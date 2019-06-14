Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort and Casino
About Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort and CasinoThe Inn of the Mountain Gods, the only AAA four diamond-rated resort in southern New Mexico, is situated high in the cool climate and tall pines of the Sierra Blanca range in the Sacramento Mountains. With 273 luxury rooms and suites in Mescalero, the tribal-owned inn features numerous dining options; 38,000 square feet of action-packed gaming; a comedy club, a championship golf course, Top Golf Swing Suite, a spa and the country’s southernmost ski area, Ski Apache, offering the best warm-weather powder skiing in the world with 55 runs served by 11 lifts and New Mexico’s only eight-passenger Gondola. Recreational activities and amenities include a boat dock for kayak and paddle-boarding rentals, Apache Eagle Zipline, bike rentals, batting cages, fishing, skeet shooting, disc golf and horseback riding.
Elk damage and end of season have had itheir effects on an otherwise great course
Closed
Booked and paid in full online, drove three hours from ABQ, and course was closed. Had apparently been closed for a couple of days. Wasted many hours driving for nothing. Please communicate closures in advance. Pro shop very non-chalant. Found you could still book online despite closure.
Closed
Booked online with golf now and got to the course to find it closed due the small amount of snow on it from last week. Very poor staff too, extremely rude.
Putt Putt
Too many trees in the fairways....total of 28 trees in the middle of 12 fairways...do not recommend. Rainmaker Course is much better.
Bring a serious chainsaw
There are multiple (at least 5-6) fairways with mature pine trees in the fairways! They are in the landing areas or just blocking approach shots towards the green. You have to be able to either hit a punch hook or a punch fade to keep the ball in play. The local elk are allowed to roam around on the course leaving their tracks
embedded all over the greens, and their urine kills the turf grass leaving bare earth exposed.. Our cart had empty sand bottles to start with and each sand refill station was full of empty sand bottles and trash. There were 4 “bag boys” in the cart loading area and not any of them offered help placing the golf bags onto the carts of my foursome or to get us a wet towel.
The driving range is only 150 yds. long, so only wedges and short irons are allowed to be hit. When I called the day before to confirm my tee time, the answering machine recording gave the April 2019 opening date for play. This is 2020 folks. I left a message at 9:00 am asking for a call back that never happened. Many areas in play on the course. were soggy due to poor drainage . Sand traps were not well maintained. After the round at 4:00 pm, no “bag boys “ were available to clean clubs or help in any way. My one prior round at the course was just as bad an experience, but I thought I’d give it another try. Boy was I disappointed and felt bad for subjecting my friends to such a poor outing. I will not ever go back and recommend you look elsewhere too!
Beautiful and challenging course!
The course has a big wow factor in the beautiful Sacramento mountains of Ruidoso.
Not healthy
Round canceled due to 10-15 employees testing positive for COVID-19
Play during COVID-19.
Course did not meet expectations and reception upon arrival was non existent. The experience was comparable to playing a muni course but much more expensive. No bang for the buck!
Great scenery, beautiful greens, good fairways, a few questionable tree placements
I played the course today and enjoyed the scenery, the course, and the conditions. The greens were wonderful and rolled true. Reading the mountain greens is another story - very challenging. Two or three times the putts broke the opposite of what I read. Fault mine, of course - but a made a few as well. The fairways were in good condition in most places. Some drought damages spots, but not bad anywhere.
I played the white tees - still recovering from shoulder surgery - and a few times there didn't seem to be a landing place off the tees - hitting drives 250 to 275.
I didn't care for the tree placement in the middle of some fairways. Sure some can be strategic, but for me - too many. Hole 14 (a par 5) in particular has a huge tree right in middle of the fairway about 50-60 yards from the green. I had played a second shot to about 100 yards out around a blind dogleg, but had to punch a driver as an approach shot from the right side of the fairway. I had to play under the tree.
Beautiful course
This is a well manicured and stunningly beautiful course with lots of wonderful scenery and wildlife to see.
The only reason it didn't get 5* for everything is the slow play. Also, they allow 5 balls out which slows the round down considerably.
Fun course to play
Overall I had an excellent experience. Greens and shots off the tee were challenging. The course is really pretty. My only complaint was that the bunkers need to be repaired. The edges were not well defined.
Mountain beautiful
One of my favorite mountain resort courses.
A great layout and beautifully maintained.
A championship course with no senior tees.
So play the forward tees if like me your long game has become a little shorter.
Simply beautiful views. Greens challenging.
Great layout.
One will never be bored.
Great stay and play rates.
One of New Mexico's best.
Enjoy golf.
Beauty & The Beast
Nothing but praise for a beautiful, quiet, very well cared for, challenging track! With the exception of a driving range that would allow all clubs to be used, this is a gem!!