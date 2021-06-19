Refuge Hotel and Conference Center

The fairways were great and the course is very open but has challenges with water and marshy areas. We played during a week that the greens had been aerated and sanded so there was no consistency to your putts and they felt more like a sandtrap than in green. Our group felt that the fees should have been discounted because of this. The clubhouse is not well marked and is not stocked with drinks or snacks. This is a huge shortcoming and needs to be remedied. You can go to the hotel bar but the prices are outrageous and the service is very slow.

Their are opportunities for improvement and I am looking forward to playing again when the greens are more true.