Treasure Island Resort & Casino

If you are looking for a course with incredible views, you found it! Settled up in the bluffs of Frontnec , you get way more for your $$ than you could hope . Not a long course but very challenging short par 4"s with a lot of trees . Great staff and head pro . Food is delicious and the patio area is nice as well . Best part is the deals they have !! You can't be the prices at this golf course . Just make sure to ask if they have any deals going on . Love the greens , short and pretty fast . Only down fall is the gnats ..