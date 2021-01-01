New Hampshire Golf Resorts
New Hampshire's tiny stature as a state doesn't mean it should be overlooked as a golf destination. The White Mountains create a scenic, rugged landscape for a handful of fine golf resorts - Eagle Mountain House & Golf Club, Omni Mountain Washington Resort, The Wentworth an Elegant Country Inn, Mountain View Grand Resort and the The White Mountain Hotel & Resort. Two resorts, Jack O'Lantern Resort and Owl’s Nest, reside near or on the Pemi River. The Atkinson Resort & Country Club is only an hour's drive from Boston.
Woodstock, New Hampshire
The Jack O'Lantern Resort features golf on the banks of the Pemi River surrounded by panoramic views of the White Mountains. The three-bedroom rental homes are within walking distance of the Grille Restaurant, game room, indoor pool and jacuzzi within the clubhouse. Tennis courts, shuffleboard, half-court basketball and playscape are available on…
Whitefield, New Hampshire
Since 1865, the AAA Four Diamond Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa has been a beacon drawing visitors to New Hampshire's White Mountains. Floor-to-ceiling windows bring the mountain vistas inside one of the members of the Historic Hotels of America, where guests are pampered with the Tower Spa, comfortable rooms and suites, an outdoor-indoor pool,…
Conway, New Hampshire
The White Mountain Hotel & Resort welcomes guests with mountain accommodations, tasty cuisine and classy amenities, including an outdoor heated pool and hot tub, fitness center, Finnish Sauna and massage room. The Hale's Location Golf Course is might be the state's top nine-hole course. As for the dining, choose from the Ledges Restaurant or the…
Jackson, New Hampshire
The historic Eagle Mountain House & Golf Club remains as a grand hotel in New Hampshire's White Mountains. Dating to 1879, Eagle Mountain House is recognized as a Historic Hotel of America that delivers a four-seasons vacation. The Highfields Restaurant and Eagle Landing Tavern serve as gathering places for family and friends. The 280-foot…
Francestown, New Hampshire
The Crotched Mountain Resort offers spacious one- and two-bedroom family suites that sleep 4-6 guests adjacent to the Crotched Mountain Golf Club and less than a mile from the Crotched Mountain Ski & Ride, a bustling winter playland. Playing golf and hiking nearby trails showcase the beauty of the surrounding Monadnock Mountains. A community hot…
Jackson, New Hampshire
The Wentworth is nestled in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. The 61-room inn is within close proximity of outdoor adventures from cross country skiing in winter to golf, hiking and horseback riding in the summer. A visit will throw you back to a more relaxing time. Guests can stay in a comfortable room or more spacious condo. A spa, fitness…
Bretton Woods, New Hampshire
The Omni Mount Washington Resort has been a New England retreat for presidents and celebrities for generations. It seamlessly blends historic charm with modern amenities. A renovation and expansion since 2019 has added a new 69-room Presidential Wing, the Rosebrook Lodge atop the mountains and the state's first 8-person gondola, the Bretton Woods…
Atkinson, New Hampshire
The Atkinson Resort & Country Club is just 45 minutes north of Boston but worlds away in spirit. The resort has grown from nine holes in 1996 to 27 holes, including a nine-hole par-3 course. The 75,000-square-foot clubhouse features two restaurants (Merrill's Tavern and Stagecoach Grille), overnight rooms and banquet facilities for weddings and…
Thornton, New Hampshire
The Owl's Nest Resort is a collection of pet-friendly rental homes adjacent to New Hampshire's only Jack Nicklaus design. It is a gateway to charming towns, the mountains and glistening lakes. Amenities include an outdoor pool and jacuzzi, fitness room, platform tennis, firepits, restaurant and bar and indoor simulator. Outdoor pursuits led to…