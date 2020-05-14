Crowne Plaza Resort & Golf Club

What a joke as the tees and fairways had dandelions all over them. Even funnier was we played behind a group that had picked a bunch of the dandelions and used them as tee markers for their group. There was also grub damage in several places and when we peeled back some of the ground the grubs were there by the thousands. They only mow the greens on one course a day and when I asked why one of the workers told me the owner was trying to save money. When I asked why I wasn’t told of this when I paid greens fees I was told the owner told us specifically not to tell people. Next day we went to Craigwood and it was like night and day. No dandelions and fast mowed greens.