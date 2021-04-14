Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / New Jersey Golf Resorts

Seaview, A Dolce Hotel

The 14th hole of the Bay Course at Stockton Seaview Hotel & Golf Club plays directly into the wind off the bay.
About
Courses
Images
Reviews
401 S New York Road, Galloway, New Jersey 08205, US
(609) 652-1800
Visit Website
Location Map

About Seaview, A Dolce Hotel

Seaview, A Dolce Hotel, was founded in 1914 as an exclusive country club. It has a long history of hosting professional golfers, presidents, rock stars and celebrities. In 1942, Sam Snead won the PGA Championship on a combination of holes of what is now Seaview's Pines and Bay courses. The Bay course, a regular host of the LPGA Tour, delivers the views beyond Reeds Bay to the Atlantic City Skyline. The hotel includes 34,500 square feet of meeting and event space, indoor and outdoor pools, three restaurants and a fitness center. The historic charm of the interior feels like a trip back in time.

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres670
Year Opened1914
Number of Units100-300

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolIndoor
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Seaview, A Dolce Hotel

Reviews

4.2
858 Reviews (858)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Seaview - The Pines Course
Default User Avatar
u064191710
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Seaview - The Pines Course
Default User Avatar
u248208297
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

2 weeks in a row

Played back to back weeks. Tee boxes are stressed. Greens are rolling nicely. Fairways nice too. Bunkers are native shore sand, not soft and light. No water to drink on course. Cart w beverage made the rounds. We brought soft coolers w waters. A cooler w ice is part of the golf cart. Fair and tough round. Enjoyed both visits.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Seaview - The Pines Course
Default User Avatar
u314160202964
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Seaview - The Pines Course
Default User Avatar
u314159713047
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Seaview - The Pines Course
Default User Avatar
RGDE3AEAB26C0AE30C1
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Seaview - The Pines Course
Default User Avatar
Rogerlevesque1049
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Seaview - Pines Course

The course was in excellent shape. Greens were true and moderately fast. Sand traps could use some more sand in some of them. Staff was excellent. Pace of play for a resort course was excellent.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Seaview - The Pines Course
Default User Avatar
eileenshoot80
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Seaview - The Bay Course
Default User Avatar
u000007373621
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Seaview - The Pines Course
Default User Avatar
Scott4511245
Played On
Reviews 6
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Seaview - The Pines Course
Default User Avatar
tkearneysr
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Fair
Amenities Excellent
Seaview - The Pines Course
Default User Avatar
patmcaneny001
Played On
Reviews 54
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Fair
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Seaview - The Pines Course
Default User Avatar
linehant
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Seaview - The Pines Course
Default User Avatar
wdittus
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Conditions great

Good conditions overall, PGA tour rough, greens in good shape, fairway in great shape, bunkers could use some more sand

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Seaview - The Pines Course
Default User Avatar
Friars
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Seaview - The Bay Course
Default User Avatar
JRAR64
Played On
Reviews 8
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Seaview - The Pines Course
Default User Avatar
Tdhite
Played On
Reviews 28
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Seaview - The Bay Course
Default User Avatar
u314161670775
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Poor
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Fair
Amenities Good
Seaview - The Pines Course
Default User Avatar
u314159854154
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Great course

Course was in phenomenal shape. Great price for a top notch course!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Seaview - The Bay Course
Default User Avatar
wdittus
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Seaview - The Bay Course
Default User Avatar
u314160426209
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
1 2 3 4 5
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me