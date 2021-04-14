Seaview, A Dolce Hotel
401 S New York Road, Galloway, New Jersey 08205, US
(609) 652-1800
About Seaview, A Dolce HotelSeaview, A Dolce Hotel, was founded in 1914 as an exclusive country club. It has a long history of hosting professional golfers, presidents, rock stars and celebrities. In 1942, Sam Snead won the PGA Championship on a combination of holes of what is now Seaview's Pines and Bay courses. The Bay course, a regular host of the LPGA Tour, delivers the views beyond Reeds Bay to the Atlantic City Skyline. The hotel includes 34,500 square feet of meeting and event space, indoor and outdoor pools, three restaurants and a fitness center. The historic charm of the interior feels like a trip back in time.
Facts
Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres670
Year Opened1914
Number of Units100-300
Amenities
RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolIndoor
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes
Services
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes
Rules
Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No
Golf courses at Seaview, A Dolce Hotel
-
Absecon, New JerseyPublic/Resort4.0155117647427
-
Absecon, New JerseyPublic/Resort4.3754058824431
Images from Seaview, A Dolce Hotel
View of the 16th hole from Seaview - The Pines Course Seaview - The Pines Course
The par-3 sixth hole on the Pines Course at Seaview resort is a tricky carry over a bunker. Katharine Dyson/TravelGolf
The 15th hole on the Pines Course at Seaview resort has plenty of bunkers. Katharine Dyson/TravelGolf
Putting the undulating greens on the Pines Course at Seaview resort is tricky business. Katharine Dyson/TravelGolf
A sunny view from Seaview - The Pines Course
A view from Seaview - The Pines Course
View of a green from the Bay course at Seaview Seaview
The Bay Course at Seaview Resort - Aerial view
Lateral bunkers provide a risk-and-reward challenge on the Bay Course at Seaview resort. Katharine Dyson/TravelGolf
The seventh hole on the Bay golf course at Seaview resort is the only water carry on this layout. Katharine Dyson/TravelGolf
The bunkers on the Bay Course at Seaview resort are lined with thick fescue grasses. Katharine Dyson/TravelGolf
The Bay Course at Seaview Resort
The Bay Course at Seaview Resort
The Bay Course at Seaview Resort - Clubhouse view
Reviews
4.2
2 weeks in a row
Played back to back weeks. Tee boxes are stressed. Greens are rolling nicely. Fairways nice too. Bunkers are native shore sand, not soft and light. No water to drink on course. Cart w beverage made the rounds. We brought soft coolers w waters. A cooler w ice is part of the golf cart. Fair and tough round. Enjoyed both visits.
Seaview - Pines Course
The course was in excellent shape. Greens were true and moderately fast. Sand traps could use some more sand in some of them. Staff was excellent. Pace of play for a resort course was excellent.
Conditions great
Good conditions overall, PGA tour rough, greens in good shape, fairway in great shape, bunkers could use some more sand
Great course
Course was in phenomenal shape. Great price for a top notch course!
