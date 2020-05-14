Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / New York Golf Resorts

Crowne Plaza Resort & Golf Club

A walking bridge leads to the green at the par-3 14th on The Lake Placid Club's Links course.
101 Olympic Drive, Lake Placid, New York 12946, US
(877) 570-5891
About Crowne Plaza Resort & Golf Club

The 249-room Crowne Plaza Lake Placid overlooks the charming Main Street of Lake Placid, host of the 1980 Winter Olympics, and is within a half-mile of the 36-hole Lake Placid Club it owns and operates. The Club is home to two terrific classic courses, Links by Seymour Dunn and Mountain by Dr. Alister MacKenzie, and the nine-hole Pristine short course. Standard hotel rooms, luxury Adirondack suites with full kitchens, chalets and rooms with Jacuzzis and fireplaces are available. There's tennis, a private beach and indoor swimming pool, hot tub and fitness center. Four restaurants and a great room bar offer a variety of menus and hospitality.

Facts

Price Range$$$, $$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres1000
Year Opened1909
Number of Units100-300

Amenities

RestaurantsBar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolIndoor
Short CourseYes
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Beach AccessYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Services

Room ServiceYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Crowne Plaza Resort & Golf Club

Reviews

2.2
3 Reviews

Reviewer Photos

Lake Placid Club - Mountain Course
Default User Avatar
oGNj4bA2qsT5Qpmizf5k
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
1.0
First Time Playing

Dandelions

What a joke as the tees and fairways had dandelions all over them. Even funnier was we played behind a group that had picked a bunch of the dandelions and used them as tee markers for their group. There was also grub damage in several places and when we peeled back some of the ground the grubs were there by the thousands. They only mow the greens on one course a day and when I asked why one of the workers told me the owner was trying to save money. When I asked why I wasn’t told of this when I paid greens fees I was told the owner told us specifically not to tell people. Next day we went to Craigwood and it was like night and day. No dandelions and fast mowed greens.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Poor
Lake Placid Club - Mountain Course
Default User Avatar
N9Wz5I2kMQWzI5pkBoKo
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap Don't know
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
Incentivized Review
5.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Walked

A wonderful wander thru the hills

A great way to spend a hour or so looking at great views of the high peaks of the Adirondacks.

Course is a modified par 3 with on par 4. When you don't have the time for a full round this is the place for you.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Lake Placid Club - Mountain Course
6907d2db-2f96-52db-a783-0df0b220decb
JasonDeeganGA
Played On
Reviews 524
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Golf Advisor
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Super quirky, super fun

I'm probably in the minority here, but I like the Mountain better than The Links. The ties to Mackenzie are nice, but it's just the variety of the looks and uniqueness of the holes that stand out. With five par 3s and only three par 5s (including back to back 600-plus-yard holes at 10-11), there's a lot going on.

The 242-yard, par-4 14th would just be another monster par 3 at most TPC courses, but here, in this historic setting, it's a birdie hole where both my partner and I drove it in to the woods on the left, making bogey or worse! Blind par 3s at no. 15 (as good a Dell hole as I've seen beyond the original in Ireland) and no. 17 throw more curve balls at you.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
