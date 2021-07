Garland Lodge and Golf Resort

To preface my rankings, we played through heavy rain for most of the day so there weren’t many people out there. Additionally, the conditions took a hit with the rain and there was some standing water.

Aside from the rain, the staff and amenities at all Garland courses was fantastic, but this course stood out amongst the rest as our groups least favorite. There were a few too many gimmicky holes and a couple where your approach is blocked-out unless you’re in the rough. We played the tips (6300ish so not a monster), but some tee boxes back there had porthole windows to shoot through with overhanging trees.

If you don’t have time to play every course at garland, this should be the first left off. If you do have time, it’s worth the play just expect some frustration.