Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort and Casino

I played the course today and enjoyed the scenery, the course, and the conditions. The greens were wonderful and rolled true. Reading the mountain greens is another story - very challenging. Two or three times the putts broke the opposite of what I read. Fault mine, of course - but a made a few as well. The fairways were in good condition in most places. Some drought damages spots, but not bad anywhere.

I played the white tees - still recovering from shoulder surgery - and a few times there didn't seem to be a landing place off the tees - hitting drives 250 to 275.

I didn't care for the tree placement in the middle of some fairways. Sure some can be strategic, but for me - too many. Hole 14 (a par 5) in particular has a huge tree right in middle of the fairway about 50-60 yards from the green. I had played a second shot to about 100 yards out around a blind dogleg, but had to punch a driver as an approach shot from the right side of the fairway. I had to play under the tree.