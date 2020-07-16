Top of the World Golf Resort

Fairways in OK shape, with a few thin spots. Nothing major. Most of the fairways are sloped, so you have to hit your tee shot to a spot and let it run down to where you want it. Tee boxes a little chewed up, but normal for this time of year. Some of the green fringes were very inconsistent with various varieties of grass in them. Greens themselves seemed to be very slow, but maybe that is by design, since they are also quite sloped. A little frustrating because we could never get used to the speed, and the tiny practice green doesn't give you much of idea of how hard an uphill putt has to be smashed. Overall, we enjoyed our afternoon round.