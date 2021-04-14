About Seaview, A Dolce Hotel Seaview, A Dolce Hotel, was founded in 1914 as an exclusive country club. It has a long history of hosting professional golfers, presidents, rock stars and celebrities. In 1942, Sam Snead won the PGA Championship on a combination of holes of what is now Seaview's Pines and Bay courses. The Bay course, a regular host of the LPGA Tour, delivers the views beyond Reeds Bay to the Atlantic City Skyline. The hotel includes 34,500 square feet of meeting and event space, indoor and outdoor pools, three restaurants and a fitness center. The historic charm of the interior feels like a trip back in time.

Facts Price Range $$$ Property Class ★★★★ Acres 670 Year Opened 1914 Number of Units 100-300 Amenities Restaurants Fine, Bar, Casual Room Types Room, Suite Pool Indoor Tennis Yes Fitness Center Yes Practice Facility Yes Golf School/Academy Yes Banquet Space Yes Spa Yes Services Room Service Yes Concierge Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? Yes Is resort stay required for a tee time? No