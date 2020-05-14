Crowne Plaza Resort & Golf Club
About Crowne Plaza Resort & Golf ClubThe 249-room Crowne Plaza Lake Placid overlooks the charming Main Street of Lake Placid, host of the 1980 Winter Olympics, and is within a half-mile of the 36-hole Lake Placid Club it owns and operates. The Club is home to two terrific classic courses, Links by Seymour Dunn and Mountain by Dr. Alister MacKenzie, and the nine-hole Pristine short course. Standard hotel rooms, luxury Adirondack suites with full kitchens, chalets and rooms with Jacuzzis and fireplaces are available. There's tennis, a private beach and indoor swimming pool, hot tub and fitness center. Four restaurants and a great room bar offer a variety of menus and hospitality.
Dandelions
What a joke as the tees and fairways had dandelions all over them. Even funnier was we played behind a group that had picked a bunch of the dandelions and used them as tee markers for their group. There was also grub damage in several places and when we peeled back some of the ground the grubs were there by the thousands. They only mow the greens on one course a day and when I asked why one of the workers told me the owner was trying to save money. When I asked why I wasn’t told of this when I paid greens fees I was told the owner told us specifically not to tell people. Next day we went to Craigwood and it was like night and day. No dandelions and fast mowed greens.
A wonderful wander thru the hills
A great way to spend a hour or so looking at great views of the high peaks of the Adirondacks.
Course is a modified par 3 with on par 4. When you don't have the time for a full round this is the place for you.
Super quirky, super fun
I'm probably in the minority here, but I like the Mountain better than The Links. The ties to Mackenzie are nice, but it's just the variety of the looks and uniqueness of the holes that stand out. With five par 3s and only three par 5s (including back to back 600-plus-yard holes at 10-11), there's a lot going on.
The 242-yard, par-4 14th would just be another monster par 3 at most TPC courses, but here, in this historic setting, it's a birdie hole where both my partner and I drove it in to the woods on the left, making bogey or worse! Blind par 3s at no. 15 (as good a Dell hole as I've seen beyond the original in Ireland) and no. 17 throw more curve balls at you.