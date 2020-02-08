I have to break this down into three parts: Golf Course, Staff/Services, and Golf Environment:

1. Golf Course: Tom Weiskopf did an outstanding job with this routing. Plenty of length for the long hitters and plenty of golf course for everybody else. There are 5 sets of tees and also a combo set to satisfy all tastes. The course provided the opportunity to use every club in the bag, as well as giving a reachable par 5 (maybe two), a driveable par 4 (for longer hitters), a long par 3, and a short par 3. The two finishing holes on both front and back nines are some of the best I’ve played. There are some elevation changes and plenty of changing green complexes. This course was manicured in an excellent manner as well. The greens were fast but receptive, but the fairways were a bit soft (some rain earlier in the week). I EASILY give this golf course a 5-star rating.

2. Staff and services: All of the Pro Shop staff were very courteous, and very customer oriented. The starters were all very friendly, knowledgeable and wanted to be sure all the guests had an opportunity to have a great time and that all the groups started on time. The outside staff were friendly and accommodating. We had requested caddies for our foursome, but somehow that got mixed up and we only had a forecaddie available. Our forecaddie was friendly, but truly provided no real additional knowledge that we did not gather fo ourselves from our hand-held GPS. His green reading was average. Our group determined that the $30/player would have been better spent on souvenirs from the Pro Shop.

3. Golf Environment: This is the area that needs MOST IMPROVEMENT if Forest Dunes wants to be held in the same regard as a golf destination as Whistling Straits, Bandon Dunes, etc. Imagine going to play Pinehurst, and Bushwood Country Club breaks out...That was much to our surprise. VERY LOUD MUSIC coming from multiple carts, 5+ hour round and course assistants that did nothing to move groups along. Many groups were yelling back & forth and just generally had no regard for normal golf course etiquette. At one point in the afternoon, we were told by a course assistant “To play ready golf, so every group can finish before dark.” But nothing was done to speed up play. We were told that “a couple of groups were holding everyone up (but nothing was done to remedy the pace). We were already on #15 and had been playing ready golf since the round started, so the admonishment to play ready golf did not sit well with us, as we waited almost every shot.

All this being said, Forrest Dunes is an excellent golf course and was lots of fun to play. I would go back there again, I would just have a better idea what to expect.