About The White Mountain Hotel & Resort The White Mountain Hotel & Resort welcomes guests with mountain accommodations, tasty cuisine and classy amenities, including an outdoor heated pool and hot tub, fitness center, Finnish Sauna and massage room. The Hale's Location Golf Course might be the state's top nine-hole course. As for the dining, choose from the Ledges Restaurant or the Tullamore Tavern. Full breakfast is complimentary.

Facts Price Range $$ Property Class ★★★ Acres 254 Year Opened 1990 Number of Units Less than 100 Amenities & Services Restaurants Bar, Casual Room Types Room, Suite Fitness Center Yes Banquet Space Yes Spa Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? Yes Is resort stay required for a tee time? No