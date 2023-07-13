Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Michigan Golf Resorts

Loon Golf Resort

4400 Championship Drive, Gaylord, Michigan 49735, US
(989) 732-4454
The Loon Golf Resort has grown to include a second location in Gaylord: The Ridge, formerly the Marsh Ridge Golf Resort. The Loon offers a townhome village with four-bedroom/four-bathroom units with full kitchens just steps from the clubhouse restaurant and the course. The Ridge is more versatile with hotel-style rooms, suites and free-standing condos, all within walking distance to the Summit Grill. Lodges named Copenhagen (11 rooms, one apartment), Summit (20 rooms) and Bergen (12 rooms) all feature a large common/recreation area. The Scandinavian Cabin sleeps 12 with six bedrooms, a fireplace, full kitchen and living area. Its 6,231-yard course is short but beautiful. The 6,418-yard Lakes course sports four holes on Lake Michaywe roughly four miles from both resort properties.

Price Range$$
Property Class★★★
Year Opened1994
Number of UnitsLess than 100

RestaurantsCasual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No
The Loon Golf Resort Stay & Play Package
FROM $167 (USD)
GAYLORD | Enjoy up to 3 nights' accommodations at The Loon Resort's Lodges at The Ridge and up to 4 rounds of golf at The Loon Golf Resort - Lakes, Loon, & Ridge Courses.

4.3
165 Reviews (165)

Excellent greens

Received a great price booking through GolfNow.com. The course was in great condition just very busy so play was slow. Would definitely play there again

The Ridge

Only issue was they didn't have carts ready, so we had to wait 20 minutes for carts. Course was in great shape.

Tight/Narrow Fairways

Fairways were extremely narrow and several holes are doglegs with blind shots. May enjoy it more if I were play it again.

Must of hit a bad day.

Course is beautiful. Got caught in a storm delay for about 40 miinutes. That's no one's fault. A group of sixteen (four groups) were loud and drunk and having a good time which made the round last just shy of six hours. Someone should have been watching the pace of play. I'm sure it was just unfortunate timing.

There was a sixsome in front of me but the ranger was on top of it.

