Colgate Inn

A view of a tee at Seven Oaks Country Club.
1 Payne Street, Hamilton, New York 13346, US
(315) 824-2300
About Colgate Inn

The Colgate Inn sits less than a half mile from the Seven Oaks Golf Club, the Colgate University's excellent golf course. Built in 1925, the historic inn features 40 rooms and suites, a popular restaurant called The Tavern and various event spaces. Hotel guests gain access to the university's fitness facilities. The 6,800-yard Seven Oaks by Robert Trent Jones Sr. is a public facility. 

Facts

Price Range$$$, $$$$
Property Class★★★★
Year Opened1925
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities

RestaurantsBar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
Practice FacilityYes

Services

Room ServiceYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Colgate Inn

4.8
35 Reviews (35)
Seven Oaks Golf Club
Default User Avatar
zeurcher
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Seven Oaks Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u396568852
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Used cart

Course was in good condition. The layout features a lot of holes with water hazards in the landing areas. The big thing was the rough. Not long but very thick making just finding the ball iffy.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Seven Oaks Golf Club
Default User Avatar
t1526097716
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Seven Oaks Golf Club
Default User Avatar
samarims
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Seven Oaks Golf Club
Default User Avatar
samarims
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Seven Oaks Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Torodeleste
Played On
Reviews 21
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Always a pleasant round of golf

Had a chance to play here recently.
Splendid conditions...greens especially.
Not crazy difficult.
Played 18 in less than 3 hours and 15 minutes.
A nice value and easily walkable.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Seven Oaks Golf Club
Default User Avatar
letcherm
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

No ranger on the course to move along the slow play. 3 of us had a 4some in front of us with no clue of golf etiquette. They were wearing t-shirts and had 3 holes open in front of them thru 9 holes and didn't let us play through. Other than that, this would be a 5 star golf course.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Fair
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
Commented on 09/02/2020

Thank you for your recommendation and review on Seven Oaks. Our sincerest apologies about the pace of play. Our dress code and pace of play policies are very important to us and we appreciate your feedback. These are things that we do enforce and areas we will focus on doing a better job of monitoring.
We hope to see you again at Seven Oaks.

Best Regards,
Seven Oaks Management

Seven Oaks Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000007816790
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Worth the ride

Played this course today with my oldest son. In short it was an outstanding round of golf. Course is a definite challenge, greens were fast and firm, and everything was excellent. Can’t wait to go back!

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Seven Oaks Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Anonymous
Played On
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Seven Oaks Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Dac68
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Seven Oaks Golf Club
Default User Avatar
nuiINsG4PZ8dc03OO4jN
Played On
Reviews 26
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

A favorite in the area

For a course thats not private, they keep this place in private country club like conditions and are constantly improving it. Great layout, fairways and greens. The only bad thing about the whole place is the putting green and range. Challenging course with lots of water and sand.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Seven Oaks Golf Club
Default User Avatar
bpayne8210513
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

If You Get The Chance, Go Play

Seven Oaks is normally very private (and the outstanding condition of the course shows it), so if you get a chance to play, absolutely do it. The fairways are immaculate, firm and fast greens, and perfectly manicured. My friend and I played the ball down, and it was awesome. The rough is thick so beware if your tee shots miss the fairway, but good shots are rewarded. Love to come back!

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Seven Oaks Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Dac68
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Seven Oaks Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Brett1199857
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Amazing place to play

Very enjoyable Golf Course not too long scorable greens are very fast. staff is wonderful but there's no Ranger to keep the pace of play and if there was a easier place to get stuff on the turn besides driving up to the clubhouse that would be nice but I would recommend this course to everyone you have to play at least once you will fall in love with it

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
Commented on 08/23/2019

Hi Brett, thank you for your feedback! We are glad you enjoyed your time here and look forward to seeing you again soon. Have a great day!

Seven Oaks Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Rmasouras2488
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 10/16/2019

Thank you for your 5 star review. We look forward to having you back at Seven Oaks again soon. Thank you.

Seven Oaks Golf Club
Default User Avatar
big1970al
Played On
Reviews 29
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

A great day

Had a wonderful time once again. some of the course didn't hold up from the winter, then the heat then the flooding. greens slower than normal, rest of the course play well

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Seven Oaks Golf Club
Default User Avatar
jrgorglione
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Beautiful mountain views

The course was in great shape with beautiful views of the countryside and college. The course was wide open with no backups.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Seven Oaks Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Papad2000
Played On
Reviews 19
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Seven Oaks Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000007655131
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Beatiful Course

Great course in a great setting. Always a pleasure to play.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Seven Oaks Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Cravito
Played On
Reviews 12
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Excellent weather
Used cart

Beautiful Tough Course

Great conditions. Fairways, sand, rough all in good shape. Rough is grabby but not shaggy! Greens were superfast and hard (dry conditions). Beware: Water cuts back and forth through the whole course and is not often visible from the tee.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
