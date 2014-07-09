Garland Lodge and Golf Resort

Every year for the past 5 years myself and 11 friends get together for an annual golf trip. This year we decided to go to Garland Golf Resort! We got a sweet stay and play package which included 4 rounds of golf, 2 breakfast buffet vouchers, free range balls and 2 night stay in their cabins. Kelly Corbin helped us with our package and she did a great job!

Pros:

- All 4 courses are from 1 pro shop. This allows you to stay at your cabin and walk over to the tee box. No driving!

- Great breakfast buffet!

- Very nice cabins, lots of fun if you have a group of friends in neighboring cabins.

- Great practice facility

- Complete resort with lots of ammenities

Cons:

- We did have an issue with slow play on our Saturday round where it was running past 5 1/2 hours through 15 holes. I can't complain too much on this issue because as soon as we brought our issue up to management they were on it and fixed it. We even had a chance to speak to the President of Garland and he was absolutely wonderful in addressing our issues. We realized that they do care about golfers/customers and if we have any problems that they are going to do what they can to make it better and make us want to come back.

- During evening dinner, they looked to be a bit understaffed so service was a bit slow.

- Not all cabins had microwaves

- NO GOLF CHANNEL ON THE TV!

Overall, we had an excellent time. Courses were in great shape, greens rolled excellent. Lot's of blind shots, short par 4s/5s that force you to have to make a strategy shot. Can't just smoke a drive and think that you are going to be siting pretty. Everything we excepted with playing up north courses. If you book with Garland, ask for Kelly Corbin she provided us with excellent service and follow up.