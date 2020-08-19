The White Mountain Hotel & Resort
87 Fairway Drive, Conway, New Hampshire 3860, US
(603) 356-7100
About The White Mountain Hotel & ResortThe White Mountain Hotel & Resort welcomes guests with mountain accommodations, tasty cuisine and classy amenities, including an outdoor heated pool and hot tub, fitness center, Finnish Sauna and massage room. The Hale's Location Golf Course might be the state's top nine-hole course. As for the dining, choose from the Ledges Restaurant or the Tullamore Tavern. Full breakfast is complimentary.
Facts
Price Range$$
Property Class★★★
Acres254
Year Opened1990
Number of UnitsLess than 100
Amenities & Services
RestaurantsBar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
Fitness CenterYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes
Rules
Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No
Golf courses at The White Mountain Hotel & Resort
-
North Conway, New HampshirePublic/Resort4.25
Images from The White Mountain Hotel & Resort
Reviews
4.2
Played On 08/19/2020
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
Price for 9 holes only
Course is pretty nice but the rate is for 9 holes, not 18 as advertised. Very overpriced for that rate.
Conditions Average
Value Poor
Layout Average
Friendliness Average
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Played On 07/27/2020
Reviews 6
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Played On 07/16/2020
Reviews 1
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Played On 07/09/2020
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Played On 08/10/2020
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
Good course, greens fees were a little much for only being a 9 hole venue
Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Average