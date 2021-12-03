Etowah Valley Golf & Resort
About Etowah Valley Golf & ResortEtowah Valley Golf & Resort is a 27-hole golf course in western North Carolina near Hendersonville in the Southern Highlands. The 240-acre property is home to a 27-hole golf course, 65 hotel rooms and two cottages sleeping 6-10 people. A casual tavern is located onsite as well as an event's center. In addition to the 27-hole course designed in the 1960s by Edmund Ault, there is a driving range and putting greens, heated swimming pool, croquet and tennis courts.
Good Day, Rainy Day
We got 11 holes in while dodging rain storms. The last one got us. Decided to head to their bar and grab a few beers. Course was in pretty good shape and you could fly the balls to the hole and they were sticking. Fairways were very tight and you have to be a good ball striker. Make sure you leave a little time for the 19th hole. Great beer selection and had a girl singing live music on the back deck. Didn’t worry with a rain check since I was visiting from out of town.
Good course, always make me feel bad for using golf now
The course is a solid course with extra fun having 3 9's. The distance isn't what gets you, it's the layout. A lot of holes where you have to hit a couple of really good shots to have a look at par. Always in good shape.
The pro shop folks always make me feel crummy for using golf now, though. Anytime they see we booked through that, there is a role of the eyes and they always tell us to book directly through them next time.
Nice course
The fairways are starting to come around. Still a good idea to play the course after at least one dry day as there are some definite wet spots. Overall the course played well. The greens are in good shape after being aerated. A few more weeks and the course will be in pretty good shape.
Awesome place and people
Putting greens are perfect even this time of year. 27 holes, lots of distancing. Practice amenities all around. Pro shop crew are welcoming!
No on course amenities
Could have used a few more directional signs to the tee boxes but my biggest complaint would be no on course bathrooms available. Closed for the season? Come on you should at least rent some north potty’s
To long
Love the course and value. The pace of play was painful. I stopped after 9, just couldn’t handle the pace... 3+ for 9
Etowah Golf
Sloppy wet conditions, bunkers unplayable, cartpaths in poor condition - especially dangerous is the descent down number 7 on the west course.
Rough Shape
It didn’t help that it rained heavily the night before but you can tell the course is in pretty rough shape even when it’s dry.
Etowah Golf
Course was wet due to previous day's rain. Bunkers unplayable, some fairways and tees wet, cart paths are deteriorating, greens in decent shape, slow group ahead - had several holes open ahead of them.
Okay course for winter conditions
Got a sweet deal for only $15 to play today
Course conditions were not great - dormant grass everywhere- greens brown so forget about trying to read subtle breaks esp near the cup
Hard ground so lots of roll where it wasn’t wet
But overall for $15 can’t beat just wanting to go out to play golf with no plan to score well
I shot about 3-4 strokes over my normal score
Etowah golf
Nice round, good pace of play, course still wet due to last week's rain.
Etowah Golf
Cartpaths disintegrating, bunkers unplayable, some fairways and tee boxes very wet, greens in good shape. Very slow pace, close to give hours.
Great course but no hospitality
Course and play was great but i guess for some reason they closed the food area for the week for Christmas week?maybe(i understand i am off myself for christmas) but we purposely skipped getting food on the way there because online it said the food area was open. All and all it was no big deal but we did atleast hope to get a sandwich or something on the turn.
Etowah Golf
Good pace, bunkers still need work, soggy in some areas.
Friendly staff, awesome carts, great layout
Greeted by the guy in pro shop talked for 15 minutes very friendly guy, very cool carts, course was very wet but still in great condition when I went