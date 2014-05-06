About Mohonk Mountain House The Mohonk Mountain House, a National Historic Landmark in New York's Hudson Valley, has been operated by the Smiley family since 1869. The Victorian castle resort sits within 40,000 acres of pristine forest for endless leisure pursuits: rock climbing, 85 miles of trails for seasonalhiking and mountain biking in summer and snowshoeing and cross-countryskiing in winter. The resort grounds feature gardens, a nine-hole golf course, tennis courts and stables for horseback riding and horse-drawn carriage rides. The glacial-formed Lake Mohonk is ideal for boating, fishing and swimming. A 30,000-square-foot Spa Wing features 16 treatment rooms, a solarium, an outdoor heated mineral pool, an indoor heated pool, comprehensive fitness center and yoga/motion studio.The Grove Lodge, built in 2016 as the first new accommodations in more than 100 years, was added for families who need more space in well-appointed bedrooms and a sprawling great room.

Facts Price Range $$$ Property Class ★★★ Acres 7800 Year Opened 1879 Number of Units 100-300 Amenities Restaurants Fine, Bar, Casual, Buffet Room Types Room, Suite Pool Indoor Short Course Yes Tennis Yes Fitness Center Yes Beach Access Yes Banquet Space Yes Spa Yes Services Kids Program Yes Room Service Yes Concierge Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? No Is resort stay required for a tee time? No