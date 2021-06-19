Refuge Hotel and Conference Center
About Refuge Hotel and Conference CenterThe Refuge Hotel & Conference Center is scheduled to open in 2021 adjacent to a newly redesigned municipal golf course. The hotel will house 200 rooms, spa, culinary school, dining and lounge areas and a 54,000-square-foot conference center. A resort pool, 15-acre lake with walking paths and event lawn add outdoor amenities.
Nice course
This was a nice course and I’m not sure how new it is but it’s attached to a resort that is in maintenance along with the grounds around it. The greens rolled pretty good despite the recent maintenance, and plugging. Overall nice course and will be better when they get the greens back in.
Will play again
The fairways were great and the course is very open but has challenges with water and marshy areas. We played during a week that the greens had been aerated and sanded so there was no consistency to your putts and they felt more like a sandtrap than in green. Our group felt that the fees should have been discounted because of this. The clubhouse is not well marked and is not stocked with drinks or snacks. This is a huge shortcoming and needs to be remedied. You can go to the hotel bar but the prices are outrageous and the service is very slow.
Their are opportunities for improvement and I am looking forward to playing again when the greens are more true.
Has Developed Some Maintenance Issues
Walked 18 at the Refuge yesterday for the first time in several weeks. The fairway grass has really thinned out in some places. More glaringly, some of the bunkers have washed out all the way down to the drains. A little maintenance would go a long way.
Not a Cake Walk
Public golf in the Jackson area is spotty at best, so I was pleasantly surprised by the Refuge. It's a stern test of skill, particularly off the tee: the fairways are very narrow, and the rough is no joke. Water comes into play several times.
Conditions were very good when we played. Two or three greens were beaten up along the edges, but in the summertime in Mississippi, that's going to happen. In each case, the grounds crew had put up little placards acknowledging the problem, and they'd clearly gotten to work on the situation. So you can't fault them for that.
The course is moderately undulating in spots, but mostly is pretty flat. Temperature permitting, it is definitely walkable.