Top of the World Golf Resort
About Top of the World Golf ResortThe Top of the World Resort lives up to its name, placed atop French Mountain overlooking Lake George and the surrounding countryside. Its Adirondack-style inn and challenging 6,044-yard golf course were built in the 1920s. The restaurant is versatile, serving breakfast to fine dining for dinner.
Facts
Amenities & Services
Rules
Golf courses at Top of the World Golf Resort
-
Lake George, New YorkPublic/Resort3.715670588236
Images from Top of the World Golf Resort
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
Top of the World Lake George
This is a great course for the price we paid for a twilight round! The layout of 14 is very odd and doesn't feel natural but is certainly challenging. Hole 10 has the best view of them all overlooking lake george! Staff was very friendly and helped us get checked in quickly and right into our carts. 100% would play again!
Mountain golf
For someone who has not played here before finding the tee box for the next hole might require a search (not all holes are like that). Some blind shots required on certain holes. Be sure to check the score card as it does have diagrams of each hole.
Not worth the money
Everyone said you have to play Top of the World golf course. Well the fairways were in poor condition but the greens were nice. Cart paths horrible at on point it was like you were off road. Poor signage to direct you to the next tee. When in at 10am to get something to drink and the gentlemen behind the counter said we have to use the vending machines..what the he'll is the purpose of have a Bar in the clubhouse ???? All I wanted was to buy bottled water. Will never go back. Not worth the money.
A fun day
Fairways in OK shape, with a few thin spots. Nothing major. Most of the fairways are sloped, so you have to hit your tee shot to a spot and let it run down to where you want it. Tee boxes a little chewed up, but normal for this time of year. Some of the green fringes were very inconsistent with various varieties of grass in them. Greens themselves seemed to be very slow, but maybe that is by design, since they are also quite sloped. A little frustrating because we could never get used to the speed, and the tiny practice green doesn't give you much of idea of how hard an uphill putt has to be smashed. Overall, we enjoyed our afternoon round.
Better courses to play for much less $
100% honest review here with no punches held. After paying $62 for 18 w/cart per person, I left this course feeling ripped off. Club house staff is borderline unfriendly. Workers on course pay no attention to you. They drive up on you in carts, mowers, or pickup at any point. The greens are terribly slow. Most holes there is no definitive fairway. If there is a fairway it's not much shorter than the rough, if at all. Edges of play are so overgrown & thick you will lose your ball more than you find it. There's a short par 5 that doglegs 90* with trees blocking 90% of fairway. What are they thinking there? The layout is decent with a good combination of easy & challenging holes. The scenic view that's prized is only seen on a couple holes. Most better golfers will NOT enjoy the conditions & slow greens. The value just doesn't warrant the price.
Charming course
We had a deliteful 18 at Top of the World. It’s a very old school experience. The course feels like it was built by a guy with lots of land as well as money. In fact, that’s the story. Enjoyed the round a lot. Just don’t come expecting lux fairways. It was all clover. But the layout was interesting and challenging.
great weekend away-golf
some interesting holes and some nice views
short but fun and as a golf course to play while at Lake George a good time and cheap
Great course
Really nice course with amazing views of LG. Fairways need some work, or need to be distinguished from the beginning of the rough. Lack of cart paths is a slight issue.
Pretty good course
Played 18 holes (walked) We had a good time but the hill between holes 15 and 16 was a killer. Would definitely come back but maybe get a cart.
Nice Course with Great Views.
I had a really good experience at the course. Staff was super friendly and helpful. The course was in great shape. I would play here again in the future.
Great course
Open course with challenging greens. Views are incredible, conditions were great. Will play again...
Worth the try.....
Golf Now rate was great......
Course above avg. IMO
Some good views......
Staff not very friendly at all, almost as if your bothering them.
Would def play again though.......
Great course
Beautiful course and well maintained. Scenery was amazing as well. Strongly recommend
Great round of golf. Beautiful scenery and the course is in great shape.
Golf 22
Nic e course but on the short side. If you have never played the course get the book