Mohonk Mountain House
1000 Mountain Rest Road, New Paltz, New York 12561, US
(845) 765-3286
About Mohonk Mountain HouseThe Mohonk Mountain House, a National Historic Landmark in New York's Hudson Valley, has been operated by the Smiley family since 1869. The Victorian castle resort sits within 40,000 acres of pristine forest for endless leisure pursuits: rock climbing, 85 miles of trails for seasonalhiking and mountain biking in summer and snowshoeing and cross-countryskiing in winter. The resort grounds feature gardens, a nine-hole golf course, tennis courts and stables for horseback riding and horse-drawn carriage rides. The glacial-formed Lake Mohonk is ideal for boating, fishing and swimming. A 30,000-square-foot Spa Wing features 16 treatment rooms, a solarium, an outdoor heated mineral pool, an indoor heated pool, comprehensive fitness center and yoga/motion studio.The Grove Lodge, built in 2016 as the first new accommodations in more than 100 years, was added for families who need more space in well-appointed bedrooms and a sprawling great room.
I've played Mohonk 2-3 times a year for 40 years. Always in excellent condition; greens are fast, smooth and challenging. Course is short, narrow and very hilly. If you hit it straight and hit your fairway targets, you'll have a great time. If you hit it crooked, you'll go through a sleeve or 2 by the end of the round. A once-a-year must-play for any Hudson Valley golfer.
Each year our crew plays this course about 4 times during the season. This course is very well maintained. Staff is very friendly.
This course even though its short it can eat you up!! Need to manage course. Woods line every hole on the left, except for #1.
Lot of blind shots, lay up!! If you walk you better be in shape!!
