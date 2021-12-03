Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / North Carolina Golf Resorts

Etowah Valley Golf & Resort

A view from Etowah Valley Country Club & Golf Lodge
470 Brickyard Rd, Etowah, North Carolina 28729, US
(828) 891-7022
About Etowah Valley Golf & Resort

Etowah Valley Golf & Resort is a 27-hole golf course in western North Carolina near Hendersonville in the Southern Highlands. The 240-acre property is home to a 27-hole golf course, 65 hotel rooms and two cottages sleeping 6-10 people. A casual tavern is located onsite as well as an event's center. In addition to the 27-hole course designed in the 1960s by Edmund Ault, there is a driving range and putting greens, heated swimming pool, croquet and tennis courts.

Facts

Price Range$
Property Class★★★
Acres240
Year Opened1967
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities & Services

RestaurantsBar, Casual
Room TypesRoom
TennisYes
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

South/North at Etowah Valley Country Club & Golf Lodge
Default User Avatar
Captbobbyd
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Fair
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
South/North at Etowah Valley Country Club & Golf Lodge
Default User Avatar
jdjohnson11
Played On
Reviews 8
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Good Day, Rainy Day

We got 11 holes in while dodging rain storms. The last one got us. Decided to head to their bar and grab a few beers. Course was in pretty good shape and you could fly the balls to the hole and they were sticking. Fairways were very tight and you have to be a good ball striker. Make sure you leave a little time for the 19th hole. Great beer selection and had a girl singing live music on the back deck. Didn’t worry with a rain check since I was visiting from out of town.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
South/North at Etowah Valley Country Club & Golf Lodge
Default User Avatar
Cole4303162
Played On
Reviews 11
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Good course, always make me feel bad for using golf now

The course is a solid course with extra fun having 3 9's. The distance isn't what gets you, it's the layout. A lot of holes where you have to hit a couple of really good shots to have a look at par. Always in good shape.
The pro shop folks always make me feel crummy for using golf now, though. Anytime they see we booked through that, there is a role of the eyes and they always tell us to book directly through them next time.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
South/North at Etowah Valley Country Club & Golf Lodge
Default User Avatar
JR300
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Nice course

The fairways are starting to come around. Still a good idea to play the course after at least one dry day as there are some definite wet spots. Overall the course played well. The greens are in good shape after being aerated. A few more weeks and the course will be in pretty good shape.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
South/North at Etowah Valley Country Club & Golf Lodge
Default User Avatar
kim3112450
Played On
Reviews 11
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser

Awesome place and people

Putting greens are perfect even this time of year. 27 holes, lots of distancing. Practice amenities all around. Pro shop crew are welcoming!

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
South/North at Etowah Valley Country Club & Golf Lodge
Default User Avatar
bpotter09
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

No on course amenities

Could have used a few more directional signs to the tee boxes but my biggest complaint would be no on course bathrooms available. Closed for the season? Come on you should at least rent some north potty’s

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Fair
South/North at Etowah Valley Country Club & Golf Lodge
Default User Avatar
popsi
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

To long

Love the course and value. The pace of play was painful. I stopped after 9, just couldn’t handle the pace... 3+ for 9

Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Poor
South/North at Etowah Valley Country Club & Golf Lodge
Default User Avatar
rundstedt
Played On
Reviews 11
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Etowah Golf

Sloppy wet conditions, bunkers unplayable, cartpaths in poor condition - especially dangerous is the descent down number 7 on the west course.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
South/North at Etowah Valley Country Club & Golf Lodge
Default User Avatar
u000007594353
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
1.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Rough Shape

It didn’t help that it rained heavily the night before but you can tell the course is in pretty rough shape even when it’s dry.

Conditions Poor
Value Average
Layout Fair
Pace Good
Amenities Fair
South/North at Etowah Valley Country Club & Golf Lodge
Default User Avatar
rundstedt
Played On
Reviews 11
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Windy weather
Used cart

Etowah Golf

Course was wet due to previous day's rain. Bunkers unplayable, some fairways and tees wet, cart paths are deteriorating, greens in decent shape, slow group ahead - had several holes open ahead of them.

Conditions Fair
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
South/North at Etowah Valley Country Club & Golf Lodge
Default User Avatar
ncflyguy70
Played On
Reviews 21
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Okay course for winter conditions

Got a sweet deal for only $15 to play today
Course conditions were not great - dormant grass everywhere- greens brown so forget about trying to read subtle breaks esp near the cup
Hard ground so lots of roll where it wasn’t wet
But overall for $15 can’t beat just wanting to go out to play golf with no plan to score well
I shot about 3-4 strokes over my normal score

Conditions Fair
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
South/North at Etowah Valley Country Club & Golf Lodge
Default User Avatar
rundstedt
Played On
Reviews 11
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Etowah golf

Nice round, good pace of play, course still wet due to last week's rain.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
South/North at Etowah Valley Country Club & Golf Lodge
Default User Avatar
u000004920001
Played On
Reviews 14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
South/North at Etowah Valley Country Club & Golf Lodge
Default User Avatar
u234818240
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
South/North at Etowah Valley Country Club & Golf Lodge
Default User Avatar
u3894899
Played On
Reviews 9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
South/North at Etowah Valley Country Club & Golf Lodge
Default User Avatar
u314161131885
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
South/North at Etowah Valley Country Club & Golf Lodge
Default User Avatar
rundstedt
Played On
Reviews 11
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Etowah Golf

Cartpaths disintegrating, bunkers unplayable, some fairways and tee boxes very wet, greens in good shape. Very slow pace, close to give hours.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Fair
South/North at Etowah Valley Country Club & Golf Lodge
Default User Avatar
Tizzl
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Great course but no hospitality

Course and play was great but i guess for some reason they closed the food area for the week for Christmas week?maybe(i understand i am off myself for christmas) but we purposely skipped getting food on the way there because online it said the food area was open. All and all it was no big deal but we did atleast hope to get a sandwich or something on the turn.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Poor
South/North at Etowah Valley Country Club & Golf Lodge
Default User Avatar
rundstedt
Played On
Reviews 11
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Etowah Golf

Good pace, bunkers still need work, soggy in some areas.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
South/North at Etowah Valley Country Club & Golf Lodge
Default User Avatar
Scoot1311
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Friendly staff, awesome carts, great layout

Greeted by the guy in pro shop talked for 15 minutes very friendly guy, very cool carts, course was very wet but still in great condition when I went

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
