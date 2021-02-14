Renault Winery Resort & Golf
About Renault Winery Resort & GolfAs a New Jersey State Historical site, the Renault Winery Resort & Golf is one of the oldest continuously operating miners in the United States. The resort has matured into a popular wedding site with seven venue choices, gardens, Chateau Hotel, House of Renault Restaurant, Renault Winery & Champagne House and the Vineyard National Golf Course.
Very Nice Course, Very Challenging Greens!
I hadn't played at Vineyard since pre-pandemic. I was very pleased with the condition of the course. I was extremely challenged by the "Holy Moley" positions of the pins on the greens. These brought the challenge "way up!" for me. It seemed 3 putts became the order of the day. What can I say, I really look forward to my next visit.
Terrible pace to the round
I only have one negative review about the course the staff ,course ,layout ,all was very nice but the pace of play was absolutely terrible waiting sometimes 15 minutes to tee off
Unacceptable
Staff as nice as the tee boxes
I'll tell ya what, this course has only been getting nicer the last few years. Everything was in great shape, the staff is top notch friendly, and the bunkers and tee boxes have really gotten into excellent shape this last season.
Dog Track
This course needs ALOT of work. $85 weekday round for a course with conditions similar to a county course.
Enjoy this course, staff is very friendly and pace of play was great. The only thing missing is a driving range in order to warm up. Enjoy the overall setting of the course.
Excellent
Tees off early morning, course was beautiful. Some of the best kept sand/bunkers I’ve experienced in the last 3 years. Forgiving course with minimal trees. Beautiful tees, greens, and fairways. Only complaint was the cart girl took a little longer than desired to maker her rounds but on-cart coolers were a plus. 9.5/10, would love to come back.
Bob works there and was a great help and good golfer and his F-I-L, Mark was a good golfer too.
My son and I enjoyed the round!
VinGam
Vineyard National is a fun course to play. The employees are friendly, the course condition has improved over the last few years, and the pace of play is reasonable.overall worth playing.
Great conditions
She was playing beautifully today even if I wasn’t. The conditions were perfect, looking forward to playing again.
Fun course, reasonably priced
I've played this course several times over the past few years. They have done some major work within the past year to improve the course, and it shows. The quality of the bunkers is probably the most noticeable with fresh, new sand, but the whole course is well kept.
Will play again
I played in a very wet day and was impressed with how well the course withstood the amount of water. Pace of play was irrelevant as not many were venturing out but easy to figure out the course on your own. Staff very friendly. I look forward to playing again during better weather. Even with the conditions being so damp I’d still recommend the course.
Good layout...The Rough needs work.
Greens were in great shape and were pretty fast. Fairways were in good shape for the most part.
Rough just off the fairways needs work. Had some bad lies where I thought should have been better based on where I was.
Pleasant day of golf
The course is very challenging with some difficult but fun holes. You absolutely have drive it well to shoot a good score here.