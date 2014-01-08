Treasure Island Resort & Casino
About Treasure Island Resort & CasinoThe Treasure Island Resort & Casino is the only casino in southern Minnesota located on the Mississippi River. The Prairie Island Indian Community owns and operates the state’s second largest hotel (788 rooms), along with the Mount Frontenac Golf Course and Dakota Station (a convenience store). The property features more than 2,200 slots, 44 table games, a poker room and a 550-seat high stakes bingo hall. There’s so much to do for children with the Lagoon indoor water park, Island Xtreme Bowl, Cyber Quest arcade, Kids Quest child care and for adults with various restaurants, Wave Spa, a 16,000-seat outdoor amphitheater, a 2,800-seat indoor event and convention center, a 137-slip marina, a 95-site RV park and a 100-passenger yacht.
Facts
Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★
Year Opened1984
Number of Units500+
Amenities
RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual, Buffet
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolIndoor
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
MarinaYes
CasinoYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes
Services
Kids ProgramYes
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes
Rules
Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No
Played On 08/01/2014
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
Incredible views!
If you are looking for a course with incredible views, you found it! Settled up in the bluffs of Frontnec , you get way more for your $$ than you could hope . Not a long course but very challenging short par 4"s with a lot of trees . Great staff and head pro . Food is delicious and the patio area is nice as well . Best part is the deals they have !! You can't be the prices at this golf course . Just make sure to ask if they have any deals going on . Love the greens , short and pretty fast . Only down fall is the gnats ..
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent