Renault Winery Resort & Golf

The par-4 seventh hole at the Vineyard Golf at Renault doglegs left.
72 Bremen Avenue, Egg Harbor City, New Jersey 08215, US
(609) 965-2111
Visit Website
About Renault Winery Resort & Golf

As a New Jersey State Historical site, the Renault Winery Resort & Golf is one of the oldest continuously operating miners in the United States. The resort has matured into a popular wedding site with seven venue choices, gardens, Chateau Hotel, House of Renault Restaurant, Renault Winery & Champagne House and the Vineyard National Golf Course. 

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres1400
Year Opened1983
Number of UnitsLess than 100

RestaurantsFine
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolIndoor
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Renault Winery Resort & Golf

4.1
695 Reviews (695)

Vineyard National Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u5407621
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Very Nice Course, Very Challenging Greens!

I hadn't played at Vineyard since pre-pandemic. I was very pleased with the condition of the course. I was extremely challenged by the "Holy Moley" positions of the pins on the greens. These brought the challenge "way up!" for me. It seemed 3 putts became the order of the day. What can I say, I really look forward to my next visit.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Vineyard National Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u306821669
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Vineyard National Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Chazmjr
Played On
Reviews 1
Plays Once a month
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Terrible pace to the round

I only have one negative review about the course the staff ,course ,layout ,all was very nice but the pace of play was absolutely terrible waiting sometimes 15 minutes to tee off
Unacceptable

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Poor
Amenities Excellent
Vineyard National Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Supermahon949
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Staff as nice as the tee boxes

I'll tell ya what, this course has only been getting nicer the last few years. Everything was in great shape, the staff is top notch friendly, and the bunkers and tee boxes have really gotten into excellent shape this last season.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Vineyard National Golf Course
Default User Avatar
BryanLobay
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
2.0
First Time Playing

Dog Track

This course needs ALOT of work. $85 weekday round for a course with conditions similar to a county course.

Conditions Fair
Value Poor
Layout Fair
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Fair
Vineyard National Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u000006271810
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Vineyard National Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u000007481057
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Enjoy this course, staff is very friendly and pace of play was great. The only thing missing is a driving range in order to warm up. Enjoy the overall setting of the course.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Vineyard National Golf Course
Default User Avatar
zmay00
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Excellent

Tees off early morning, course was beautiful. Some of the best kept sand/bunkers I’ve experienced in the last 3 years. Forgiving course with minimal trees. Beautiful tees, greens, and fairways. Only complaint was the cart girl took a little longer than desired to maker her rounds but on-cart coolers were a plus. 9.5/10, would love to come back.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Vineyard National Golf Course
Default User Avatar
michaelfalbanese
Played On
Reviews 37
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Bob works there and was a great help and good golfer and his F-I-L, Mark was a good golfer too.

My son and I enjoyed the round!

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Vineyard National Golf Course
Default User Avatar
vingam47
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser

VinGam

Vineyard National is a fun course to play. The employees are friendly, the course condition has improved over the last few years, and the pace of play is reasonable.overall worth playing.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Vineyard National Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u224491346
Played On
Reviews 16
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Great conditions

She was playing beautifully today even if I wasn’t. The conditions were perfect, looking forward to playing again.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Vineyard National Golf Course
Default User Avatar
SamDracula
Played On
Reviews 7
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Vineyard National Golf Course
Default User Avatar
ldinger
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Vineyard National Golf Course
Default User Avatar
twoody89
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

Fun course, reasonably priced

I've played this course several times over the past few years. They have done some major work within the past year to improve the course, and it shows. The quality of the bunkers is probably the most noticeable with fresh, new sand, but the whole course is well kept.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Vineyard National Golf Course
Default User Avatar
ebelise
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Vineyard National Golf Course
Default User Avatar
salts
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Will play again

I played in a very wet day and was impressed with how well the course withstood the amount of water. Pace of play was irrelevant as not many were venturing out but easy to figure out the course on your own. Staff very friendly. I look forward to playing again during better weather. Even with the conditions being so damp I’d still recommend the course.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Vineyard National Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u000007786160
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Good layout...The Rough needs work.

Greens were in great shape and were pretty fast. Fairways were in good shape for the most part.

Rough just off the fairways needs work. Had some bad lies where I thought should have been better based on where I was.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Vineyard National Golf Course
Default User Avatar
McKeen74
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Vineyard National Golf Course
Default User Avatar
eljay
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Pleasant day of golf

The course is very challenging with some difficult but fun holes. You absolutely have drive it well to shoot a good score here.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Vineyard National Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Allan8227529
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
