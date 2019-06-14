Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort and Casino

There are multiple (at least 5-6) fairways with mature pine trees in the fairways! They are in the landing areas or just blocking approach shots towards the green. You have to be able to either hit a punch hook or a punch fade to keep the ball in play. The local elk are allowed to roam around on the course leaving their tracks

embedded all over the greens, and their urine kills the turf grass leaving bare earth exposed.. Our cart had empty sand bottles to start with and each sand refill station was full of empty sand bottles and trash. There were 4 “bag boys” in the cart loading area and not any of them offered help placing the golf bags onto the carts of my foursome or to get us a wet towel.

The driving range is only 150 yds. long, so only wedges and short irons are allowed to be hit. When I called the day before to confirm my tee time, the answering machine recording gave the April 2019 opening date for play. This is 2020 folks. I left a message at 9:00 am asking for a call back that never happened. Many areas in play on the course. were soggy due to poor drainage . Sand traps were not well maintained. After the round at 4:00 pm, no “bag boys “ were available to clean clubs or help in any way. My one prior round at the course was just as bad an experience, but I thought I’d give it another try. Boy was I disappointed and felt bad for subjecting my friends to such a poor outing. I will not ever go back and recommend you look elsewhere too!