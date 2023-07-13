About Loon Golf Resort The Loon Golf Resort has grown to include a second location in Gaylord: The Ridge, formerly the Marsh Ridge Golf Resort. The Loon offers a townhome village with four-bedroom/four-bathroom units with full kitchens just steps from the clubhouse restaurant and the course. The Ridge is more versatile with hotel-style rooms, suites and free-standing condos, all within walking distance to the Summit Grill. Lodges named Copenhagen (11 rooms, one apartment), Summit (20 rooms) and Bergen (12 rooms) all feature a large common/recreation area. The Scandinavian Cabin sleeps 12 with six bedrooms, a fireplace, full kitchen and living area. Its 6,231-yard course is short but beautiful. The 6,418-yard Lakes course sports four holes on Lake Michaywe roughly four miles from both resort properties.

Facts Price Range $$ Property Class ★★★ Year Opened 1994 Number of Units Less than 100 Amenities & Services Restaurants Casual Room Types Room, Suite Practice Facility Yes Banquet Space Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? No Is resort stay required for a tee time? No