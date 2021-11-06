Colgate Inn
About Colgate InnThe Colgate Inn sits less than a half mile from the Seven Oaks Golf Club, the Colgate University's excellent golf course. Built in 1925, the historic inn features 40 rooms and suites, a popular restaurant called The Tavern and various event spaces. Hotel guests gain access to the university's fitness facilities. The 6,800-yard Seven Oaks by Robert Trent Jones Sr. is a public facility.
Course was in good condition. The layout features a lot of holes with water hazards in the landing areas. The big thing was the rough. Not long but very thick making just finding the ball iffy.
Always a pleasant round of golf
Had a chance to play here recently.
Splendid conditions...greens especially.
Not crazy difficult.
Played 18 in less than 3 hours and 15 minutes.
A nice value and easily walkable.
No ranger on the course to move along the slow play. 3 of us had a 4some in front of us with no clue of golf etiquette. They were wearing t-shirts and had 3 holes open in front of them thru 9 holes and didn't let us play through. Other than that, this would be a 5 star golf course.
Worth the ride
Played this course today with my oldest son. In short it was an outstanding round of golf. Course is a definite challenge, greens were fast and firm, and everything was excellent. Can’t wait to go back!
A favorite in the area
For a course thats not private, they keep this place in private country club like conditions and are constantly improving it. Great layout, fairways and greens. The only bad thing about the whole place is the putting green and range. Challenging course with lots of water and sand.
If You Get The Chance, Go Play
Seven Oaks is normally very private (and the outstanding condition of the course shows it), so if you get a chance to play, absolutely do it. The fairways are immaculate, firm and fast greens, and perfectly manicured. My friend and I played the ball down, and it was awesome. The rough is thick so beware if your tee shots miss the fairway, but good shots are rewarded. Love to come back!
Amazing place to play
Very enjoyable Golf Course not too long scorable greens are very fast. staff is wonderful but there's no Ranger to keep the pace of play and if there was a easier place to get stuff on the turn besides driving up to the clubhouse that would be nice but I would recommend this course to everyone you have to play at least once you will fall in love with it
A great day
Had a wonderful time once again. some of the course didn't hold up from the winter, then the heat then the flooding. greens slower than normal, rest of the course play well
Beautiful mountain views
The course was in great shape with beautiful views of the countryside and college. The course was wide open with no backups.
Beatiful Course
Great course in a great setting. Always a pleasure to play.
Beautiful Tough Course
Great conditions. Fairways, sand, rough all in good shape. Rough is grabby but not shaggy! Greens were superfast and hard (dry conditions). Beware: Water cuts back and forth through the whole course and is not often visible from the tee.
