there you’ll be glad you made the trip. Located in an area referred to as the Land Between the Lakes, the Lake Barkley Lodge is in a class all its own. Designed by Edward Durell Stone, the lodge is constructed from Western Cedar, Douglas Fir, and over 3 and a half acres of glass. For those wanting more space, there are 13 cottages available.

Lake Barkley State Resort Park is home to an 18-hole championship golf course named after Boots Randolph, the great saxophone legend from Paducah, KY. The Boots Randolph Golf Course was designed by Larry Packard and recently underwent a complete greens renovation, the first course renovation in more than 20 years. The course plays along the valley floor and as a result, it’s relatively flat with no blind shots. Most of the fairways are tree-lined, but not with dense strands of trees. You’ll most likely find your ball but will most likely have to maneuver around a tree. There’s a creek that meanders throughout the property and comes into play on about 9 holes, sometimes more than once. The greens are well bunkered and are the most memorable aspect of the course. They all have a lot of undulation and a considerable amount of slope, many have multiple tiers and all are fast.

Number 18 is one of the most challenging holes on the course; if I were to name it, I’d call it “Twice Across the Creek.” You’ll need to hit across it with your tee shot, which shouldn’t be a problem unless you hit it over 260 yards or push it right. The creek crosses the fairway a second time just inside the 150 marker and the green is slightly elevated and well protected. At 395 yards from Tee 2, it takes two well-struck shots. Par is a good score here.

This is just one of the thirteen golf courses that are part of the Kentucky State Parks. They are all beautiful, well maintained, and staffed by friendly, knowledgeable staff. Most offer overnight accommodations as well as restaurants that serve great food in abundant portions.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Boots Randolph Golf Course
Default User Avatar
CJAgee
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Boots Randolph Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Jesse7738529
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Boots Randolph Golf Course
Default User Avatar
CJAgee
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

One of my favorite courses

Beautiful course and greens! Only one piece of advice: Stay in the fairways. The Bermuda rough is tough to hit out of - once you find your ball. LOL

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Boots Randolph Golf Course
Default User Avatar
tylerjones39
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Great course with new greens!

This course was in great condition and I enjoyed playing here. The new greens are a little slow but played the same on every hole.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Fair
Boots Randolph Golf Course
Default User Avatar
dmp224
Played On
Reviews 15
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Great Day

It has been several years since I have played this course. I have always enjoyed playing here. The greens have been changed to Bermuda which I am use to playing on. They were great for new greens. The fairways were in great shape.. The thick Bermuda rough was cut but sometimes it was hard to find the ball. Stay in the fairways. This is a great course to play. I recommend it.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Boots Randolph Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Kenmetz
Played On
Reviews 16
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

Course condition

The greens and fare ways are in awesome condition.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Boots Randolph Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u815510425
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 25+
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Walked

I never get tired of this course.

My wife and I are blessed to live close to a handful of courses but Boots is our go-to. My wife and I are ok golfers. We play about 15-20 times a year and we both love this course.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Boots Randolph Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Kenmetz
Played On
Reviews 16
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Windy weather
Walked
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
