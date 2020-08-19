Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / New Hampshire Golf Resorts

The White Mountain Hotel & Resort

87 Fairway Drive, Conway, New Hampshire 3860, US
(603) 356-7100
Location Map

About The White Mountain Hotel & Resort

The White Mountain Hotel & Resort welcomes guests with mountain accommodations, tasty cuisine and classy amenities, including an outdoor heated pool and hot tub, fitness center, Finnish Sauna and massage room. The Hale's Location Golf Course might be the state's top nine-hole course. As for the dining, choose from the Ledges Restaurant or the Tullamore Tavern. Full breakfast is complimentary.

Facts

Price Range$$
Property Class★★★
Acres254
Year Opened1990
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities & Services

RestaurantsBar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
Fitness CenterYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at The White Mountain Hotel & Resort

Reviews

4.2
5 Reviews (5)
Default User Avatar
genz19
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Price for 9 holes only

Course is pretty nice but the rate is for 9 holes, not 18 as advertised. Very overpriced for that rate.

Conditions Average
Value Poor
Layout Average
Friendliness Average
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Default User Avatar
davebelden
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Default User Avatar
u314160412976
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Walked
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Default User Avatar
u314159371255
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
u314159840369
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
First Time Playing

Good course, greens fees were a little much for only being a 9 hole venue

Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Average
