Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Michigan Golf Resorts

Garland Lodge and Golf Resort

Besides boasting four championship courses, Garland Lodge & Resort is home to the largest log building east of the Mississippi River.
About
Courses
Images
Reviews
4700 N Red Oak Road, Lewiston, Michigan 49756, US
(877) 442-7526
Visit Website
Location Map

About Garland Lodge and Golf Resort

Ron Otto was the driving force behind the rise of the Garland Lodge & Golf Resort in Lewiston. The former owned built the resort into a golfer's paradise designing all four courses from 1987-1995. Garland, a rare resort where all four courses operate out of one clubhouse, is home to more than 400 beds on property from hotel rooms to three- and four-bedroom villas, condos and cottages, as well as 1-2 bedroom villas. Of the three dining options, the Antlers Bar & Grill is the most popular.

Facts

Price Range$$, $$$
Property Class★★★
Acres3000
Year Opened1953
Number of Units300-500

Amenities

RestaurantsCasual, Bar
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolIndoor
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Services

Room ServiceYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Garland Lodge and Golf Resort

Images from Garland Lodge and Golf Resort

Garland Lodge & Golf Resort - Fountains: #5
A view from tee #5 at Fountains Course from Garland Lodge & Golf Resort. Garland Lodge & Golf Resort
Garland Lodge - Fountains G.C.'s 2nd hole
A view of the 2nd green with water coming into play from Fountains at Garland Golf Course Garland GC
Garland Lodge & Golf Resort - Fountains: #1
A view of fairway #1 at Fountains Course from Garland Lodge & Golf Resort. Garland Lodge & Golf Resort
Garland Lodge & Golf Resort - Fountains: #13
A view of green #13 at Fountains Course from Garland Lodge & Golf Resort. Garland Lodge & Golf Resort
Garland Lodge - Fountains G.C.
An autumn view of a fairway and green from Fountains at Garland Golf Course Garland GC
Garland Lodge - View from Reflections GC's 6th hole
The sixth hole on the Reflections Course at Garland Lodge & Resort is bordered by a large pond to the right with bunkers protecting the right front and back of the green.
Garland Lodge & Golf Resort - Reflections: #6
A view from the 6th green looking back at the tee boxes at Reflections Course from Garland Lodge & Golf Resort. Garland Lodge & Golf Resort
Garland Lodge - View from Reflections GC's 8th hole
A view of the 8th hole from Reflections at Garland Golf Course Garland GC
Garland Lodge & Golf Resort - Reflections: #9
A view from tee #9 at Reflections Course from Garland Lodge & Golf Resort. Garland Lodge & Golf Resort
Garland Lodge - Swampfire G.C.'s #8
The Swampfire Course at Garland Resort and Lodge features multiple water carries to the green and 16 holes with water in total.
Garland Lodge - Swampfire G.C.'s #3
A view of hole #3 from Swampfire at Garland Golf Course Garland GC
Garland Lodge & Golf Resort - Swampfire: #16
A view of hole #16 with water and bunkers coming into play at Swampfire Course from Garland Lodge & Golf Resort. Garland Lodge & Golf Resort
Garland Lodge & Golf Resort - Swampfire: #11
A view of hole #11 at Swampfire Course from Garland Lodge & Golf Resort. Garland Lodge & Golf Resort
Garland Lodge - Monarch G.C.'s 13th hole
The par-4 13th hole on the Monarch Course at Garland Lodge & Resort features large traps on either side of the fairway
Garland Lodge & Golf Resort - Monarch: #11
A view of hole #11 at Monarch Course from Garland Lodge & Golf Resort. Garland Lodge & Golf Resort
Garland Lodge - Monarch G.C.'s 11th hole
A fall view of the elevated green on hole #11 from Monarch at Garland Golf Course Garland GC
Garland Lodge & Golf Resort - Monarch: #12
A view of the par-3 12th hole on the Monarch golf course at Garland Lodge & Golf Resort. Garland Lodge & Golf Resort

Reviews

4.2
78 Reviews (78)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Garland Lodge & Golf Resort - Fountains Course
Default User Avatar
RoccoGNC
Played On
Reviews 18
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
3.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Not an overflowing review of the Fountains

It was the 3rd course we played in our mini excursion and my least favorite in terms of the general condition of the course.The tee boxes and fairways more chewed up than the other 2 we played, which were pristine.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Garland Lodge & Golf Resort - Reflections Course
Default User Avatar
RoccoGNC
Played On
Reviews 18
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

You can see yourself playing Reflections

Fun track and impeccably maintained - much more hilly terrain than the Monarch - this was the 2nd course we played in our mini getaway and enjoyed it very much; greens (bent grass) ran true. I will come back and play again.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Garland Lodge & Golf Resort - Monarch Course
Default User Avatar
RoccoGNC
Played On
Reviews 18
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Monarch is King!

Enjoyed a 3 round 1 night stay at Garland last week and the Monarch was the first course we played. It was great fun with just enough water. Greens were bent grass and ran true. Would be happy to come back and play again in the future.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Fair
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Garland Lodge & Golf Resort - Swampfire Course
Default User Avatar
u530251480
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing

Pure golf course

This was a very well manicured and fun golf course. A must play at Garland and was incredibly fun and challenging.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Garland Lodge & Golf Resort - Swampfire Course
Default User Avatar
LETHAL30LEFTY
Played On
Reviews 34
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
1.0
First Time Playing

Reputation needs restored.

