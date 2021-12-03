Etowah Valley Golf & Resort

The course is a solid course with extra fun having 3 9's. The distance isn't what gets you, it's the layout. A lot of holes where you have to hit a couple of really good shots to have a look at par. Always in good shape.

The pro shop folks always make me feel crummy for using golf now, though. Anytime they see we booked through that, there is a role of the eyes and they always tell us to book directly through them next time.