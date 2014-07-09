Garland Lodge and Golf Resort
About Garland Lodge and Golf ResortRon Otto was the driving force behind the rise of the Garland Lodge & Golf Resort in Lewiston. The former owned built the resort into a golfer's paradise designing all four courses from 1987-1995. Garland, a rare resort where all four courses operate out of one clubhouse, is home to more than 400 beds on property from hotel rooms to three- and four-bedroom villas, condos and cottages, as well as 1-2 bedroom villas. Of the three dining options, the Antlers Bar & Grill is the most popular.
Golf courses at Garland Lodge and Golf Resort
Not an overflowing review of the Fountains
It was the 3rd course we played in our mini excursion and my least favorite in terms of the general condition of the course.The tee boxes and fairways more chewed up than the other 2 we played, which were pristine.
You can see yourself playing Reflections
Fun track and impeccably maintained - much more hilly terrain than the Monarch - this was the 2nd course we played in our mini getaway and enjoyed it very much; greens (bent grass) ran true. I will come back and play again.
Monarch is King!
Enjoyed a 3 round 1 night stay at Garland last week and the Monarch was the first course we played. It was great fun with just enough water. Greens were bent grass and ran true. Would be happy to come back and play again in the future.
Pure golf course
This was a very well manicured and fun golf course. A must play at Garland and was incredibly fun and challenging.
Reputation needs restored.
Had always heard great things about this resort and the 4 courses on site. My hopes and expectations quickly vanished as I saw the first fairway on Swamp fire. Weeds galore. Brown fairways. Weedy tee boxes. Slowest greens I've ever played. Clover everywhere in the roughs. Complete lack of maintenence and attention to detail out the window. I will never return and the $45 "special" wasn't even worth it. $25 might have been better.
Least favorite at Garland
To preface my rankings, we played through heavy rain for most of the day so there weren’t many people out there. Additionally, the conditions took a hit with the rain and there was some standing water.
Aside from the rain, the staff and amenities at all Garland courses was fantastic, but this course stood out amongst the rest as our groups least favorite. There were a few too many gimmicky holes and a couple where your approach is blocked-out unless you’re in the rough. We played the tips (6300ish so not a monster), but some tee boxes back there had porthole windows to shoot through with overhanging trees.
If you don’t have time to play every course at garland, this should be the first left off. If you do have time, it’s worth the play just expect some frustration.
Nice woods trail
Nice up north feel. Course is in great shape, yardage plays true.
Nice course to play in Lewiston
Played the course for the first time in a long time pace of was good - beautiful layout
Worth every penny!
I have been golfing for 6 years now. This is by far the best maintained and kept course I have golfed to date. The bunkers were a little rough. But you shouldn't be hitting there anyways lol. This was my only chance to get out while up north with family. Glad this was my pick!
Course in great shape
Played just under 4 hours, course was in great shape
Perfect
This course was immaculate! We played in two hours and never saw another golfer. The greens were some of the truest I have ever rolled a rock on. Wonderful!!!!
Play the Monarch
Probably the most playable of the four courses at Garland. Very large landing areas, easy to find your ball if you spray. There are some very tight tee shots though on some of the holes. Greens were in good shape. Warned about ticks in some of the areas.
Great golf trip with the guys!
Every year for the past 5 years myself and 11 friends get together for an annual golf trip. This year we decided to go to Garland Golf Resort! We got a sweet stay and play package which included 4 rounds of golf, 2 breakfast buffet vouchers, free range balls and 2 night stay in their cabins. Kelly Corbin helped us with our package and she did a great job!
Pros:
- All 4 courses are from 1 pro shop. This allows you to stay at your cabin and walk over to the tee box. No driving!
- Great breakfast buffet!
- Very nice cabins, lots of fun if you have a group of friends in neighboring cabins.
- Great practice facility
- Complete resort with lots of ammenities
Cons:
- We did have an issue with slow play on our Saturday round where it was running past 5 1/2 hours through 15 holes. I can't complain too much on this issue because as soon as we brought our issue up to management they were on it and fixed it. We even had a chance to speak to the President of Garland and he was absolutely wonderful in addressing our issues. We realized that they do care about golfers/customers and if we have any problems that they are going to do what they can to make it better and make us want to come back.
- During evening dinner, they looked to be a bit understaffed so service was a bit slow.
- Not all cabins had microwaves
- NO GOLF CHANNEL ON THE TV!
Overall, we had an excellent time. Courses were in great shape, greens rolled excellent. Lot's of blind shots, short par 4s/5s that force you to have to make a strategy shot. Can't just smoke a drive and think that you are going to be siting pretty. Everything we excepted with playing up north courses. If you book with Garland, ask for Kelly Corbin she provided us with excellent service and follow up.
Beautiful Fountains
Great course at Garland. Very playable, challenging at times on a few holes. Greens were a bit inconsistent but very playable.
Lots of mosquitoes bring some bug spray. Bunkers need a bit of work.
Unbelievable!!!
Great experience! All four courses there are awesome. All unique in their own way. We stayed at one of the cottages and it was very clean and nice. We will be back for sure.
Great value
This was a great value from Golf Now. Samd traps need work, but it was in good shape, had a great round!
Great if you get the Hot Deal, otherwise Overpriced
I would not pay $90 for this course, well worth the $40 though.
Absolutely 100% agree with this review. Couldn’t have been written any better, and I wish I would’ve read this comment before choosing which 3 we couple play and missing out on Monarch.