Had always heard great things about this resort and the 4 courses on site. My hopes and expectations quickly vanished as I saw the first fairway on Swamp fire. Weeds galore. Brown fairways. Weedy tee boxes. Slowest greens I've ever played. Clover everywhere in the roughs. Complete lack of maintenence and attention to detail out the window. I will never return and the $45 "special" wasn't even worth it. $25 might have been better.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Garland Lodge & Golf Resort - Reflections Course
Default User Avatar
bjjans22
Played On
Reviews 16
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Michigan Advisor
First Time Playing

Least favorite at Garland

To preface my rankings, we played through heavy rain for most of the day so there weren’t many people out there. Additionally, the conditions took a hit with the rain and there was some standing water.

Aside from the rain, the staff and amenities at all Garland courses was fantastic, but this course stood out amongst the rest as our groups least favorite. There were a few too many gimmicky holes and a couple where your approach is blocked-out unless you’re in the rough. We played the tips (6300ish so not a monster), but some tee boxes back there had porthole windows to shoot through with overhanging trees.

If you don’t have time to play every course at garland, this should be the first left off. If you do have time, it’s worth the play just expect some frustration.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Fair
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 09/09/2020

Absolutely 100% agree with this review. Couldn’t have been written any better, and I wish I would’ve read this comment before choosing which 3 we couple play and missing out on Monarch.

Garland Lodge & Golf Resort - Reflections Course
Default User Avatar
pegfeltner
Played On
Reviews 24
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Nice woods trail

Nice up north feel. Course is in great shape, yardage plays true.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Garland Lodge & Golf Resort - Monarch Course
Default User Avatar
uPUVZ6289PU
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Garland Lodge & Golf Resort - Reflections Course
Default User Avatar
afolas
Played On
Reviews 15
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Nice course to play in Lewiston

Played the course for the first time in a long time pace of was good - beautiful layout

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Garland Lodge & Golf Resort - Swampfire Course
Default User Avatar
u435871443
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Worth every penny!

I have been golfing for 6 years now. This is by far the best maintained and kept course I have golfed to date. The bunkers were a little rough. But you shouldn't be hitting there anyways lol. This was my only chance to get out while up north with family. Glad this was my pick!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Garland Lodge & Golf Resort - Monarch Course
Default User Avatar
u989991878
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Garland Lodge & Golf Resort - Reflections Course
Default User Avatar
Jamie3446808
Played On
Reviews 16
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Course in great shape

Played just under 4 hours, course was in great shape

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Garland Lodge & Golf Resort - Swampfire Course
Default User Avatar
crabdad
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Perfect

This course was immaculate! We played in two hours and never saw another golfer. The greens were some of the truest I have ever rolled a rock on. Wonderful!!!!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Garland Lodge & Golf Resort - Monarch Course
Default User Avatar
sparty1894
Played On
Reviews 24
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Play the Monarch

Probably the most playable of the four courses at Garland. Very large landing areas, easy to find your ball if you spray. There are some very tight tee shots though on some of the holes. Greens were in good shape. Warned about ticks in some of the areas.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Garland Lodge & Golf Resort - Fountains Course
Default User Avatar
brianc316
Played On
Reviews 16
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Great golf trip with the guys!

Every year for the past 5 years myself and 11 friends get together for an annual golf trip. This year we decided to go to Garland Golf Resort! We got a sweet stay and play package which included 4 rounds of golf, 2 breakfast buffet vouchers, free range balls and 2 night stay in their cabins. Kelly Corbin helped us with our package and she did a great job!

Pros:
- All 4 courses are from 1 pro shop. This allows you to stay at your cabin and walk over to the tee box. No driving!
- Great breakfast buffet!
- Very nice cabins, lots of fun if you have a group of friends in neighboring cabins.
- Great practice facility
- Complete resort with lots of ammenities

Cons:
- We did have an issue with slow play on our Saturday round where it was running past 5 1/2 hours through 15 holes. I can't complain too much on this issue because as soon as we brought our issue up to management they were on it and fixed it. We even had a chance to speak to the President of Garland and he was absolutely wonderful in addressing our issues. We realized that they do care about golfers/customers and if we have any problems that they are going to do what they can to make it better and make us want to come back.
- During evening dinner, they looked to be a bit understaffed so service was a bit slow.
- Not all cabins had microwaves
- NO GOLF CHANNEL ON THE TV!

Overall, we had an excellent time. Courses were in great shape, greens rolled excellent. Lot's of blind shots, short par 4s/5s that force you to have to make a strategy shot. Can't just smoke a drive and think that you are going to be siting pretty. Everything we excepted with playing up north courses. If you book with Garland, ask for Kelly Corbin she provided us with excellent service and follow up.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Fair
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Fairly Easy
Garland Lodge & Golf Resort - Fountains Course
Default User Avatar
sparty1894
Played On
Reviews 24
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Beautiful Fountains

Great course at Garland. Very playable, challenging at times on a few holes. Greens were a bit inconsistent but very playable.

Lots of mosquitoes bring some bug spray. Bunkers need a bit of work.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Garland Lodge & Golf Resort - Fountains Course
Default User Avatar
u9677892
Played On
Reviews 26
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Unbelievable!!!

Great experience! All four courses there are awesome. All unique in their own way. We stayed at one of the cottages and it was very clean and nice. We will be back for sure.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Garland Lodge & Golf Resort - Monarch Course
Default User Avatar
u052289480
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Garland Lodge & Golf Resort - Swampfire Course
Default User Avatar
arrowflyin
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played

Great value

This was a great value from Golf Now. Samd traps need work, but it was in good shape, had a great round!

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Garland Lodge & Golf Resort - Reflections Course
Default User Avatar
u000004763154
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Wet weather
Used cart

Great if you get the Hot Deal, otherwise Overpriced

I would not pay $90 for this course, well worth the $40 though.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Average
Pace Fair
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
1 2 3 4
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me