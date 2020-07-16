Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / New York Golf Resorts

Top of the World Golf Resort

Top of the World overlooks Lake George.
441 Lockhart Mountain Road #4952, Lake George, New York 12845, US
(518) 668-3000
About Top of the World Golf Resort

The Top of the World Resort lives up to its name, placed atop French Mountain overlooking Lake George and the surrounding countryside. Its Adirondack-style inn and challenging 6,044-yard golf course were built in the 1920s. The restaurant is versatile, serving breakfast to fine dining for dinner.

Facts

Price Range$$
Property Class★★★
Year Opened1926
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities & Services

RestaurantsCasual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
Banquet SpaceYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Top of the World Golf Resort

Reviews

3.7
36 Reviews (36)

Default User Avatar
TomZiehnert
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Default User Avatar
u177548497
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Top of the World Lake George

This is a great course for the price we paid for a twilight round! The layout of 14 is very odd and doesn't feel natural but is certainly challenging. Hole 10 has the best view of them all overlooking lake george! Staff was very friendly and helped us get checked in quickly and right into our carts. 100% would play again!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
golf45fw
Played On
Reviews 23
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Mountain golf

For someone who has not played here before finding the tee box for the next hole might require a search (not all holes are like that). Some blind shots required on certain holes. Be sure to check the score card as it does have diagrams of each hole.

Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Default User Avatar
Beebo12
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
tbamsden
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
3.0
First Time Playing

Not worth the money

Everyone said you have to play Top of the World golf course. Well the fairways were in poor condition but the greens were nice. Cart paths horrible at on point it was like you were off road. Poor signage to direct you to the next tee. When in at 10am to get something to drink and the gentlemen behind the counter said we have to use the vending machines..what the he'll is the purpose of have a Bar in the clubhouse ???? All I wanted was to buy bottled water. Will never go back. Not worth the money.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Good
Friendliness Fair
Pace Average
Amenities Poor
Default User Avatar
Bogey087
Played On
Reviews 18
Handicap 15-19
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Default User Avatar
mermyl
Played On
Reviews 6
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Walked

A fun day

Fairways in OK shape, with a few thin spots. Nothing major. Most of the fairways are sloped, so you have to hit your tee shot to a spot and let it run down to where you want it. Tee boxes a little chewed up, but normal for this time of year. Some of the green fringes were very inconsistent with various varieties of grass in them. Greens themselves seemed to be very slow, but maybe that is by design, since they are also quite sloped. A little frustrating because we could never get used to the speed, and the tiny practice green doesn't give you much of idea of how hard an uphill putt has to be smashed. Overall, we enjoyed our afternoon round.

Conditions Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Difficulty Fairly Easy
Default User Avatar
JpDjZWD3BfthcaLKatEM
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
1.0
Previously Played

Better courses to play for much less $

100% honest review here with no punches held. After paying $62 for 18 w/cart per person, I left this course feeling ripped off. Club house staff is borderline unfriendly. Workers on course pay no attention to you. They drive up on you in carts, mowers, or pickup at any point. The greens are terribly slow. Most holes there is no definitive fairway. If there is a fairway it's not much shorter than the rough, if at all. Edges of play are so overgrown & thick you will lose your ball more than you find it. There's a short par 5 that doglegs 90* with trees blocking 90% of fairway. What are they thinking there? The layout is decent with a good combination of easy & challenging holes. The scenic view that's prized is only seen on a couple holes. Most better golfers will NOT enjoy the conditions & slow greens. The value just doesn't warrant the price.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Average
Friendliness Fair
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Default User Avatar
NotarySojack
Played On
Reviews 12
Handicap 25+
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Charming course

We had a deliteful 18 at Top of the World. It’s a very old school experience. The course feels like it was built by a guy with lots of land as well as money. In fact, that’s the story. Enjoyed the round a lot. Just don’t come expecting lux fairways. It was all clover. But the layout was interesting and challenging.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Default User Avatar
frankvetteman
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
jeffhochman
Played On
Reviews 10
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

great weekend away-golf

some interesting holes and some nice views
short but fun and as a golf course to play while at Lake George a good time and cheap

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Difficulty Moderate
Default User Avatar
James1383838
Played On
Reviews 36
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing

Great course

Really nice course with amazing views of LG. Fairways need some work, or need to be distinguished from the beginning of the rough. Lack of cart paths is a slight issue.

Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
jcatarelli
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing

Pretty good course

Played 18 holes (walked) We had a good time but the hill between holes 15 and 16 was a killer. Would definitely come back but maybe get a cart.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Gsahakian
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Nice Course with Great Views.

I had a really good experience at the course. Staff was super friendly and helpful. The course was in great shape. I would play here again in the future.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Default User Avatar
u792050197
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
u314159523705
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Great course

Open course with challenging greens. Views are incredible, conditions were great. Will play again...

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
Turz20
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Worth the try.....

Golf Now rate was great......
Course above avg. IMO
Some good views......
Staff not very friendly at all, almost as if your bothering them.

Would def play again though.......

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Poor
Pace Average
Amenities Fair
Default User Avatar
DRock0188
Played On
Reviews 11
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Great course

Beautiful course and well maintained. Scenery was amazing as well. Strongly recommend

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
u456565184
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Great round of golf. Beautiful scenery and the course is in great shape.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
rziegelmeier
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Golf 22

Nic e course but on the short side. If you have never played the course get the book

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
